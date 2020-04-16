Figo Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Figo offers create-your-own pet insurance plans but suffers from many negative reviews and ratings, especially when filing a claim.

Excellent
Updated

Figo is a popular pet insurance company, especially among millennial pet parents. The founder launched the company in 2015, and today, it’s based out of Chicago. It offers a wide range of customizable policies and coverage options to people living in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.[1]

Quick Facts

  • Figo plan prices are about average among pet insurance companies.

  • Figo has no upper age limit for coverage, but prices will adjust yearly as your pet ages and vet care costs increase.

  • Request a transparency report within the first 30 days of your policy to know what’s covered and what’s not for your specific pet.[2] 

Figo: Our verdict

Figo is a pet insurer worth considering for most pet owners, especially if you’re looking for more customized coverage options or if you have older pets. Unlike many pet insurance companies, Figo doesn’t have an upper limit on your pet’s age, allowing virtually any furry friend to get coverage if they’re at least 8 weeks or older.[2]

Figo prices its policies similarly to competitors, according to a recent Insurify review of the best pet insurance companies. The company does have a less-than-stellar reputation among readers and customers. However, due to a high rate of claim denials, you can avoid a costly blow if you take a few quick steps immediately after purchasing your policy.[3]

Figo pros and cons

Pros

  • No upper age limit for covered pets

  • Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of the policy period

  • Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a live vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers

Cons

  • Frequent customer complaints about claims denials[4]

  • Pre-existing conditions generally aren’t determined until you file a claim

  • Six-month orthopedic waiting period; 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents[5]

Figo plans and coverages

Most pet insurance companies offer several plans to choose from, but Figo goes above and beyond with a wider range of choices. No matter which Figo pet insurance policy you choose, it’ll cover the same items but at different rates.

Figo pet insurance plans typically cover the following items as long as they’re not a pre-existing condition, which the company generally determines at the time you submit a claim:

  • Cancer treatment

  • Prescription medications

  • Diagnostic imaging and tests

  • Non-routine dental procedures

  • Chronic conditions like arthritis

  • Alternative and holistic treatments

  • Accidents, illnesses, and surgeries

  • Euthanasia

  • Rehabilitation and mobility equipment

  • Congenital conditions like heart defects

  • Orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia

Figo’s most popular plan offers middle-of-the-road vet bill coverage for most pet owners. Below are the coverage amounts for the most popular plan.[5]

  • Deductible: $250

  • Reimbursement rate: 80%

  • Annual coverage: $10,000

Higher Coverage

If money is no object and you want to ensure you can handle any future issue, even if your pet needs an extra-expensive procedure like cancer treatment, consider the Higher Coverage plan. It features more generous coverage.[5]

  • Deductible: $500

  • Reimbursement rate: 90%

  • Annual coverage: Unlimited

Value Plus

If you want to ensure your pet is covered but still want to save some money on premiums, the Value Plus plan is a good option.[5]

  • Deductible: $500

  • Reimbursement rate: 70%

  • Annual coverage: $10,000

Custom plan

If none of the above pique your interest, you can create a customized plan during the quote process with the following features.[5]

  • Annual coverage: $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited

  • Deductible: $100, $250, $500, or $750

  • Reimbursement: 70%, 80%, 90%, or 100% (not available with every pet)

Power-ups

If you’re willing to pay an additional cost, you can also get extra features and wellness coverage for your pet’s needs.

  • Vet exam fees: This reimburses you for exam fees, which most vets charge but aren’t covered under Figo’s accident and illness plans outlined above.

  • Wellness: This reimburses you a set dollar amount to help cover your pet’s healthcare costs for wellness exams and preventative care. For example, Figo will reimburse you up to $75 toward a spay or neuter surgery.[5]

What Figo doesn’t cover

Pet insurance companies don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions, and Figo is no exception.[6] Figo also doesn’t cover any exam fees charged by a licensed vet, nor the cost of routine care unless you purchase “power-ups,” Figo’s version of an endorsement or policy rider.

Figo also won’t cover costs related to these items:

  • Cloning

  • Parasites

  • Pregnancy/birth

  • Prescription food

  • Cosmetic surgery

  • Experimental procedures

How much does Figo cost?

The cost of pet insurance can vary widely, even within the same company. You don’t have any control over your pet’s age, breed, and location, but you can influence the pricing depending on which deductibles, coverage limits, reimbursement rates, and power-ups you select.

