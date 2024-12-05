Best Pet Insurance in Minnesota (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Minnesota

Many reputable pet insurance companies serve pet owners in Minnesota. To help you find the best pet insurance for your financial situation and your pet’s medical needs, it’s important to compare top insurers based on cost, plan types, reimbursement options, discounts, and other important factors.

Here are some great options to get you started.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $22 $9 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% AKC $33 $23 $100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Trupanion $76 $30 $0–$1,000 (in $50 increments) Unlimited 90%

Figo: Best for low rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $9

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

Figo has the cheapest monthly premiums for both dogs and cats. Figo’s average premiums for dogs and cats are also well below the statewide average in Minnesota. Additionally, the company offers a 5% multi-pet discount if you insure more than two pets on the same policy.

Pros Cheapest rates for dogs and cats

Unlimited annual coverage option

24/7 live vet chat Cons Plans don’t cover prescription food

No accident-only plan

No option to pay vet directly

AKC: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

Sample monthly quote for cats: $23

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

AKC Pet Insurance, offered by the American Kennel Club, offers accident and illness plans with multiple upgrade options. You can add coverage for exam fees, hereditary and congenital conditions, breeding-related injuries and illnesses, and final expenses if your pet passes away. AKC also has two optional wellness plans with varying coverage limits for preventative services.

Pros Many available endorsements

Offers an accident-only plan

Covers incurable and curable pre-existing conditions after one year Cons Pets older than 9 can only get accident-only coverage

Some conditions are excluded without an endorsement

No option for unlimited coverage

Trupanion: Best for direct vet pay

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $76

Sample monthly quote for cats: $30

Plans available: Accident and illness

Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies on the market that offers direct vet payments. Before you leave the vet, your plan will cover its portion of the bill, and you’ll pay the rest out of pocket. With Trupanion’s vet direct pay, you don’t have to pay the entire bill up front, file a claim, and wait for reimbursement.

Pros Option to pay vet directly

Automatically reimburses 90% of vet bills

No annual or lifetime coverage limits Cons High premiums for dogs and cats

No wellness plan

No accident-only plan