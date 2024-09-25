Best Pet Insurance in Massachusetts (2024)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated December 6, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Pet insurance provides peace of mind. It lets you care for your pet if it becomes ill or has an accident. And with pet wellness coverage, you can take proactive steps to identify and prevent health issues through annual vet checks.
The average cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts is $74 per month, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. Without insurance, you might struggle to cover the veterinary costs needed to care for your pet.
Here’s how to find pet insurance for your furry friend in the Bay State.
Massachusetts pet owners pay an average monthly rate of $81 for dog insurance and $46 for cat insurance.
Massachusetts law requires rabies vaccinations for pets by the time they’re 6 months old.
Pet insurance in Massachusetts is more expensive than in the neighboring state of Rhode Island but lower than in Connecticut.
Best pet insurance companies in Massachusetts
You have a lot to consider when looking for the best pet insurance company in Massachusetts. In addition to price, you want to find a company that offers the deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options that meet your needs. Luckily, many great insurance companies in Massachusetts offer highly customizable plans and reasonable rates.
The following table highlights three of the top insurance companies in Massachusetts.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Lemonade
|$22
|$14
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$50
|$24
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$44
|$31
|$100, $240, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Lemonade: Best for cheap rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventive care, optional add-ons
In addition to cheap rates, Lemonade pet insurance offers a range of deductible options, annual limits, and reimbursement options so you can customize to your preferences. The company also offers several add-on insurance options, including veterinarian visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life services.
You can take advantage of a 5% multi-pet discount if you have multiple pets. And if you buy another type of insurance from Lemonade, including renters, homeowners, auto, or term life, you can save 10% with a bundling discount.
Multiple discounts
Visit any licensed vet in the U.S.
Highly rated claims app
Six-month waiting period for coverage of cruciate ligaments
Doesn’t cover dental illnesses without an add-on plan
Limits coverage for senior pets
Spot: Best for customization
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $50
Sample monthly quote for cats: $24
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care
Spot pet insurance offers coverage for cats and dogs. Pet parents can customize their plan with annual limits ranging from $2,000 to unlimited and deductibles starting at $100 up to $1,000. You can choose from an accident and illness or accident-only plan and can add on preventive care, which includes dental cleaning, spaying or neutering, and annual wellness exams. Plans for cats and kittens start at $9 per month, and dog and puppy plans start at $15 per month.
No upper age limit for pets
10% multi-pet discount
24/7 pet telehealth helpline
$2 monthly installment fee
Exotic pet coverage not available
No direct pay to vet; must submit claim for reimbursement
Embrace: Best for curable pre-existing conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $31
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, add-ons for exam fees and prescription drugs
While pet insurance companies generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions, Embrace distinguishes between curable and incurable pre-existing conditions. This means you can insure your pet if its condition has been symptom-free for 12 months. It’s easy to customize your pet insurance plan with deductibles ranging from $100 to $1,000 and annual limits from $2,000 to unlimited.
10% multi-pet discount
Visit any licensed vet
24/7 pet helpline
Limits coverage for senior pets
Can’t customize accident-only plan for senior pets
Doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Massachusetts, we researched each company’s pet insurance coverage options, deductibles, discounts, waiting periods, type of pets covered, discounts, and customer reviews.
To calculate the sample pet insurance quote for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. For cat insurance, we used a profile of a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat. When applying for quotes, we used a Massachusetts address.
Quotes for cats and dogs were for accident and illness coverage with a $500 deductible, 80% reimbursement, and $10,000 in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts is $74. This is higher than the national average of $67. The average monthly premiums in Massachusetts are $46 for cat insurance and $81 for dog insurance.
The neighboring state of Connecticut has a higher monthly average of $80, while Rhode Island is lower, at $64.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents should consider pet insurance for the following reasons:
Parvovirus: Massachusetts has had recent outbreaks of parvovirus. This highly contagious disease can easily spread between dogs and is often deadly. Symptoms include severe vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and lethargy. Dog owners can protect their pets by ensuring they have the necessary vaccination.
Wildlife: Coyotes and other wildlife life in Massachusetts could pose a threat to your dog or cat. To prevent an attack, it’s best to keep cats indoors when they’re not supervised. Installing fencing and ensuring no food sources sit outdoors can help protect your dog. Pet insurance can help cover you if your dog or cat is in an accident, like a coyote attack.
Ticks: Ticks are prevalent in Massachusetts and can spread harmful diseases, including Lyme disease. Dogs and outdoor cats are especially susceptible to ticks, so it’s important to check your pet after it’s been outside, keep your yard clean, and get tick-prevention treatments, which insurance can help with if you have a wellness plan.
Massachusetts pet regulations and laws
If you’re a pet owner in Massachusetts, you’ll want to know about some pet regulations, including:
Leash laws: In Massachusetts, leash laws can vary from town to town. In towns like Sharon, dogs are required by law to be on a leash when off your property. Check your town’s website for more information.[1]
Spay and neuter laws: Shelters in Massachusetts aren’t allowed to sell or give away a dog or cat until it’s spayed or neutered. There’s an exception if you give a written agreement and deposit of no less than $40 to the shelter.[2]
Vaccinations: Massachusetts law requires you to vaccinate your pet for rabies by the time it’s 6 months old. Your pet should get its second vaccination one year after the first one.[3]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Insurance companies typically offer three types of pet insurance: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness provides the most comprehensive coverage and is typically more expensive. Accident-only coverage provides a cheaper alternative but only covers new injuries and emergencies related to accidents.
Accident and illness coverage is the most popular option among American pet owners, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[4]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness insurance provides comprehensive coverage. These plans typically cover a combination of accidents, chronic conditions, cancers, and genetic conditions. Many insurers also include coverage for dental illnesses, such as gingivitis, broken teeth, extractions, and periodontal disease.
Accident and illness plans typically don’t cover pre-existing conditions, breeding and pregnancy, cosmetic surgeries, and experimental procedures.
Examples of covered injuries and illnesses include:
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Broken bones
Cataracts
Cruciate ligament tear
Diabetes
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Liver disease
Kidney disease
Nervous system issues
Seizures
Skin growths
Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan is a cheaper but less comprehensive option. It covers diagnostic services and treatment related to new injuries and emergencies from an accident. An accident-only plan doesn’t cover chronic or acute illnesses or preventative care.
Here are some examples of what an accident-only policy typically covers:
Accidents
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Insect bites or stings
Motor vehicle accidents
Swallowed objects
Torn nails
Toxic ingestion
Wellness plan
Pet wellness plans typically cover regular checkups, vaccinations, and other preventive treatments to help with early detection and prevention of possible health issues. Many pet insurers offer wellness plans as additional coverage that you can add to your accident and illness or accident-only plan.
Wellness pet insurance plans typically cover:
Annual wellness exams
Bloodwork
Fecal test
Flea, tick, and heartworm medication
Microchipping
Routine dental cleaning
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Massachusetts
Here are some things you can do to find the best pet insurance in Massachusetts:
Assess your pet’s needs
Different breeds of dogs and cats are prone to different health risks. Some insurance plans don’t cover hereditary issues that are common in certain breeds. When choosing a pet insurance policy, you want to make sure it covers everything your pet might need. If you have an older dog or cat, you’ll want to look for insurers that don’t limit coverage for older pets.
Read customer reviews
Check out customer review sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau to see what past and current customers have to say about different pet insurance companies.
Compare multiple quotes
You can get quotes from multiple insurance companies to compare insurance premiums. When comparing companies, also look at coverage options, deductible options, reimbursement amounts, coverage limits, and waiting periods.
Massachusetts pet insurance FAQs
You have a lot to consider when trying to find the best pet insurance for your furry friend. If you still have questions about pet insurance in Massachusetts, check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Massachusetts?
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts is $74, which is higher than the national average of $67. Insurance companies use several factors to determine the price of pet insurance, including the age and breed of your pet, the type of insurance coverage you choose, and the deductible and reimbursement rate.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts?
The average cost of pet insurance in Massachusetts is $74 per month. The average monthly premiums in Massachusetts are $46 for cats and $81 for dogs.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Massachusetts?
Most pet insurance companies in Massachusetts don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Some pet insurance companies, such as Embrace, may offer insurance for curable pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three most common types of pet insurance include accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness coverage is the most popular option in the United States, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.
Sources
- Mass.gov. "Massachusetts law about animals."
- Part I, Title XX, Chapter 140, Section 139A. "General Law."
- Mass.gov. "About Rabies."
- NAPHIA. "Gross Written Premium."
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.