Best Pet Insurance in California (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in California

Pet parents in the Golden State have many great options for pet insurance. The three insurers below have great coverage options and policy flexibility, but comparing plans and shopping around is essential for finding the best company and policy for you.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Monthly Cost for Dogs ▲ ▼ Average Monthly Cost for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit Options ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ASPCA $42.50 $26.03 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% AKC $33.71 $23.63 $100, $200, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $32.72 $18.16 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%* *with $500 and $750 deductibles

ASPCA: Best for nervous pet parents

Average monthly quote for dogs: $42.50

Average monthly quote for cats: $26.03

Available plans: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

ASPCA’s policy options and comprehensive coverage make it a great choice for inexperienced or anxious pet owners. ASPCA offers accident-only and accident and illness plans, as well as two optional preventative care plans.

Unlike most pet insurers, ASPCA covers exam fees, so if your pet seems ill or you think it may have swallowed something, you can make an appointment without worrying over the cost. You can also add preventative care at relatively affordable rates for even more peace of mind.

Pros No upper age limit

10% multi-pet discount

Covers alternative therapies Cons Low-rated mobile app

$10,000 is the highest annual limit

Longer waiting period than other insurers

AKC: Best for pets with pre-existing conditions

Average monthly quote for dogs: $33.71

Average monthly quote for cats: $23.63

Available plans: Accident and illness, optional add-ons including coverage for exam fees, breeding, end-of-life care, hereditary/congenital health conditions, and preventative care

AKC is one of the few pet insurers offering coverage for pre-existing conditions. That coverage only kicks in after a 365-day waiting period but still includes curable and incurable pre-existing conditions.

AKC’s accident and illness base plan, CompanionCare, covers all the basics and includes alternative therapies coverage for treatments like hydrotherapy. Its nine deductible options, four annual limit options, and three reimbursement rate options mean you can craft a policy that works for you.

Pros Great customer service reviews on Trustpilot

24/7 vet helpline

5% multi-pet discount Cons $10,000 is the highest annual limit

Hereditary/congenital condition coverage available only as an add-on for pets aged 2 or younger

No accident-only coverage

Figo: Best for world-traveling pets

Average monthly quote for dogs: $32.72

Average monthly quote for cats: $18.16

Available plans: Accident and illness, optional add-on coverage for exam fees and preventative care

With most pet insurance policies, you can visit licensed veterinarians in the United States and Canada — and maybe Puerto Rico. With Figo, you can visit any licensed vet worldwide. If your pet often accompanies you on international adventures, you can rest easy knowing you’ll have coverage wherever you go.

Figo’s 24/7 access to vet assistance and quick and easy claims process mean you’ll have great support on the road. Figo even offers coverage for curable pre-existing conditions if your pet hasn’t had symptoms in the last year.

Pros 5% multi-pet and military discounts

Great customer service reviews on Trustpilot

Highly rated smartphone app Cons No accident-only coverage

May limit coverage based on pet’s age

Low annual limits for wellness add-on

How we chose the best pet insurance companies in California Our editorial team spent hours researching companies making up most of the pet insurance market in North America, including Healthy Paws, MetLife Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance, Lemonade, Trupanion, Pets Best, Nationwide, Paw Protect, Pumpkin, and Embrace. We reviewed the options for coverages, deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement levels as well as the pets covered, waiting periods, coverage details and add-ons, and customer reviews to make recommendations. We used the following methodology for average quotes: We used a California address for each quote. For dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and a $10,000 annual coverage limit.