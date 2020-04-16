Figo Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Figo is a popular pet insurance company, especially among millennial pet parents. The founder launched the company in 2015, and today, it’s based out of Chicago. It offers a wide range of customizable policies and coverage options to people living in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.[1]
Figo plan prices are about average among pet insurance companies.
Figo has no upper age limit for coverage, but prices will adjust yearly as your pet ages and vet care costs increase.
Request a transparency report within the first 30 days of your policy to know what’s covered and what’s not for your specific pet.[2]
Figo: Our verdict
Figo is a pet insurer worth considering for most pet owners, especially if you’re looking for more customized coverage options or if you have older pets. Unlike many pet insurance companies, Figo doesn’t have an upper limit on your pet’s age, allowing virtually any furry friend to get coverage if they’re at least 8 weeks or older.[2]
Figo prices its policies similarly to competitors, according to a recent Insurify review of the best pet insurance companies. The company does have a less-than-stellar reputation among readers and customers. However, due to a high rate of claim denials, you can avoid a costly blow if you take a few quick steps immediately after purchasing your policy.[3]
Figo pros and cons
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of the policy period
Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a live vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers
Figo plans and coverages
Most pet insurance companies offer several plans to choose from, but Figo goes above and beyond with a wider range of choices. No matter which Figo pet insurance policy you choose, it’ll cover the same items but at different rates.
Figo pet insurance plans typically cover the following items as long as they’re not a pre-existing condition, which the company generally determines at the time you submit a claim:
Cancer treatment
Prescription medications
Diagnostic imaging and tests
Non-routine dental procedures
Chronic conditions like arthritis
Alternative and holistic treatments
Accidents, illnesses, and surgeries
Euthanasia
Rehabilitation and mobility equipment
Congenital conditions like heart defects
Orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia
Popular
Figo’s most popular plan offers middle-of-the-road vet bill coverage for most pet owners. Below are the coverage amounts for the most popular plan.[5]
Deductible: $250
Reimbursement rate: 80%
Annual coverage: $10,000
Higher Coverage
If money is no object and you want to ensure you can handle any future issue, even if your pet needs an extra-expensive procedure like cancer treatment, consider the Higher Coverage plan. It features more generous coverage.[5]
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 90%
Annual coverage: Unlimited
Value Plus
If you want to ensure your pet is covered but still want to save some money on premiums, the Value Plus plan is a good option.[5]
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 70%
Annual coverage: $10,000
Custom plan
If none of the above pique your interest, you can create a customized plan during the quote process with the following features.[5]
Annual coverage: $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited
Deductible: $100, $250, $500, or $750
Reimbursement: 70%, 80%, 90%, or 100% (not available with every pet)
Power-ups
If you’re willing to pay an additional cost, you can also get extra features and wellness coverage for your pet’s needs.
Vet exam fees: This reimburses you for exam fees, which most vets charge but aren’t covered under Figo’s accident and illness plans outlined above.
Wellness: This reimburses you a set dollar amount to help cover your pet’s healthcare costs for wellness exams and preventative care. For example, Figo will reimburse you up to $75 toward a spay or neuter surgery.[5]
What Figo doesn’t cover
Pet insurance companies don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions, and Figo is no exception.[6] Figo also doesn’t cover any exam fees charged by a licensed vet, nor the cost of routine care unless you purchase “power-ups,” Figo’s version of an endorsement or policy rider.
Figo also won’t cover costs related to these items:
Cloning
Parasites
Pregnancy/birth
Prescription food
Cosmetic surgery
Experimental procedures
How much does Figo cost?
The cost of pet insurance can vary widely, even within the same company. You don’t have any control over your pet’s age, breed, and location, but you can influence the pricing depending on which deductibles, coverage limits, reimbursement rates, and power-ups you select.
You can qualify for a 5% discount if you enroll more than one pet. Costco members may also sign up at a discounted rate through the warehouse’s financial products department.[7]
Figo may also charge an enrollment fee that varies by state.
Cost of Figo dog insurance
We pulled a quote for an example dog named Spot, a 2-year-old, medium-sized (31–50 lb) male mixed-breed dog living in the 06101 ZIP code (Hartford, Connecticut). Here’s what Figo quoted us for a variety of coverage options, with the 5% multi-pet discount active:
Plan Type
Plan Details
Monthly Cost
|Popular
Deductible: $250
Reimbursement rate: 80%
Annual coverage: $10,000
|$33.75
|Higher Coverage
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 90%
Annual coverage: Unlimited
|$50.93
|Value Plus
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 70%
Annual coverage: $10,000
|$19.26
|Power-up: Vet exam fees
|Veterinary exam fees
|$6.89
|Power-up: Wellness
|Annual coverage: $135 for Basic or $250 for Plus
$9.50 for Basic
$16.50 for Plus
You can also create a custom plan with an annual coverage limit ranging from $5,000 to an unlimited amount, an annual deductible ranging from $100 to $750, and a reimbursement rate ranging from 70% to 100%.[5]
Cost of Figo cat insurance
Here’s how much Figo charges for different pet insurance plans based on Mrs. Whiskers, a 2-year-old female American shorthair kitty living in Hartford, Connecticut. Keep in mind that these plans already have a 5% multi-pet discount applied. Additionally, as for dogs, you can create a custom plan with the same coverage options.[5]
Plan Type
Plan Details
Monthly Cost
|Popular
Deductible: $250
Reimbursement rate: 80%
Annual coverage: $10,000
|$14.29
|Higher Coverage
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 90%
Annual coverage: Unlimited
|$21.57
|Value Plus
Deductible: $500
Reimbursement rate: 70%
Annual coverage: $10,000
|$8.15
|Power-up: Vet exam fees
|Veterinary exam fees
|$2.91
|Power-up: Wellness
|Annual coverage: $135 for Basic or $250 for Plus
$9.50 for Basic
$16.50 for Plus
Cost of Figo vs. competitors
Insurify compared Figo with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors Lemonade, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium: Dogs
Average Monthly Premium: Cats
|Lemonade
|$31
|$19
|Pets Best
|$39
|$19
|Pumpkin
|$112
|$45
|Figo
|$115
|$31
How customers feel about Figo
Figo doesn’t have the best rating from actual customers. This trend is consistent across multiple review platforms, indicating it’s a fairly widespread issue:
Trustpilot: 4.0 stars out of 5, based on 1,714 reviews[8]
Google: 3.2 stars out of 5, based on 795 reviews[4]
Yelp: 3.0 stars out of 5, based on 294 reviews[9]
Better Business Bureau (BBB): 1.0 star out of 5, based on 26 reviews[3]
Figo customers have also filed 36 official complaints against Figo with the BBB, with half of those complaints lodged just in the last year alone. Customers frequently complain that Figo has an overly broad definition of “pre-existing condition,” which it uses to decline many claims.[3]
Another frequent complaint among policyholders is that Figo often requests a letter from their vet to cover claims, a hassle that neither pet parents nor veterinarians enjoy.
The bottom line: Is Figo pet insurance worth it?
Buying pet insurance can ensure you can help your furry family members when they need it. Figo is one of the best options to dial in your coverage beyond what most insurers offer.
However, you should request a transparency report when you sign up for coverage, which requires submitting your pet’s records from the past year (if available). Figo will review these records and let you know ahead of time what it considers a pre-existing condition, the most frequent customer complaint.
If you’re unhappy with the report, you can request a full refund within 30 days if you haven’t already filed a claim. Unfortunately, this may not help existing customers, but these two simple steps will help new customers ensure their pets get the best care possible.
Figo FAQs
Below are answers to some of the most common questions pet parents ask about Figo pet insurance.
Does Figo pet insurance go up every year?
Generally, yes. Figo adjusts prices based on market conditions and your pet’s age, which change yearly. You’ll get a notice 30 days before your policy renews each year with any updates about price changes.
How do you cancel Figo?
You’ll need to email Figo customer support to cancel your policy in writing. Figo doesn’t accept cancellation requests over the phone.
How do you contact Figo customer service?
Figo’s customer service team is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Central time. You can reach out via live chat on Figo’s contact page, via phone (844-738-3446), fax (773-966-0769), text message (844-262-8133), or by email ([email protected]).
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
