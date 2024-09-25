Best Pet Insurance in Massachusetts (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Massachusetts

You have a lot to consider when looking for the best pet insurance company in Massachusetts. In addition to price, you want to find a company that offers the deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement options that meet your needs. Luckily, many great insurance companies in Massachusetts offer highly customizable plans and reasonable rates.

The following table highlights three of the top insurance companies in Massachusetts.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $22 $14 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $50 $24 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $44 $31 $100, $240, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Lemonade: Best for cheap rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventive care, optional add-ons

In addition to cheap rates, Lemonade pet insurance offers a range of deductible options, annual limits, and reimbursement options so you can customize to your preferences. The company also offers several add-on insurance options, including veterinarian visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life services.

You can take advantage of a 5% multi-pet discount if you have multiple pets. And if you buy another type of insurance from Lemonade, including renters, homeowners, auto, or term life, you can save 10% with a bundling discount.

Pros Multiple discounts

Visit any licensed vet in the U.S.

Highly rated claims app Cons Six-month waiting period for coverage of cruciate ligaments

Doesn’t cover dental illnesses without an add-on plan

Limits coverage for senior pets

Spot: Best for customization

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $50

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care

Spot pet insurance offers coverage for cats and dogs. Pet parents can customize their plan with annual limits ranging from $2,000 to unlimited and deductibles starting at $100 up to $1,000. You can choose from an accident and illness or accident-only plan and can add on preventive care, which includes dental cleaning, spaying or neutering, and annual wellness exams. Plans for cats and kittens start at $9 per month, and dog and puppy plans start at $15 per month.

Pros No upper age limit for pets

10% multi-pet discount

24/7 pet telehealth helpline Cons $2 monthly installment fee

Exotic pet coverage not available

No direct pay to vet; must submit claim for reimbursement

Embrace: Best for curable pre-existing conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $31

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, add-ons for exam fees and prescription drugs

While pet insurance companies generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions, Embrace distinguishes between curable and incurable pre-existing conditions. This means you can insure your pet if its condition has been symptom-free for 12 months. It’s easy to customize your pet insurance plan with deductibles ranging from $100 to $1,000 and annual limits from $2,000 to unlimited.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount

Visit any licensed vet

24/7 pet helpline Cons Limits coverage for senior pets

Can’t customize accident-only plan for senior pets

Doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements