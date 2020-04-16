Figo Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Figo plans and coverages

Most pet insurance companies offer several plans to choose from, but Figo goes above and beyond with a wider range of choices. No matter which Figo pet insurance policy you choose, it’ll cover the same items but at different rates.

Figo pet insurance plans typically cover the following items as long as they’re not a pre-existing condition, which the company generally determines at the time you submit a claim:

Cancer treatment

Prescription medications

Diagnostic imaging and tests

Non-routine dental procedures

Chronic conditions like arthritis

Alternative and holistic treatments

Accidents, illnesses, and surgeries

Euthanasia

Rehabilitation and mobility equipment

Congenital conditions like heart defects

Orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia

Popular

Figo’s most popular plan offers middle-of-the-road vet bill coverage for most pet owners. Below are the coverage amounts for the most popular plan.[5]

Deductible: $250

Reimbursement rate: 80%

Annual coverage: $10,000

Higher Coverage

If money is no object and you want to ensure you can handle any future issue, even if your pet needs an extra-expensive procedure like cancer treatment, consider the Higher Coverage plan. It features more generous coverage.[5]

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 90%

Annual coverage: Unlimited

Value Plus

If you want to ensure your pet is covered but still want to save some money on premiums, the Value Plus plan is a good option.[5]

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 70%

Annual coverage: $10,000

Custom plan

If none of the above pique your interest, you can create a customized plan during the quote process with the following features.[5]

Annual coverage: $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited

Deductible: $100, $250, $500, or $750

Reimbursement: 70%, 80%, 90%, or 100% (not available with every pet)

Power-ups

If you’re willing to pay an additional cost, you can also get extra features and wellness coverage for your pet’s needs.

Vet exam fees : This reimburses you for exam fees, which most vets charge but aren’t covered under Figo’s accident and illness plans outlined above.

Wellness: This reimburses you a set dollar amount to help cover your pet’s healthcare costs for wellness exams and preventative care. For example, Figo will reimburse you up to $75 toward a spay or neuter surgery.[5]

What Figo doesn’t cover

Pet insurance companies don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions, and Figo is no exception.[6] Figo also doesn’t cover any exam fees charged by a licensed vet, nor the cost of routine care unless you purchase “power-ups,” Figo’s version of an endorsement or policy rider.

Figo also won’t cover costs related to these items: