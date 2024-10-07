Best Pet Insurance in Florida (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Florida

The best pet insurance companies help you afford the cost of veterinary care while tending to your pet’s needs as quickly as possible. Shorter waiting periods, comprehensive coverage, and speedy compensation make ManyPets, Figo, and Lemonade among the best options for Florida’s furry friends.

Here, you can see how these top companies compare to one another and which pet owner segments are an ideal fit for each insurer.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ManyPets $18 $12 $500, $750, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80% Figo $27 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Lemonade $28 $17 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%

ManyPets: Best for lowest rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

ManyPets has the lowest average monthly quotes for both dog and cat pet insurance. The company allows pet owners to choose any veterinarian and doesn’t limit payouts for approved claims. It offers accident and illness coverage and an optional wellness plan, though the expense of the wellness plan will increase your total costs.

Pros Unlimited annual limit

No sign-up fees

4.5 stars on TrustPilot Cons Accident-only coverage not available

No 24/7 Tele-Vet

15-day waiting period for illnesses in Florida

Figo: Best for quick coverage and claims

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illnesses, wellness, vet exam fees

Figo is an online pet insurance company that caters to pet owners looking for quick results. With a one-day waiting period for accidents and an average 2.6-day claim close period, Figo attempts to streamline the insurance process at every opportunity.

Pet owners also have the ability to upload claims directly to their account and to secure optional Powerup coverages at the start of the policy term.

Pros Waiting period of as little as one day

Average claim closes in about 2.5 working days

Covers some pre-existing conditions Cons Wellness coverage provides reimbursement only

Can add Optional Powerup coverage only at renewal periods

Must upload claims to Figo account

Lemonade: Best for family pet coverage and discounts

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $28

Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

Lemonade is the best company for pet owners who want to bundle pet insurance with traditional coverages like renters, home, or auto insurance. This online insurance company has a base accident and illness plan with optional add-ons as low as $1.75 per month. Pet owners can qualify for multi-pet and bundling discounts. Dental care isn’t covered in Florida, though some policies for young pets cover spay and neuter costs.

Pros Some policies cover spay/neuter costs

Discounts for multi-pet policies and bundling

Car, home, and life insurance products available Cons Dental illness and behavioral add-ons not available in Florida

Bilateral conditions not covered

Some customers complain about long waits for claims