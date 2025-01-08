Best Pet Insurance in Arkansas (2025)

17+ years in insurance and personal finance writing
In-depth knowledge of home and real estate topics
Angela is an insurance and personal finance expert who uses her experience to create content that helps readers understand important and complex topics.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated January 8, 2025
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Animal lovers in Arkansas should consider pet insurance for peace of mind and financial protection. While we love our furry friends, vet bills can be expensive. With a wide variety of coverage options, pet insurance can help manage unexpected medical costs.
Pet insurance policies can cover a range of services, including routine checkups, prescriptions, and emergency care. You can ensure your pets have the best coverage by exploring comprehensive information about your pet’s health and the policies available to protect them.
Pet owners in Arkansas pay around $27 per month to insure cats and $48 per month for dogs.
Arkansas doesn’t legally require pet insurance.
Various hazards, including venomous snakes and poisonous plants, threaten pets in Arkansas.
Best pet insurance companies in Arkansas
Choosing the right insurance company to protect your fluffy family members is essential. You want to ensure you can afford proper care without breaking the bank. Here are a few of the best pet insurance companies in Arkansas.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limits
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Spot
|$22.42
|$12.12
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500–$10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Trupanion
|$36
|$15.60
|$0–$1,000
|None
|90%
|Nationwide
|$51.76
|$20.11
|$100, $250, $500
|$5,000 or unlimited
|50%, 70%, 80%
Spot: Best for all-around coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22.42
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12.12
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident-only, two preventative care add-ons
Spot is a very comprehensive pet insurance company. Its pricing and coverage options are clear on the website, so you’ll know immediately what you’re getting. It has some of the most comprehensive coverage options, including coverage for end-of-life care and broken teeth. Pet owners can easily find information about waiting periods and exceptions.
10% discount for multiple pets
Accident and illness plan includes broken tooth repairs at no extra cost
Easy-to-navigate website
Preventative dental care is an additional fee
Wellness exams are an additional fee
Can’t pay your vet directly
Trupanion: Best for unlimited payouts
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15.60
Plans available: Accident and illness, recovery care add-on
Trupanion is a pet insurance company offering 90% reimbursement on eligible costs across the board and unlimited annual payouts. Customers can set their deductible to adjust their monthly rates. Trupanion has a few exclusions, but they’re worth noting. In addition to pre-existing conditions, most plans don’t cover wellness care or exam visits.
Unlimited annual payouts
Offers direct payment to vets
Recovery care add-on offers 90% coverage for alternative therapies, like acupuncture, behavior modification, and hydrotherapy
Pets older than 14 aren’t eligible for coverage
Doesn’t offer wellness plans or multi-pet discounts
Some negative customer reviews regarding the claims process
Nationwide: Best for customizing options
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51.76
Sample monthly quote for cats: $20.11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident-only, wellness
Nationwide has the most cumbersome quote process out of the three listed, but its plans are also the most customizable. If you want to pick and choose every aspect of your pet insurance plan, Nationwide offers that flexibility. Its rates are slightly more expensive than some other companies, but they’re in line with the average cost of pet insurance in Arkansas.
Very customizable plans, so customers know exactly what they’re paying for
Insures a wide range of pets, including exotic animals
Visit any licensed veterinarian in the U.S.
Longer waiting period of 12 months for cruciate ligaments in most states; some insurers only have a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Max reimbursement rate is 80%; many other pet insurance companies offer 90% reimbursement
Won’t pay your vet directly
When choosing the best pet insurance companies in Arkansas, we first got quotes from more than a dozen top insurers. For each quote, we used an Arkansas address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
To identify the best companies, we researched each pet insurer’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews. And we chose the companies that offer the best value for the money.
Cost of pet insurance in Arkansas
Arkansas pet owners pay around $27 per month for cat insurance and $48 per month for dog insurance. The cost of coverage in Arkansas is lower than the national average and is comparable to surrounding states like Tennessee and Texas.
Monthly premiums can vary depending on your ZIP code, as well as your pet’s breed, age, and sex.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Arkansas
Purchasing an insurance plan for your pet is essential, no matter where you live. But Arkansas has some unique dangers that could spell disaster if you can’t afford quick treatment for your pet. Common risks to cats and dogs in Arkansas include plant food, insecticides, heat exhaustion, and swimming pools. In addition, popular outdoor destinations like parks, hot springs, and hiking trails can be dangerous for your pet.
