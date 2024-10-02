Best Pet Insurance in Maryland (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Maryland

Your pet insurance rates can vary based on a variety of factors, including your pet’s breed, age, medical history, and more.[1]

The following table shows some of the best pet insurance companies in Maryland. These top companies offer flexible coverage options and reasonable rates.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $27 $18 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $750 $5000 or unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Nationwide $44 $27 $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 50%, 70%, 80% Figo $39 $16 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Pets Best: Best for low rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18

Plans available: BestBenefit Accident and Illness plans, accident-only plans, EssentialWellness routine care plans

Pets Best offers the lowest pet insurance quotes in Maryland of the companies Insurify researched. The company offers coverage for accidents, illnesses, and surgeries, as well as its EssentialWellness coverage for routine exams, shots, and teeth cleanings.

Pets Best also has strong customer feedback on TrustPilot and a 24/7 help line.

Pros Cheapest pet insurance in Maryland

Positive customer reviews on Trustpilot

No age limits for comprehensive plans Cons Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions

Excludes certain herbal and alternative therapies

Mixed reviews on Better Business Bureau website

Nationwide: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $27

Plans available: Accident/injury/wellness, Major Medical, Whole Pet, avian and exotic coverage

Pet parents who choose Nationwide can choose from a My Pet Protection plan, which includes accident, illness, and wellness coverage, or a Modular Pet Insurance plan, which allows you to adjust your reimbursement, max annual benefit, and selection of wellness coverages. Nationwide also offers plans that you can either purchase through your employer or on your own and makes it easy to cancel at any time, risk-free.

Pros Many flexible plans

No age limits for comprehensive plans

Offers insurance for birds and exotic pets Cons Other plans may be cheaper

Some plans only accessible through an employer

Not available in all U.S. states

Figo: Best for digital options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Popular (covers 80% of vet bills), Higher Coverage (covers 90%), Value Plus (covers 70%), Wellness Power-ups

Figo makes it easy to handle pet insurance right from your phone, with online quotes, an online vet chat service, easy online claim submissions, and the popular Pet Cloud app, which Rover twice named the easiest-to-use pet insurance app.

Figo is also an affordable option, offering the lowest rate for cats from all insurers Insurify reviewed, as well as one of the lowest rates for dogs. A 5% discount for enrolling multiple pets can help you save even more.

Pros Highly rated mobile app

Low rates

Multi-pet discount available Cons No accident-only insurance

Some mixed customer reviews online

Excludes pre-existing conditions