Embrace Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Embrace offers a single customizable policy and add-on wellness coverage. But it has negative customer service reviews about its claims process.

Ashley Cox
Written byAshley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency is a Cleveland, Ohio-based pet insurance company that offers one policy covering accidents and illnesses, as well as wellness coverage for an extra cost.

Customers can customize reimbursement rates, deductibles, and annual reimbursement maximums. While Embrace doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, it will cover some curable pre-existing conditions if pets haven’t had treatment or symptoms for one year.

Here’s what you should know about Embrace pet insurance, as well as comparing pet insurance quotes to find the best policy for you and your pet’s needs.

Quick Facts

  • Embrace offers a free 24/7 pet helpline called PawSupport, where you can ask questions about your pet’s behavior, training, symptoms, and more.

  • If you’re enrolling a new pet and it’s 15 or older, it’ll only be eligible for accident-only coverage.

  • Embrace policies have a waiting period of 14 days for illnesses and orthopedic waiting periods for dogs that vary by state.

Embrace pet insurance: Our verdict

Embrace logoEmbrace

Compare personalized, real-time quotes

Embrace offers a single, customizable accident and illness plan that provides coverage for a variety of conditions and illnesses. You can choose your deductible amount, yearly maximum, and reimbursement rate, and you can make changes to your Embrace policy anytime.

It also has a 24/7 pet helpline that pet owners can call for advice about their pet’s behavior, training, wellness care, and more. Its optional Wellness Rewards coverage is also available as an add-on to help cover routine veterinary expenses, making this company a good choice for people who want comprehensive coverage for their pets.

But if you’re enrolling an older pet, you’ll only be able to sign it up for an accident-only policy, which has a smaller yearly maximum and more coverage exclusions than a standard accident and illness policy. And the company has mixed customer service reviews, with many people complaining about claims being denied or taking a long time to process.

Pros

  • Customizable plan: Policyholders can choose their yearly reimbursement limits, annual deductible options, and reimbursement percentage for the year. You can also remove individual coverages for exam fees and prescription drugs to save a few bucks.

  • Multi-pet discount: Embrace automatically gives you a 10% discount for policies with two or more pets.

  • Free 24/7 pet helpline: You can call the company’s free pet helpline for questions about your pet’s behavior and wellness, and you can also get guidance in emergency situations. Not every pet insurance company offers this benefit.

Cons

  • Doesn’t cover food and supplements: Some pet insurance companies cover food if a vet prescribes it.

  • Limits coverage for senior pets: If you enroll your senior pet later in life, you won’t have access to the same coverage as younger pets, puppies, and kittens.

  • Can’t customize accident-only plan: Pets age 15 or older are only eligible for accident-only plans, which come with a set deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement rate.

Embrace plans and coverages

Embrace offers a single accident and illness plan, an accident-only plan for pets 15 and older, and optional add-on wellness coverage. Learn more about each plan below.

Accident and illness plan

Embrace also calls its accident and illness policy “full-coverage pet insurance.” With this plan, pet parents can choose how much Embrace will cover in vet bills per year. Accident and illness coverage choices include $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, and unlimited. The lower the yearly reimbursement amount, the lower the monthly price.

You can choose annual deductible amounts of $100, $250, $500, $700, or $1,000. And the company’s reimbursement options are 70%, 80%, or 90%.

Pets age 14 and younger are eligible for this plan, which covers the following:

  • Acupuncture, laser therapy, and other alternative treatments

  • Diagnostic tests

  • Gingivitis and other dental care

  • Hospitalization, treatment, surgery, X-rays, and exams for illnesses and injuries, including cancer

  • Treatments prescribed by vet specialists, like cancer treatment and behavioral problems

  • Prescription drugs

  • Vaccinations

Accident-only plan

If your dog or cat is 15 years or older, it won’t be eligible for a new accident and illness policy. But you can enroll it in Embrace’s accident-only plan. This plan has a $100 annual deductible. The company reimburses eligible claims at 90% and has a yearly maximum of $5,000.

These are some conditions an Embrace accident-only plan covers:

  • Cuts and lacerations

  • Bloat

  • Cruciate ligament tear

  • Ingesting a foreign body

  • Poisoning

  • Prescription medications for covered conditions

But an accident-only plan won’t cover breed-specific conditions, cancer, chronic conditions, congenital conditions, or illnesses.

Wellness Rewards

Embrace offers add-on wellness coverage, called Wellness Rewards, that you can purchase in addition to its standard pet insurance policy. You can choose from three tiers of coverage — $250, $450, and $650 — and the company will reimburse 100% of eligible routine care expenses up to the limit you choose. There’s no deductible for wellness coverage, and the entire coverage amount is available from the first day of coverage.

