Best Pet Insurance in Montana (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Montana

It’s important to find the right insurance policy to keep your furry friend safe and protected, but you also want to stick to your budget. Here are some of Insurify’s top choices for the best pet insurance companies for Montana pet parents.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Monthly Cost for Dogs ▲ ▼ Average Monthly Cost for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limits ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $14 $13 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $36 $17 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $17 $11 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000 or unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Lemonade: Best for your budget

Average monthly quote for dogs: $14

Average monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventative care, optional add-ons (vet visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, end of life)

Lemonade offers budget-friendly pet insurance policies that are highly customizable. With a range of deductible options, annual limits, and lots of add-ons, you can create a plan to fit your pet�’s needs and your budget.

You can save 10% when you bundle with another type of insurance, such as home or auto insurance. Plus, you can earn 5% off when you purchase plans for multiple pets and 5% if you pay annually instead of monthly.

Pros Budget-friendly prices

High customer review ratings

Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. Cons Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament events

Only provides insurance for dogs and cats

Limits around coverage for senior pets

Spot: Best for unlimited coverage

Average monthly quote for dogs: $36

Average monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care

Spot pet insurance policies are highly customizable, offering a range of deductibles and annual limits running from $2,500 to unlimited. Montana pet owners looking for comprehensive coverage can check out Spot’s accident and illness policy, which includes vet exam fees, microchip implantation, and coverage for behavioral issues. The company also offers a more budget-friendly accident-only option and two preventative care add-on packages.

Pros Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada

10% multi-pet discount

No upper age limit for pets Cons Exotic pet coverage not available

No 100% reimbursement option

$2 monthly transaction fee

Pets Best: Best for senior pets

Average monthly quote for dogs: $17

Average monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident only, accident and Illness (Essential, Plus, Elite), routine care

If you’re looking for insurance for your older pet, check out Pets Best. With no upper age limits, Pets Best offers coverage to cats and dogs of any age older than 7 weeks. The company offers affordable rates and a range of annual deductible and reimbursement options to help you customize your plan. Pet parents can save 5% by enrolling multiple pets.

Pros No upper age limits on accident and illness plans

Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. and Canada

24/7 pet helpline Cons Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

Only two options for annual limits ($5,000 or unlimited)

Essential accident and illness plan doesn’t cover exam fees