Best Pet Insurance in Minnesota (2024)

If you’re a pet parent in Minnesota, having pet insurance can be a smart purchase. Pet insurance helps pay for your dog’s or cat’s veterinary bills if they get sick or injured. Many insurers also offer an add-on plan that covers preventative care, like annual exams and teeth cleaning.
The average cost of pet insurance in Minnesota is $61 per month — slightly less than the U.S. national average, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. But pet insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, like your pet’s age, breed, and the insurance company you choose.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in Minnesota.
Figo has the cheapest pet insurance premiums for dogs and cats in Minnesota.
The most common types of pet insurance are accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans.
Cat owners pay an average of $37 per month for coverage, and dog owners pay $65 per month.
Best pet insurance companies in Minnesota
Many reputable pet insurance companies serve pet owners in Minnesota. To help you find the best pet insurance for your financial situation and your pet’s medical needs, it’s important to compare top insurers based on cost, plan types, reimbursement options, discounts, and other important factors.
Here are some great options to get you started.
|Figo
|$22
|$9
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|AKC
|$33
|$23
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Trupanion
|$76
|$30
|$0–$1,000 (in $50 increments)
|Unlimited
|90%
Figo: Best for low rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $9
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
Figo has the cheapest monthly premiums for both dogs and cats. Figo’s average premiums for dogs and cats are also well below the statewide average in Minnesota. Additionally, the company offers a 5% multi-pet discount if you insure more than two pets on the same policy.
Cheapest rates for dogs and cats
Unlimited annual coverage option
24/7 live vet chat
Plans don’t cover prescription food
No accident-only plan
No option to pay vet directly
AKC: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33
Sample monthly quote for cats: $23
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
AKC Pet Insurance, offered by the American Kennel Club, offers accident and illness plans with multiple upgrade options. You can add coverage for exam fees, hereditary and congenital conditions, breeding-related injuries and illnesses, and final expenses if your pet passes away. AKC also has two optional wellness plans with varying coverage limits for preventative services.
Many available endorsements
Offers an accident-only plan
Covers incurable and curable pre-existing conditions after one year
Pets older than 9 can only get accident-only coverage
Some conditions are excluded without an endorsement
No option for unlimited coverage
Trupanion: Best for direct vet pay
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $76
Sample monthly quote for cats: $30
Plans available: Accident and illness
Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies on the market that offers direct vet payments. Before you leave the vet, your plan will cover its portion of the bill, and you’ll pay the rest out of pocket. With Trupanion’s vet direct pay, you don’t have to pay the entire bill up front, file a claim, and wait for reimbursement.
Option to pay vet directly
Automatically reimburses 90% of vet bills
No annual or lifetime coverage limits
High premiums for dogs and cats
No wellness plan
No accident-only plan
To find the best pet insurance in Minnesota, we collected quotes from 12 of the largest pet insurance providers using a Minnesota address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
We also evaluated each company based on plan types, deductibles, reimbursement options, waiting periods, customer service, endorsements, and discounts.
Cost of pet insurance in Minnesota
The average cost of pet insurance in Minnesota is $61 per month, but rates differ for dogs and cats. The average premium for dogs is $65 per month, and the average premium for cats is $37 per month.
Minnesota pet owners pay slightly less for dog insurance than the U.S. averages of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Minnesota
Pet insurance can be valuable for many pet parents in Minnesota. Here are some of the reasons to purchase pet insurance if you live in the North Star State:
Parvovirus: Puppies are susceptible to parvovirus, which presents with symptoms like lethargy and loss of appetite. If your dog gets sick with parvovirus before it’s fully vaccinated, pet insurance will cover its treatment, including hospitalization or IV fluids.
Winter weather: Minnesota experiences harsh winter weather that can pose health risks to dogs and cats. If your pet is outside for too long and gets hypothermia or frostbite, pet insurance will pay for its care.
Heartworm: If your dog or cat develops a heartworm infection, an accident and illness pet insurance plan will cover its treatment. Most pet wellness plans also cover heartworm prevention medication.
Minnesota pet regulations and laws
Pet owners in Minnesota should understand the state’s pet regulations. Here are some of the most important laws to know about:
Vaccinations: Minnesota doesn’t require domesticated pets to be vaccinated against rabies unless they’re brought into Minnesota from another state. But the rabies vaccine is recommended for dogs and cats starting at 12 weeks old.
