Best Pet Insurance in Arkansas (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Arkansas

Choosing the right insurance company to protect your fluffy family members is essential. You want to ensure you can afford proper care without breaking the bank. Here are a few of the best pet insurance companies in Arkansas.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limits ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $22.42 $12.12 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500–$10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Trupanion $36 $15.60 $0–$1,000 None 90% Nationwide $51.76 $20.11 $100, $250, $500 $5,000 or unlimited 50%, 70%, 80%

Spot: Best for all-around coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22.42

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12.12

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident-only, two preventative care add-ons

Spot is a very comprehensive pet insurance company. Its pricing and coverage options are clear on the website, so you’ll know immediately what you’re getting. It has some of the most comprehensive coverage options, including coverage for end-of-life care and broken teeth. Pet owners can easily find information about waiting periods and exceptions.

Pros 10% discount for multiple pets

Accident and illness plan includes broken tooth repairs at no extra cost

Easy-to-navigate website Cons Preventative dental care is an additional fee

Wellness exams are an additional fee

Can’t pay your vet directly

Trupanion: Best for unlimited payouts

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15.60

Plans available: Accident and illness, recovery care add-on

Trupanion is a pet insurance company offering 90% reimbursement on eligible costs across the board and unlimited annual payouts. Customers can set their deductible to adjust their monthly rates. Trupanion has a few exclusions, but they’re worth noting. In addition to pre-existing conditions, most plans don’t cover wellness care or exam visits.

Pros Unlimited annual payouts

Offers direct payment to vets

Recovery care add-on offers 90% coverage for alternative therapies, like acupuncture, behavior modification, and hydrotherapy Cons Pets older than 14 aren’t eligible for coverage

Doesn’t offer wellness plans or multi-pet discounts

Some negative customer reviews regarding the claims process

Nationwide: Best for customizing options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51.76

Sample monthly quote for cats: $20.11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness

Nationwide has the most cumbersome quote process out of the three listed, but its plans are also the most customizable. If you want to pick and choose every aspect of your pet insurance plan, Nationwide offers that flexibility. Its rates are slightly more expensive than some other companies, but they’re in line with the average cost of pet insurance in Arkansas.

Pros Very customizable plans, so customers know exactly what they’re paying for

Insures a wide range of pets, including exotic animals

Visit any licensed veterinarian in the U.S. Cons Longer waiting period of 12 months for cruciate ligaments in most states; some insurers only have a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Max reimbursement rate is 80%; many other pet insurance companies offer 90% reimbursement

Won’t pay your vet directly