Best Pet Insurance in Florida (2024)

Table of contents
Florida is home to two of the top 10 pet-friendly cities in the U.S.[1] Pet parents in Florida should consider pet insurance to protect against accidents, illnesses, and unexpected emergencies. That includes incidents with the state’s wildlife, weather, and toxic plants that can all create a costly vet visit.
Sunshine State cat owners pay an average of $38 per month for pet insurance. Dog owners pay a monthly average of $75 to treat their canines in Florida. Here’s how to identify and compare pet insurance companies and policies in the state so you can choose the best coverage for your furry family member.
Some basic pet insurance policies exclude dental work.
MetLife, Nationwide, and Healthy Paws have the highest monthly pet insurance premiums in Florida.
Many policies require two-week waiting periods for illness treatment from the policy start date.
Best pet insurance companies in Florida
The best pet insurance companies help you afford the cost of veterinary care while tending to your pet’s needs as quickly as possible. Shorter waiting periods, comprehensive coverage, and speedy compensation make ManyPets, Figo, and Lemonade among the best options for Florida’s furry friends.
Here, you can see how these top companies compare to one another and which pet owner segments are an ideal fit for each insurer.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ManyPets
|$18
|$12
|$500, $750, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%
|Figo
|$27
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Lemonade
|$28
|$17
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
ManyPets: Best for lowest rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
ManyPets has the lowest average monthly quotes for both dog and cat pet insurance. The company allows pet owners to choose any veterinarian and doesn’t limit payouts for approved claims. It offers accident and illness coverage and an optional wellness plan, though the expense of the wellness plan will increase your total costs.
Unlimited annual limit
No sign-up fees
4.5 stars on TrustPilot
Accident-only coverage not available
No 24/7 Tele-Vet
15-day waiting period for illnesses in Florida
Figo: Best for quick coverage and claims
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illnesses, wellness, vet exam fees
Figo is an online pet insurance company that caters to pet owners looking for quick results. With a one-day waiting period for accidents and an average 2.6-day claim close period, Figo attempts to streamline the insurance process at every opportunity.
Pet owners also have the ability to upload claims directly to their account and to secure optional Powerup coverages at the start of the policy term.
Waiting period of as little as one day
Average claim closes in about 2.5 working days
Covers some pre-existing conditions
Wellness coverage provides reimbursement only
Can add Optional Powerup coverage only at renewal periods
Must upload claims to Figo account
Lemonade: Best for family pet coverage and discounts
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $28
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
Lemonade is the best company for pet owners who want to bundle pet insurance with traditional coverages like renters, home, or auto insurance. This online insurance company has a base accident and illness plan with optional add-ons as low as $1.75 per month. Pet owners can qualify for multi-pet and bundling discounts. Dental care isn’t covered in Florida, though some policies for young pets cover spay and neuter costs.
Some policies cover spay/neuter costs
Discounts for multi-pet policies and bundling
Car, home, and life insurance products available
Dental illness and behavioral add-ons not available in Florida
Bilateral conditions not covered
Some customers complain about long waits for claims
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage at a Florida address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
We also compared each company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Florida
Cat insurance in Florida costs an average of $38 per month, and dog insurance costs $75 per month.
These averages are slightly higher than the national monthly averages of $37 for cats and $71 for dogs. But average pet insurance costs in Florida are cheaper than in 17 other U.S. states, including Arizona, Maryland, Wisconsin, and New York.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Florida
Florida pets face multiple hazards that could lead to a veterinary visit. For example, canine parvovirus is on the rise in South Florida.[2] The Sunshine State is also home to six endemic venomous snakes, as well as other wildlife that can harm cats and dogs, including alligators, panthers, birds of prey, coyotes, bears, raccoons, jellyfish, and other reptiles, insects, and marine life.
Severe weather, including high heat, strong sunlight, heavy rain, and lower temperatures, can also harm animals.
