Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Pumpkin plans and coverages

Most pet insurance companies offer several plan options featuring different coverages and reimbursement rates. That’s not the case with Pumpkin: It only offers one standard insurance plan with a reimbursement rate of 90%.

You’ll need to make three choices to dial in your plan further:

Annual deductible: How much you have to personally pay out of pocket each year before coverage kicks in, reimbursing you 90% toward eligible vet bills after that.

Annual coverage limit: The total amount of money that Pumpkin will pay out in a year.

Optional pet wellness plan: An add-on that helps you pay for routine vet care, which standard pet insurance doesn’t typically cover.

Standard plan

In addition to higher reimbursement rates, Pumpkin also covers a wider range of vet-care costs than other pet insurance companies. Covered accidents, illnesses, and treatment costs include:

Alternative therapies

Behavioral problems (not including training or boarding)

Cancer treatment

Congenital, hereditary, or orthopedic disorders, including hip dysplasia

Euthanasia

Exam fees

Lab tests

Microchip implantation

Prescription diets for covered conditions

Prescription medications and supplements

Surgeries

Tooth extractions

Important Information Pumpkin has a 14-day waiting period for all illness-related veterinary care. But Pumpkin policies allow for a waiver if you meet specific requirements. If any illnesses appear during this waiting period, Pumpkin will consider them pre-existing conditions and your pet won’t be eligible for coverage.

Preventive Essentials plan

Pumpkin also offers an optional wellness plan to help pay for routine veterinary care. It’ll reimburse you for 100% of the cost of basic preventative care, although its scope is rather limited. Here’s what it covers:[2] [3]

Annual wellness exam

Annual vaccines: Two vaccines for adult dogs, four vaccines for puppies, and one vaccine for cats and kittens.

Annual parasite screening: One fecal exam per year, plus one yearly heartworm/tick-borne disease exam for adult dogs.

Depending on where you live and your pet’s health risks, this wellness care coverage may or may not fully cover all the recommended routine vet care your pet needs. If your dog gets a vaccine for Bordetella, rabies, and leptospirosis, for example, this plan would only cover two of the vaccines.

Interestingly, this plan pays for your dog’s annual heartworm test but not for its prevention. It also won’t pay for routine recommended blood tests for senior pets.[4]

What Pumpkin doesn’t cover

Pumpkin covers many vet expenses, but perhaps it’s even more important to know what it doesn’t cover. This can help you better plan out your pet’s veterinary care.

The following items are common exclusions with Pumpkin’s products: