Best Pet Insurance in Maryland (2024)

Updated December 2, 2024
Table of contents
Making sure your furry friend is happy and healthy is a top priority for any pet owner. But veterinary bills can add up quickly, which is why more and more pet owners are purchasing pet insurance.
If you own a pet in Maryland, you have plenty of reputable pet insurance companies to choose from. But Maryland’s average pet insurance rate of $78 per month is one of the highest rates in the country.
Here’s what you should know about finding and saving on pet insurance in Maryland.
Maryland cat owners pay an average of $44 per month for pet insurance, while dog owners pay $83 per month.
Pets Best, Figo, and Spot offer the cheapest pet insurance in Maryland.
Your pet’s age and breed are major factors that determine your pet insurance rates.
Best pet insurance companies in Maryland
Your pet insurance rates can vary based on a variety of factors, including your pet’s breed, age, medical history, and more.[1]
The following table shows some of the best pet insurance companies in Maryland. These top companies offer flexible coverage options and reasonable rates.
Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
|Pets Best
|$27
|$18
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $750
|$5000 or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Nationwide
|$44
|$27
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000
|50%, 70%, 80%
|Figo
|$39
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best: Best for low rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27
Sample monthly quote for cats: $18
Plans available: BestBenefit Accident and Illness plans, accident-only plans, EssentialWellness routine care plans
Pets Best offers the lowest pet insurance quotes in Maryland of the companies Insurify researched. The company offers coverage for accidents, illnesses, and surgeries, as well as its EssentialWellness coverage for routine exams, shots, and teeth cleanings.
Pets Best also has strong customer feedback on TrustPilot and a 24/7 help line.
Cheapest pet insurance in Maryland
Positive customer reviews on Trustpilot
No age limits for comprehensive plans
Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions
Excludes certain herbal and alternative therapies
Mixed reviews on Better Business Bureau website
Nationwide: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $27
Plans available: Accident/injury/wellness, Major Medical, Whole Pet, avian and exotic coverage
Pet parents who choose Nationwide can choose from a My Pet Protection plan, which includes accident, illness, and wellness coverage, or a Modular Pet Insurance plan, which allows you to adjust your reimbursement, max annual benefit, and selection of wellness coverages. Nationwide also offers plans that you can either purchase through your employer or on your own and makes it easy to cancel at any time, risk-free.
Many flexible plans
No age limits for comprehensive plans
Offers insurance for birds and exotic pets
Other plans may be cheaper
Some plans only accessible through an employer
Not available in all U.S. states
Figo: Best for digital options
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Popular (covers 80% of vet bills), Higher Coverage (covers 90%), Value Plus (covers 70%), Wellness Power-ups
Figo makes it easy to handle pet insurance right from your phone, with online quotes, an online vet chat service, easy online claim submissions, and the popular Pet Cloud app, which Rover twice named the easiest-to-use pet insurance app.
Figo is also an affordable option, offering the lowest rate for cats from all insurers Insurify reviewed, as well as one of the lowest rates for dogs. A 5% discount for enrolling multiple pets can help you save even more.
Highly rated mobile app
Low rates
Multi-pet discount available
No accident-only insurance
Some mixed customer reviews online
Excludes pre-existing conditions
We compared quotes from a wide range of Maryland pet insurance companies to choose the three best. For each quote, we used a Maryland ZIP code. For dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage. We also considered key information about each insurer, such as coverage options, reimbursement rates, deductibles, discounts, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Maryland
Maryland pet owners pay an average of $83 per month to insure their dogs and $44 to insure their cats. These rates make Maryland one of the more expensive states for pet insurance.
Nationally, dog owners pay an average of $71 per month for pet insurance, while cat owners pay an average of $37 per month.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Maryland
Like any state, Maryland has its share of pet hazards, which is why it’s a good idea to purchase pet insurance.
Ticks: Maryland is home to six species of ticks, including brown dog ticks.[2]
Coyotes: Maryland recommends pet owners feed their animals inside, given the threat of coyotes.
Snakes: Found mostly in northern and western Maryland, copperhead snakes and timber rattlesnakes can cause painful bites that lead to swelling.[3]
Atypical canine respiratory infectious disease (aCRID): This canine respiratory illness was seen nationwide in 2024, though exact case numbers are unknown.
Maryland pet regulations and laws
Maryland pet owners should pay particular attention to the following regulations and laws:
Vaccination: All dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies by the time they’re 4 months old.[4]
Animal mistreatment: Maryland has extensive laws against animal cruelty, neglect, dogfighting, abandonment, and more.
Public safety: A dangerous dog with a history of biting must be leashed or even muzzled in appropriate public situations.
Declawing: Maryland prohibits the declawing of cats, which is considered a civil offense that comes with a fine of up to $1,000.
Maryland has no laws requiring spaying or neutering, but some cities and counties require it in certain situations. The state also has grant programs that make it easier for low-income Marylanders to safely spay or neuter their pets.[5]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet owners can choose from different types of pet insurance plans, which vary by coverage level and cost. Generally, pet insurance companies offer accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans.
Accident-only coverage is the most affordable, though it may exclude certain important services, like illness treatment and routine vet care. Most plans also cover prescription medications if a licensed veterinarian prescribes them. Many don’t cover pre-existing conditions, and some may deny coverage for older dogs or cats.[6]
Accident and illness plan
As the name suggests, accident and illness plans cover surgeries and tests after an accidental injury, as well as treatment if your pet is diagnosed with a disease. Many insurers, such as Pets Best, claim that accident and illness plans are their most popular insurance plans. Pet owners should keep in mind that accident and illness plans are usually more expensive.
Accident and illness plans usually cover common health issues and chronic conditions. While specific coverages vary from company to company, most plans typically cover the following illnesses:
Allergies
Arthritis
Cancer
Dental disease
Diabetes
Digestive issues
Ear infections
Epilepsy
Heart anomalies
Hip dysplasia
Skin infections
Urinary problems
These policies typically cover the following accidents:
Accidental poisoning
Attacks from other animals
Bee stings
Broken bones or sprains
Burns or shocks
Cuts or abrasions
Dental injuries
Eye injuries
Foreign object ingestion
Lacerations
Snake bites
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans offer less comprehensive coverage. These plans cover medical care for injuries — they won’t cover treatment for illnesses. In general, accident-only plans are less expensive than accident and illness plans.
Most insurers cover the following accidental injuries:
Accidental poisoning
Attacks from other animals
Bee stings
Broken bones or sprains
Burns or shocks
Cuts or abrasions
Dental injuries
Eye injuries
Foreign object ingestion
Lacerations
Snake bites
Accident-only insurance won’t cover routine care, such as vaccinations and preventative care, or pre-existing conditions.
Wellness plan
Most pet insurance companies allow you to add a wellness plan, which covers some additional medical expenses that come with pet ownership.
With wellness coverage, your insurer will typically reimburse you for the following:
Annual wellness exams
Blood work
Chiropractic treatments
Dental cleaning
Deworming
FELV screenings
Microchipping
Preventative medications
Spaying and neutering
Urinalysis
Vaccinations
Many pet insurance companies offer a couple tiers of wellness coverage, with some add-ons covering a wider breadth of services, including alternative therapies. More robust packages come with higher monthly premiums.
How to find the best pet insurance in Maryland
Marylanders have plenty of options when it comes to pet insurance. Here’s step-by-step advice for finding the best pet insurance policy:
1. Choose your coverage level
Decide how much coverage you need. If you’re looking for robust coverage, look for insurers that offer accident and illness plans, as well as add-ons for routine care.
2. Decide on a deductible and annual limit
Options may vary by insurer, so choose a company that offers a deductible and annual limit you need.
3. Read reviews
Sites like TrustPilot, social media, and online articles can give you better insight into customer service, coverage details, prices, and more.
4. Look into discounts
While pet insurers may not offer as many discounts as car insurers or home insurers, you still might be able to save. For instance, if you have multiple pets, it’s a good idea to choose an insurer that offers a multi-pet discount.
5. Compare quotes
Most pet insurance companies make it easy to access quotes online. Choosing five insurers and comparing quotes side by side is the best way to find the cheapest pet insurance.
Maryland pet insurance FAQs
Here’s some additional information about pet insurance in Maryland that can help as you research coverage options for your pet.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Maryland?
Yes. Pet insurance in Maryland is on the expensive side. The average cost of a pet insurance policy in Maryland is comfortably higher than the national average for cats and dogs.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Maryland?
Pet owners in Maryland pay an average pet insurance rate of $83 per month for dogs and $44 per month for cats.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Maryland?
Not likely. Most pet insurance companies in Maryland — and in the U.S. more broadly — won’t cover pre-existing conditions. But some insurers will cover some pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for a certain period of time.
Which dog insurance is the best?
The best dog insurance for you depends on your budget and dog’s individual needs. Insurify’s research found that Pets Best is a good option, with a low rate of $27 per month and positive customer reviews.