Dog-bite liability: If a dog bites another person in Minnesota, the owner is liable for their injuries and the full cost of their medical care.
Leash laws: Minnesota cities have different leash laws. In Minneapolis, for example, dogs in an unfenced area next to a street, public place, or private land must be restrained to prevent them from leaving the area.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Most pet insurance companies in Minnesota offer several types of coverage. The most common plans are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness.
Accident and illness plans are the most popular. They provide the most coverage for veterinary care but have the most expensive rates. Accident-only plans are cheaper, but they only cover emergencies. Wellness plans are optional and can be added to an accident and illness or accident-only plan.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans cover vet bills for illnesses and accidental injuries. Some of the conditions and treatments that are often covered include:
Cancer
Diabetes
Hip dysplasia
Allergies
Hypothyroidism
Heart disease
Lacerations
Broken bones
Toxic ingestion
Sprains
Car accidents
Surgery
Diagnostic tests
X-rays
Behavioral care
Alternative treatments, like chiropractic care
Prescription medications
Although accident and illness pet insurance plans have the most comprehensive coverage, they have exclusions. These things aren’t normally covered under any type of pet insurance plan:
Breeding
Pregnancy
Pre-existing conditions
Cosmetic procedures
Experimental treatment
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans cover emergency medical treatment if your pet gets injured. It doesn’t provide any coverage for illnesses. An accident-only pet insurance plan will cover health issues like:
Lacerations
Sprains
Broken bones
Toxic ingestion
Poisoning
Bee stings
Snake bites
Dental emergencies
Wellness plan
Most pet insurance companies offer a wellness plan, but not all do. These plans cover routine and preventative care that all pets need. Examples of covered services include:
Annual vet exams
Microchipping
Spaying/neutering
Heartworm prevention
Flea/tick prevention
Deworming
Vaccinations
Teeth cleaning
How to find the best pet insurance in Minnesota
Pet owners in Minnesota have lots of options for pet insurance. But every pet owner has different insurance needs. Here are some tips for finding the best coverage for your situation:
Consider your pet’s health needs
When choosing a pet insurance plan, pick one that meets your pet’s current and future health needs. For example, if your cat’s breed is predisposed to hypothyroidism, an accident and illness plan might be a better choice than an accident-only plan.
Check for exclusions
Every pet insurance policy has exclusions. Read the fine print of the policy to find out what conditions and treatments are covered. Keep in mind that you might be able to add endorsements to fill some of the gaps.
Research other benefits
Many pet insurance plans come with other benefits for pet parents, like a 24/7 vet helpline for emergency advice or discounts on pet products. Extra perks can help you get the best deal for the money.
Compare quotes
The price of pet insurance depends on many factors, like your pet’s age and breed, coverage limits, deductibles, and ZIP code. To find the most affordable pet insurance, it’s a good idea to compare personalized quotes from a few different insurers in Minnesota.
Minnesota pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance is a great way to reduce your out-of-pocket spending on veterinary care. Here’s some additional information about pet insurance in Minnesota that can be helpful as you’re shopping for coverage.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Minnesota?
Pet health insurance isn’t more expensive in the state of Minnesota. It’s actually cheaper than the national average. The average monthly pet insurance premium in Minnesota is $61, which is about 9% less than the U.S. national average rate of $67.
How much does pet insurance cost in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, the average cost of dog insurance is $65, and the average cost of cat insurance is $37. But keep in mind that pet insurance premiums are based on unique factors, like your pet’s breed, the type of plan you choose, your annual deductible, and your reimbursement rate.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Minnesota?
The best pet insurance companies in Minnesota cover curable pre-existing conditions. In general, a condition is considered curable once your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for a certain amount of time (usually 12 consecutive months).
While most pet insurance companies exclude coverage for incurable pre-existing conditions, AKC covers incurable pre-existing conditions after one year of continuous coverage.
What is the best pet insurance company in Minnesota?
Pet owners have different insurance needs, so there isn’t one company that is the best for everyone. For example, if you want the cheapest rates, Figo might be your best option. If you want vet direct payments, Trupanion may be a better choice. You should choose a pet insurance company that provides the best coverage with the lowest out-of-pocket costs.