The Embrace Wellness Rewards plan covers several types of routine care costs, including:

  • Exam fees

  • Flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives

  • Grooming and nail trimming

  • Spaying/neutering

  • Microchipping

  • Nutritional supplements

  • Prescription diet food

  • Routine chiropractic care

  • Vaccinations and titers

Embrace wellness plans don’t cover accidents, illnesses, or emergency vet visits.

What Embrace doesn’t cover

Like most other pet insurance companies, Embrace doesn’t cover any pre-existing conditions that appear on medical records before coverage begins, like hip dysplasia or other orthopedic conditions. It’s important to read your policy terms so you know what the company considers a covered condition.

These are some other conditions Embrace doesn’t cover:

  • Alternative treatments

  • Breeding or pregnancy costs

  • Cosmetic procedures, like ear cropping or tail docking

  • DNA testing

  • Foods, vitamins, or supplements

  • Routine veterinary care (unless you purchase an add-on wellness plan)

  • Veterinary administrative fees

Good to Know

You can request a free medical review from an Embrace claims adjuster if you’re concerned about whether a pet’s condition might be considered pre-existing. If you don’t like the outcome, you can cancel your policy and receive a prorated refund for the unused portion of your premium.

How much does Embrace pet insurance cost?

When shopping for prices, Insurify pulled sample quotes for a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog weighing between 30 and 50 pounds and a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat, both living in Harford, Connecticut.

The sample dog and cat policies had a $15,000 annual reimbursement maximum, a $500 deductible, and an 80% reimbursement rate.

Your pet insurance costs will depend on many factors, including your pet’s age, its breed, where you live, and the coverage options you choose.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Cost of Embrace dog insurance

    Embrace dog insurance costs an average of $39.37 per month. This is lower than the national average of $56.30 per month for a dog accident and illness policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/ed7e75ea26/cat.svg

    Cost of Embrace cat insurance

    Cat insurance coverage through Embrace costs an average of $27.30 per month. This is slightly lower than the nationwide monthly average of $31.94 for a cat accident and illness policy.

How customers feel about Embrace pet insurance

Overall, customers have mixed feelings about Embrace Pet Insurance plans.

Here’s how the company stacks up on some third-party review sites:

  • Better Business Bureau: A+ rating and 3.05 out of 5 stars with 257 reviews

  • Google: 4.1 out of 5 stars with 1,416 reviews

  • Yelp: 2.1 out of 5 stars with 562 reviews

  • Trustpilot: 4.1 out of 5 stars with 3,935 reviews

Some reviews praise the company for quick claims processing:

Other customers had positive experiences with the Embrace customer service team:

But other people have negative reviews about the company denying claims they thought would be covered:

Other customers cited long claim-processing times in their reviews:

The bottom line: Is Embrace pet insurance worth it?

Embrace could be one of the best pet insurance companies for your pet and wallet. Its average monthly quotes for dogs and cats are lower than the nationwide average premiums, and its accident and illness plan covers a variety of conditions. But if you have a senior pet 15 or older, you’ll only be able to enroll it in accident-only coverage, which might not make financial sense.

Pet insurance can offer invaluable peace of mind if your pet gets sick or has to go to the vet for an emergency. But you have to decide if it’s worth the monthly premium and deductible amounts or if you’d rather create a fund to cover pet emergencies.

Embrace pet insurance FAQs

If you’re thinking about signing up for a pet insurance policy with Embrace, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • Is Embrace pet insurance accepted everywhere?

    Embrace pet insurance is available everywhere except in Maine. If you live anywhere else in the United States, you can take your pet to any vet to get reimbursed for a covered claim.

  • How long does Embrace pet insurance take to pay claims?

    Embrace typically pays insurance claims in 10–15 business days. The company will contact you if it needs additional information to process your claim. You can opt to receive reimbursement by paper check in the mail or with direct deposit.

  • How do you cancel Embrace pet insurance?

    If you want to cancel your Embrace pet insurance policy, you’ll need to call the company at 1 (800) 643-7578.

  • How do you contact Embrace customer service?

    You can contact Embrace customer service by calling 1 (855) 540-2104. Representatives are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.

Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.

Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.

Pets are grouped into three age brackets:

  • Young: under 12 months
  • Adult: 12 months to 7 years
  • Senior: over 7 years

Coverage Limits

Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.

Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.

For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:

  • Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
  • Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%

Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

