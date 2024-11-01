Best Pet Insurance in Montana (2024)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Updated November 4, 2024
As a pet parent, you want to do what it takes to protect your pet. The right insurance policy can provide peace of mind that you can afford your furry friend’s care if it’s hurt in an accident or becomes ill. A pet wellness plan offers regular care that can help you identify any health issues as early as possible.
The average cost of pet insurance coverage in Montana is $59 per month. Without the financial support of pet insurance, your pet’s vet bills can become a financial burden. Here’s what you need to know about finding pet insurance in Montana.
The average monthly cost for dog insurance in Montana is $64, and cat insurance is $22.
Pet insurance in Montana is cheaper than average rates in neighboring Idaho but higher than rates in Wyoming.
If you want to adopt a cat or dog from a shelter in Montana, the animal must be spayed or neutered.
Best pet insurance companies in Montana
It’s important to find the right insurance policy to keep your furry friend safe and protected, but you also want to stick to your budget. Here are some of Insurify’s top choices for the best pet insurance companies for Montana pet parents.
|Lemonade
|$14
|$13
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$36
|$17
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$17
|$11
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000 or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Lemonade: Best for your budget
Average monthly quote for dogs: $14
Average monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventative care, optional add-ons (vet visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, end of life)
Lemonade offers budget-friendly pet insurance policies that are highly customizable. With a range of deductible options, annual limits, and lots of add-ons, you can create a plan to fit your pet�’s needs and your budget.
You can save 10% when you bundle with another type of insurance, such as home or auto insurance. Plus, you can earn 5% off when you purchase plans for multiple pets and 5% if you pay annually instead of monthly.
Budget-friendly prices
High customer review ratings
Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S.
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament events
Only provides insurance for dogs and cats
Limits around coverage for senior pets
Spot: Best for unlimited coverage
Average monthly quote for dogs: $36
Average monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care
Spot pet insurance policies are highly customizable, offering a range of deductibles and annual limits running from $2,500 to unlimited. Montana pet owners looking for comprehensive coverage can check out Spot’s accident and illness policy, which includes vet exam fees, microchip implantation, and coverage for behavioral issues. The company also offers a more budget-friendly accident-only option and two preventative care add-on packages.
Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada
10% multi-pet discount
No upper age limit for pets
Exotic pet coverage not available
No 100% reimbursement option
$2 monthly transaction fee
Pets Best: Best for senior pets
Average monthly quote for dogs: $17
Average monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident only, accident and Illness (Essential, Plus, Elite), routine care
If you’re looking for insurance for your older pet, check out Pets Best. With no upper age limits, Pets Best offers coverage to cats and dogs of any age older than 7 weeks. The company offers affordable rates and a range of annual deductible and reimbursement options to help you customize your plan. Pet parents can save 5% by enrolling multiple pets.
No upper age limits on accident and illness plans
Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. and Canada
24/7 pet helpline
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues
Only two options for annual limits ($5,000 or unlimited)
Essential accident and illness plan doesn’t cover exam fees
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Montana, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductibles, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews. To calculate pet insurance premiums, we used an address in Missoula, Montana. To determine the average quotes for dogs we used a profile of a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male dog. For cat insurance, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Montana
The average cost of pet insurance in Montana is $59 per month. This is lower than the national average of $67, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
The average cost for dog insurance is $64, and cat insurance is $22 — slightly lower than neighboring state Idaho, where dog insurance is $70 and cat insurance is $30. In Wyoming, pet parents pay slightly lower rates with an average of $61 for dogs and $21 for cats.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Montana
To ensure your pet has proper protection, consider the risks your pet could be exposed to while living in a Montana ZIP code:
Snake bites: Montana is home to 10 native snake species, but the prairie rattlesnake is the only one that’s venomous.[1] To keep your pet safe when hiking in snake country, you can speak to your vet about canine rattlesnake vaccine options. You can also ask your vet for advice on what to do if a rattlesnake bites your dog.
Brucella canis: This bacteria affects domestic dogs. Symptoms can include reproductive and genital abnormalities, lethargy, and anorexia. It’s generally found in areas with populations of stray dogs. In Montana, this is a reportable disease and can require quarantine in some situations.[2] If you suspect your dog might have this infection, you should take it to the vet to have it screened for Brucella canis.