You can qualify for a 5% discount if you enroll more than one pet. Costco members may also sign up at a discounted rate through the warehouse’s financial products department.[7]   

Figo may also charge an enrollment fee that varies by state. 

Cost of Figo dog insurance

We pulled a quote for an example dog named Spot, a 2-year-old, medium-sized (3150 lb) male mixed-breed dog living in the 06101 ZIP code (Hartford, Connecticut). Here’s what Figo quoted us for a variety of coverage options, with the 5% multi-pet discount active:

Plan Type
sort ascsort desc
Plan Details
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Cost
sort ascsort desc
Popular

Deductible: $250

Reimbursement rate: 80%

Annual coverage: $10,000

$33.75
Higher Coverage

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 90%

Annual coverage: Unlimited

$50.93
Value Plus

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 70%

Annual coverage: $10,000

$19.26
Power-up: Vet exam fees Veterinary exam fees$6.89
Power-up: WellnessAnnual coverage: $135 for Basic or $250 for Plus

$9.50 for Basic

$16.50 for Plus

You can also create a custom plan with an annual coverage limit ranging from $5,000 to an unlimited amount, an annual deductible ranging from $100 to $750, and a reimbursement rate ranging from 70% to 100%.[5]

Cost of Figo cat insurance

Here’s how much Figo charges for different pet insurance plans based on Mrs. Whiskers, a 2-year-old female American shorthair kitty living in Hartford, Connecticut. Keep in mind that these plans already have a 5% multi-pet discount applied. Additionally, as for dogs, you can create a custom plan with the same coverage options.[5]

Plan Type
sort ascsort desc
Plan Details
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Cost
sort ascsort desc
Popular

Deductible: $250

Reimbursement rate: 80%

Annual coverage: $10,000

$14.29
Higher Coverage

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 90%

Annual coverage: Unlimited

$21.57
Value Plus

Deductible: $500

Reimbursement rate: 70%

Annual coverage: $10,000

$8.15
Power-up: Vet exam fees Veterinary exam fees$2.91
Power-up: WellnessAnnual coverage: $135 for Basic or $250 for Plus

$9.50 for Basic

$16.50 for Plus

Cost of Figo vs. competitors

Insurify compared Figo with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors Lemonade, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, August 12 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Premium: Dogs
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Premium: Cats
sort ascsort desc
Lemonade$31$19
Pets Best$39$19
Pumpkin$112$45
Figo$115$31

How customers feel about Figo

Figo doesn’t have the best rating from actual customers. This trend is consistent across multiple review platforms, indicating it’s a fairly widespread issue:

  • Trustpilot: 4.0 stars out of 5, based on 1,714 reviews[8]  

  • Google: 3.2 stars out of 5, based on 795 reviews[4]

  • Yelp: 3.0 stars out of 5, based on 294 reviews[9]

  • Better Business Bureau (BBB): 1.0 star out of 5, based on 26 reviews[3]

Figo customers have also filed 36 official complaints against Figo with the BBB, with half of those complaints lodged just in the last year alone. Customers frequently complain that Figo has an overly broad definition of “pre-existing condition,” which it uses to decline many claims.[3]

Another frequent complaint among policyholders is that Figo often requests a letter from their vet to cover claims, a hassle that neither pet parents nor veterinarians enjoy.

The bottom line: Is Figo pet insurance worth it?

Buying pet insurance can ensure you can help your furry family members when they need it. Figo is one of the best options to dial in your coverage beyond what most insurers offer.

However, you should request a transparency report when you sign up for coverage, which requires submitting your pet’s records from the past year (if available). Figo will review these records and let you know ahead of time what it considers a pre-existing condition, the most frequent customer complaint.

If you’re unhappy with the report, you can request a full refund within 30 days if you haven’t already filed a claim. Unfortunately, this may not help existing customers, but these two simple steps will help new customers ensure their pets get the best care possible.

Figo FAQs

Below are answers to some of the most common questions pet parents ask about Figo pet insurance.

  • Does Figo pet insurance go up every year?

    Generally, yes. Figo adjusts prices based on market conditions and your pet’s age, which change yearly. You’ll get a notice 30 days before your policy renews each year with any updates about price changes.

  • How do you cancel Figo?

    You’ll need to email Figo customer support to cancel your policy in writing. Figo doesn’t accept cancellation requests over the phone.  

  • How do you contact Figo customer service?

    Figo’s customer service team is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Central time. You can reach out via live chat on Figo’s contact page, via phone (844-738-3446), fax (773-966-0769), text message (844-262-8133), or by email ([email protected]).

Related articles

