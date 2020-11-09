Pawp Pet Insurance Review: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Pawp membership plan

You can sign up for Pawp’s base plan for $99 per year. Every membership includes 24/7 access to Pawp’s virtual pet clinic, which includes unlimited video calls and texts to veterinarians and nurses.

During these virtual appointments, you can ask questions about your pet’s health and behavior. This can help you save money and avoid paying for unnecessary vet visits. To access the online clinic, you’ll sign into your Pawp account and wait in a virtual room until you can speak to a vet.

For an additional $19 per month, you’ll receive access to a $3,000 pet emergency fund. You can only use the emergency fund once a year in case of an emergency, like if your pet ingests something toxic or has a life-threatening injury. Once you sign up for the annual emergency fund, coverage doesn’t kick in until after a 14-day waiting period.

A licensed Pawp vet must determine if your pet needs emergency care before you can activate the fund. Realistically, logging in for a virtual appointment may not be ideal in an emergency when you need to get to the vet for immediate medical attention.[3]

But if Pawp determines that your pet’s situation is life-threatening, Pawp will activate the emergency fund and pay the vet directly after the treatment. In comparison, most traditional pet insurance plans require you to pay for treatment and then submit a claim for reimbursement.

Good to Know Pawp also provides an affordable flea and tick prevention add-on for dogs and cats. You’ll start by answering some questions about your pet, and Pawp will recommend either a prescription or non-prescription medication. Once the company has the information it needs, the vet will issue a flea and tick prevention prescription within 24 hours.

What Pawp doesn’t cover

You can always access the online clinic for health-related questions, but Pawp doesn’t cover any wellness-related services. That means you can’t use Pawp to cover things like vaccinations, yearly checkups, dental screenings, or follow-up visits in a real vet office.

And the emergency fund is only available for life-threatening emergencies. Your pet won’t qualify for coverage if the situation is critical but not life-threatening. Ultimately, it’s up to the company’s virtual vets to determine whether the situation is life-threatening and qualifies for the emergency fund.