Pawp Pet Insurance Review: How It Stacks Up (2025)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
If you’re a pet owner looking for a low-cost alternative to typical pet insurance companies, you might want to consider Pawp. Founded in 2019 in New York City, Pawp provides personalized, outcome-based care plans for your pet.
Your pet can receive 24/7 access to care from veterinarians and nurses from the company’s virtual clinic.[1] For example, if you think your pet needs emergency treatment, you can quickly set up a video chat with a licensed vet.
Once you set up your base membership, you can select add-on features if you think your pet may benefit from them. You can upgrade your membership at any time to include a $3,000 annual emergency fund. However, Pawp has limited coverage compared to standard pet insurers.
Pawp’s annual emergency fund costs $19 per month.
Pawp membership includes unlimited video calls and messages.
Pawp’s emergency fund doesn’t exclude pre-existing conditions if they’re related to unexpected and life-threatening conditions.
Pawp: Our verdict
Pawp
Not a traditional insurance company, Pawp doesn’t restrict the breeds it covers or exclude coverage for animals with pre-existing conditions. All dogs and cats are eligible, so you don’t have to worry about your pet not qualifying for coverage.
A yearly plan from Pawp costs considerably less than traditional pet insurance. The base plan from Pawp costs $99 per year and can cover up to six pets. The $3,000 annual emergency fund costs an additional $19 per month. It has a yearly one-use limit for an emergency visit and can only cover one life-threatening emergency for one pet per year.
The base plan plus the annual emergency fund for one pet will cost you $327 annually, which is lower than the average cost of an accident and illness policy. For comparison, dog owners can expect to pay an average of $584 per year, and cat owners pay an average of $343 per year.[2]
No deductibles or copays
Unlimited 24/7 access to online vets
Option for a $3,000 annual emergency fund
Limited coverage
Emergency fund is only for life-threatening emergencies
Can only use emergency fund once annually
The coverage you receive from Pawp covers less than typical pet insurance policies. Pawp works best for someone who owns multiple pets or older, high-risk animals.
Pawp membership plan
You can sign up for Pawp’s base plan for $99 per year. Every membership includes 24/7 access to Pawp’s virtual pet clinic, which includes unlimited video calls and texts to veterinarians and nurses.
During these virtual appointments, you can ask questions about your pet’s health and behavior. This can help you save money and avoid paying for unnecessary vet visits. To access the online clinic, you’ll sign into your Pawp account and wait in a virtual room until you can speak to a vet.
For an additional $19 per month, you’ll receive access to a $3,000 pet emergency fund. You can only use the emergency fund once a year in case of an emergency, like if your pet ingests something toxic or has a life-threatening injury. Once you sign up for the annual emergency fund, coverage doesn’t kick in until after a 14-day waiting period.
A licensed Pawp vet must determine if your pet needs emergency care before you can activate the fund. Realistically, logging in for a virtual appointment may not be ideal in an emergency when you need to get to the vet for immediate medical attention.[3]
But if Pawp determines that your pet’s situation is life-threatening, Pawp will activate the emergency fund and pay the vet directly after the treatment. In comparison, most traditional pet insurance plans require you to pay for treatment and then submit a claim for reimbursement.
Pawp also provides an affordable flea and tick prevention add-on for dogs and cats. You’ll start by answering some questions about your pet, and Pawp will recommend either a prescription or non-prescription medication. Once the company has the information it needs, the vet will issue a flea and tick prevention prescription within 24 hours.
What Pawp doesn’t cover
You can always access the online clinic for health-related questions, but Pawp doesn’t cover any wellness-related services. That means you can’t use Pawp to cover things like vaccinations, yearly checkups, dental screenings, or follow-up visits in a real vet office.
And the emergency fund is only available for life-threatening emergencies. Your pet won’t qualify for coverage if the situation is critical but not life-threatening. Ultimately, it’s up to the company’s virtual vets to determine whether the situation is life-threatening and qualifies for the emergency fund.
How much does Pawp cost?
You can take advantage of Pawp’s free one-month trial. After that, the base membership costs $99 per year and covers the cost of the online vet clinic. This flat-rate membership gives you 24/7 virtual access to a team of veterinary doctors and nurses.
You can schedule your pet for unlimited check-ins and follow-up visits, where a licensed vet will give you personalized recommendations for ongoing care. You’ll also have access to Pawp’s vetted content and resources.
Pawp also provides add-on services, like a pet emergency fund that costs an additional $19 per month. If you choose the flea and tick prevention add-on, that costs an additional $30 per month.
How customers feel about Pawp
Customers have left mixed reviews regarding their experiences with Pawp. The company doesn’t have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation, but it currently has a customer rating of 1.36 out of 5 stars. Within the last three years, customers filed 45 complaints about Pawp with the BBB. Many customers reported having a negative experience with Pawp in their online reviews.
Most of the negative reviews are related to the Pawp emergency fund and what qualifies as a life-threatening emergency. For example, the following customer feels like company policies don’t cover the majority of vet bills.
Another customer said that a Pawp vet recommended their pet go in for an emergency vet visit, but then the company still wouldn’t cover the treatment.
The reviews were better on Trustpilot, where Pawp received 3.9 out of 5 stars. Of the customer reviews, 79% are five-star reviews. Many customers find the online pet clinic helpful and say it saved them from a potentially expensive vet bill.
The bottom line: Is a Pawp membership worth it?
Pawp is more affordable than a policy from most standard pet insurance companies, and your payment won’t vary based on your pet’s breed or medical history. If you own multiple pets or have an older, high-risk pet, paying for the online vet clinic and emergency plan may help you save money in the long run.
You’ll have unlimited access to licensed veterinary professionals for a fixed yearly price, so speaking to a Pawp vet could help you avoid an expensive trip to the vet. And the emergency fund can make an unexpected emergency more affordable. The best thing you can do is spend time researching and comparing multiple pet insurance quotes to find the best coverage for your pet.
Pawp insurance FAQs
Here’s some additional information about Pawp memberships to help you determine whether it makes sense for your pet.
Is Pawp a legitimate company?
Yes, Pawp is a legitimate company and has been in business since 2019. The company has a mix of positive and negative online reviews.
How do you contact Pawp customer service?
Pawp customer support is available via live chat and email Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time. The company doesn’t offer phone support to its customers.
Does Pawp have a deductible?
No. One of the benefits of choosing Pawp is that plans don’t have copays or deductibles.
Does Pawp cover pre-existing conditions?
Pawp doesn’t have any restrictions for pre-existing conditions. If a pre-existing health problem causes a life-threatening emergency for your pet, the emergency fund should cover it.
How do you cancel Pawp?
To cancel your membership, you need to log into the Pawp website at pawp.com and navigate to the “Membership & Billing” tab. From there, you’ll click “Plan Status” followed by “Cancel Your Plan.” Once you cancel your membership, you’ll retain your benefits until the current billing cycle ends.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
Sources
- Pawp. "Ongoing care that changes your pet’s life."
- North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Section #3: Average Premiums."
- Pawp. "Pawp Emergency Fund."
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in