Montana pet regulations and laws
As a Montana pet owner, you should be aware of your state’s pet regulations:
Dog collar and license: Any dog older than 5 months requires a collar and license tag.[3]
Rabies vaccination: Montana state regulation requires any dog or cat older than 3 months entering the state to have official health certificates from an accredited veterinarian stating the animal has been vaccinated against rabies. For pets in the state, there’s currently no statewide vaccination requirement — it’s up to individual cities and counties to regulate.
Spaying or neutering: If you want to adopt a cat or dog from a shelter in Montana, the animal has to be spayed or neutered. Alternatively, you can pay a deposit for spaying or neutering. You’ll have to get a certificate to give to a licensed vet, who will fill it out to confirm that they completed the procedure.[4]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three main types of pet coverage are available. Accident and illness insurance is the most comprehensive, most popular, and typically the most expensive. Accident coverage is less comprehensive but more budget-friendly and still provides your furry friend with some protection.
Most insurance companies also offer a wellness plan, which covers more routine care. Some companies incorporate wellness care into their accident and illness plans, while other companies offer it as a separate add-on.
Accident and illness plan
If you’re looking for a comprehensive plan for your pet, accident and illness insurance provides the greatest amount of protection. Most plans cover hereditary and congenital conditions, chronic conditions, diagnostic tests, prescription medications, and emergency medical care. Most plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions, exam visits, and routine care.
Some examples of accidents and illnesses this type of plan covers:
Allergies
Arthritis
Cancer
Cruciate ligament injuries
Cuts, bites, and stings
Diabetes
Digestion issues
Ear infections
Emergency care
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Infections
Skin infections
Urinary tract infections
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan offers more affordable coverage while still providing some financial support if your pet is injured in an accident. For instance, if your pet gets a snake bite while you’re out hiking or is hit by a car and breaks a bone, accident insurance will typically cover the diagnostic services and treatments needed to take care of your pet. Accident-only insurance doesn’t cover illnesses.
Here are some examples of what an accident-only policy typically covers:
Broken bones
Bite wounds
Foreign body ingestion
Lacerations
Motor vehicle accident
Poisoning
Wellness plan
Some insurance companies offer wellness plans as part of an accident and illness policy or as a separate add-on. Wellness coverage — also called routine or preventive insurance — helps cover some of the costs associated with routine veterinary care. Ensuring your pet has regular vet visits can help with the early detection of health problems, which may lead to better outcomes.
Wellness pet insurance plans may cover:
Annual checkups
Blood work
Dental care
Parasite or heartworm test
Screening and diagnosis
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Montana
To find the best pet insurance in Montana, follow these steps:
1. Assess your pet’s needs
Similar to life insurance, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to pet insurance. For instance, your pet’s breed may have a higher risk for different health conditions. Knowing if your pet has a predisposition to a certain issue can help you find the best coverage. Similarly, factors like your pet’s age can help you narrow down the best pet insurer, as some have age requirements.
2. Compare pet insurance quotes
Once you’ve found a few insurers that cater to your pet’s needs, it’s a good idea to get multiple quotes and compare them. See which one offers the most affordable coverage to best fit your budget.
3. Read pet insurance reviews
Before making your final decision, look at customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot and Clearsurance to see what current and former clients have to say about the company’s customer service.
4. Choose a policy and enroll your pet
With all this information, you’re in a good place to make a decision and select an insurer that’s right for you and your pet.
Montana pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about pet insurance in Montana, check out the following information below.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Montana?
No. Pet insurance in Montana is cheaper than the national average. The average cost of pet insurance in Montana is $59 per month, compared to the national average of $67, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Montana?
The average cost of pet insurance in Montana is $59 per month. The average cost for dog insurance is $64, and cat insurance is $22.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Montana?
Most insurance companies in Montana won’t cover your pet’s pre-existing condition. You can refer to your pet insurance policy for a full list of exclusions.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three most common types of pet insurance are accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and wellness coverage, which you can typically purchase as an add-on to a pet insurance policy.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The best level of insurance for you and your pet will depend on your pet’s specific needs and your budget. Most Americans opt for accident and illness coverage that has some built-in wellness coverage, as it’s more comprehensive — but also more expensive. Accident insurance offers some protection and is easier on your budget.
Featured in