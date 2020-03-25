Embrace Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Embrace plans and coverages

Embrace offers a single accident and illness plan, an accident-only plan for pets 15 and older, and optional add-on wellness coverage. Learn more about each plan below.

Accident and illness plan

Embrace also calls its accident and illness policy “full-coverage pet insurance.” With this plan, pet parents can choose how much Embrace will cover in vet bills per year. Accident and illness coverage choices include $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, and unlimited. The lower the yearly reimbursement amount, the lower the monthly price.

You can choose annual deductible amounts of $100, $250, $500, $700, or $1,000. And the company’s reimbursement options are 70%, 80%, or 90%.

Pets age 14 and younger are eligible for this plan, which covers the following:

Acupuncture, laser therapy, and other alternative treatments

Diagnostic tests

Gingivitis and other dental care

Hospitalization, treatment, surgery, X-rays, and exams for illnesses and injuries, including cancer

Treatments prescribed by vet specialists, like cancer treatment and behavioral problems

Prescription drugs

Vaccinations

Accident-only plan

If your dog or cat is 15 years or older, it won’t be eligible for a new accident and illness policy. But you can enroll it in Embrace’s accident-only plan. This plan has a $100 annual deductible. The company reimburses eligible claims at 90% and has a yearly maximum of $5,000.

These are some conditions an Embrace accident-only plan covers:

Cuts and lacerations

Bloat

Cruciate ligament tear

Ingesting a foreign body

Poisoning

Prescription medications for covered conditions

But an accident-only plan won’t cover breed-specific conditions, cancer, chronic conditions, congenital conditions, or illnesses.

Wellness Rewards

Embrace offers add-on wellness coverage, called Wellness Rewards, that you can purchase in addition to its standard pet insurance policy. You can choose from three tiers of coverage — $250, $450, and $650 — and the company will reimburse 100% of eligible routine care expenses up to the limit you choose. There’s no deductible for wellness coverage, and the entire coverage amount is available from the first day of coverage.

The Embrace Wellness Rewards plan covers several types of routine care costs, including:

Exam fees

Flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives

Grooming and nail trimming

Spaying/neutering

Microchipping

Nutritional supplements

Prescription diet food

Routine chiropractic care

Vaccinations and titers

Embrace wellness plans don’t cover accidents, illnesses, or emergency vet visits.

What Embrace doesn’t cover

Like most other pet insurance companies, Embrace doesn’t cover any pre-existing conditions that appear on medical records before coverage begins, like hip dysplasia or other orthopedic conditions. It’s important to read your policy terms so you know what the company considers a covered condition.

These are some other conditions Embrace doesn’t cover:

Alternative treatments

Breeding or pregnancy costs

Cosmetic procedures, like ear cropping or tail docking

DNA testing

Foods, vitamins, or supplements

Routine veterinary care (unless you purchase an add-on wellness plan)

Veterinary administrative fees