Florida pet regulations and laws
Responsible pet ownership means understanding how local laws affect your dog or cat. Keep these statewide legislations and regulations passed by local governments in mind:
The Florida Pet Law sets standard health requirements for all dogs and cats sold in the state.[3]
All dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination.[4]
Each city, country, or local government dictates its own leash laws for dogs.
Dog owners are liable for damages if their dog bites another person, including on their own property. A negligent victim assumes only a percentage of that liability.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance plans are available in varying levels of coverage and price. Here’s a look at the most common plan types you’ll encounter in your search.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans cover a comprehensive list of incidents and conditions. But many pet insurance companies only offer a single plan that combines accidents and illnesses. These plans have exclusions, such as pre-existing conditions and routine care visits.
Accident and illness plans often cover:
Allergies
Bites
Broken bones
Cancer treatments
Cuts
Gastrointestinal issues
Growth or tumor removal
Ingesting toxic substances
Lacerations
Swallowing inedible objects
Tooth fractures
Torn ligaments
Upper respiratory infections
UTIs
Accident and illness coverage usually won’t cover:
Blood work
Elective procedures
Fecal exams
Microchipping
Pre-existing conditions
Preventable diseases
Spaying/neutering
Vaccinations
Wellness visits
Accident-only plan
Some insurers offer accident-only plans that are more restrictive than accident and illness plans. ASPCA pet health insurance, for example, considers an accident a sudden, unpreventable event that causes physical injury. This means a sudden onset of a hereditary condition that causes injury, like hip dysplasia, wouldn’t qualify.
Accident-only plans often cover:
Bites
Cuts
Ingesting toxic substances
Lacerations
Swallowing inedible objects
Tooth fractures
Accident-only plans won’t cover:
Dental illnesses
Illnesses
Pre-existing conditions
Preventative care
Wellness plan
Wellness plans are intended for dogs and cats without health issues. These plans cover routine and preventative visits. Your beloved pet benefits from regular check-ups while this coverage helps lower your vet visit costs.
Wellness plans are optional but may raise your monthly premium. Young and older animals may benefit most from wellness plans.
Wellness plans can cover:
Annual physical exams
Blood work
Dental cleanings
Deworming
Fecal tests
Microchipping
Preventative medications
Screenings
Spaying/neutering
Urinalysis
Vaccinations
Wellness coverage doesn’t include:
Issues stemming from hereditary diseases
Physical therapy
Treatment for accidents
Treatment for injuries
How to find the best pet insurance in Florida
Use these steps to find the best pet insurance in Florida:
1. Understand coverage options, limitations, and exclusions
Pet health insurance policies may include treatment for accidents and injuries but not pay for vet bills and diagnostic tests. Research each policy type thoroughly to truly understand what costs, injuries, and treatment methods are covered.
2. Compare quotes from multiple pet health insurance companies
Compare costs as well as reimbursement rates, deductibles, and annual coverage limits. Remember that both specialty companies, like the American Kennel Club, and large insurance companies, like MetLife, may offer similar plans for different rates. Comparing quotes is your chance to compare these plans side by side to choose the best plan for you.
3. Research the benefits and drawbacks of each insurer
Read customer reviews, compare optional pet insurance products, and ask about discounts to determine how well the company can serve your needs alongside your pet’s.
Florida pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance works best when you choose coverage options that treat your pets needs and cater to your budget. Learn more about preserving your pet’s health with the information below.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Florida?
Yes. Pet insurance costs more in Florida than in some other states, but the average cost of pet insurance policies in Florida is only slightly higher than the national average.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Florida?
Florida pet insurance plans for dogs cost a monthly average of $75. Cat insurance costs an average of $38 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Florida?
Most pet insurance companies in Florida won’t cover pre-existing conditions. This includes illnesses, like diabetes, or injuries, such as fractures, that occurred or are symptomatic prior to the coverage term.
What is the best level of pet insurance coverage?
Your pet’s age, breed, and health influence what level of pet insurance coverage is best for them. For example, purebred dogs with hereditary issues may require a specific level of coverage beyond a basic minimum.