Popular plants and trees in Arkansas that could be dangerous for your dog include:[1]
Azalea
Black walnut
Holly
Lillies
Pokeweed
Oak trees
Red maple
Some snakes are common in Arkansas as well. Venomous snakes that could pose a threat to your pet include:[2]
Eastern copperhead
Northern cottonmouth
Texas Gulf-Coast coral snake
Timber rattlesnake
Western diamondback rattlesnake
Western pygmy rattlesnake
Arkansas pet regulations and laws
State laws regarding pet ownership vary, and no states currently legally require pet insurance, though some states (like California and Maine) do legislate the sale of policies.
The Natural State does have some laws that may apply to pet owners in Arkansas:
Number of pets: Most cities in Arkansas limit the number of dogs a household can own without a permit. In most cities, it’s up to four dogs.
Leash laws: Leash laws vary by city.
Vaccines: The state does require pet owners to vaccinate cats and dogs for rabies.
Health and safety: In Arkansas, leaving your pet in an unattended vehicle without proper ventilation is illegal.
Spaying and neutering: Arkansas requires shelters and pounds to spay and neuter cats and dogs before they’re released to new owners.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Understanding the types of pet insurance policies and which plan will work best for you and your pet can help you save money and offer peace of mind. If you want to stay with an insurer long-term, researching pet insurance costs, customer service, and waiting times is a good idea.
Three types of pet insurance plans are available: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness.[3]
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan is a more comprehensive policy, so you’ll pay higher monthly rates for coverage. Most accident and illness plans cover the following:
Costs associated with office visits, exams, and medical supplies
Illnesses (major and minor)
Most injuries
Treatments, such as medication, blood work, ultrasounds, and surgery
An accident and illness policy likely won’t cover pre-existing conditions, vaccines, grooming, or flea and tick treatments.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only pet insurance plan covers injuries from an accident. An accident-only plan typically covers the following:
Diagnostic testing
Emergency care, such as hospital stays, surgery, and medication
Treatments (stitches and medication)
Accident-only plans don’t cover illnesses or treatments for long-term medical issues, and they don’t cover routine wellness care.
Wellness plan
If you’re looking for a pet insurance policy to help you save on basic pet care costs, a wellness plan option may be an excellent place to start. For most basic wellness pet policies, you’ll get coverage for the following:
Checkups and exams
Dental care
Diagnostic tests
Parasite prevention
Spaying, neutering, and microchipping
Vaccinations
Wellness plans are a good option for pet owners who don’t want to spend a lot and need to budget for healthcare for their pets. But a wellness plan doesn’t cover accidents or illnesses.
How to find the best pet insurance in Arkansas
When you’re ready to find a pet insurance company that fits your needs, here are a few steps you should take:
1. Consider your pet’s needs
How old is your animal? Is your pet’s breed prone to certain health conditions, like hip dysplasia or diabetes? Don’t forget its personality. Are your pets likely to run off and get into trouble? Identifying these aspects of your pet’s needs will help you narrow down the type of policy you need.
2. Look at different insurers
Gather information from multiple pet insurance companies in your area while researching. Look at customer reviews, coverage options, and the company’s history with claims. If your pet has health issues, comparing pet insurance quotes is the best way to find a plan that will truly help your pet.
3. Compare quotes
Once you’ve narrowed your choices, look at the rates and coverage options to see which insurer will best meet your needs and budget. Don’t forget to include your ZIP code when filling out your quote paperwork, as rates can vary by city and state.
4. Review your new policy
Read over the policy details and pay attention to coverage limits, exclusions, and waiting periods so you’re not surprised in an emergency.
Arkansas pet insurance FAQs
If you’re ready to search for the best pet insurance company for your needs but still have a few questions, check out the additional information below.
How much is pet insurance in Arkansas?
The cost of pet insurance in Arkansas varies by insurer, but on average, pet owners pay around $27 per month for cat insurance and $48 per month for dog insurance.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Arkansas?
No. The cost of pet insurance in Arkansas is lower than the national average, although it’s comparable to nearby Texas and Tennessee.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Arkansas?
No. While a wellness plan may allow you to budget for checkups, vaccinations, and essential pet care visits, most pet insurance plans won’t cover the cost of treatment for pre-existing conditions.
What is the best pet insurance company in Arkansas?
The best pet insurance company in Arkansas is the company that best fits your needs. But Spot, Nationwide, and Trupanion rank highly in multiple categories, according to Insurify research.
Sources
- American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "Poisonous Plants."
- University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension. "Encountering Native Snakes in Arkansas."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
Angela Brown is a freelance writer with 17 years of professional writing and editing experience.
She specializes in finance, real estate, and insurance content. Angela uses her experience to
create easy-to-understand content that helps consumers understand tough topics better. When
she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and planning vacations.
Angela has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in