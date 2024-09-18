Best Pet Insurance in California (2024)

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in
Updated September 18, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Most major pet insurers offer coverage in California, so pet owners have many options to consider. The right coverage for you depends on your needs: Do you have a new kitten and want spay/neuter coverage? A curious dog that tends to swallow things he shouldn’t? Consider your lifestyle and your pets’ needs and behaviors as you compare plans.
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in California is $44.84 for cats and $87.60 for dogs, according to Insurify data. As veterinary medicine becomes more advanced, requiring more training and specialized equipment, care costs increase, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.[1] Pet insurance can be a great way to help cover or offset those vet bills.
California is among the most expensive states for pet insurance.
Pets face risks like wildfires, rattlesnakes, and parvovirus in California.
The three main types of pet insurance plans are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness or preventative plans.
Best pet insurance companies in California
Pet parents in the Golden State have many great options for pet insurance. The three insurers below have great coverage options and policy flexibility, but comparing plans and shopping around is essential for finding the best company and policy for you.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Cost for Dogs
▲▼
Average Monthly Cost for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit Options
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ASPCA
|$42.50
|$26.03
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|AKC
|$33.71
|$23.63
|$100, $200, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$32.72
|$18.16
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
70%, 80%, 90%, 100%*
*with $500 and $750 deductibles
ASPCA: Best for nervous pet parents
Average monthly quote for dogs: $42.50
Average monthly quote for cats: $26.03
Available plans: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on
ASPCA’s policy options and comprehensive coverage make it a great choice for inexperienced or anxious pet owners. ASPCA offers accident-only and accident and illness plans, as well as two optional preventative care plans.
Unlike most pet insurers, ASPCA covers exam fees, so if your pet seems ill or you think it may have swallowed something, you can make an appointment without worrying over the cost. You can also add preventative care at relatively affordable rates for even more peace of mind.
No upper age limit
10% multi-pet discount
Covers alternative therapies
Low-rated mobile app
$10,000 is the highest annual limit
Longer waiting period than other insurers
AKC: Best for pets with pre-existing conditions
Average monthly quote for dogs: $33.71
Average monthly quote for cats: $23.63
Available plans: Accident and illness, optional add-ons including coverage for exam fees, breeding, end-of-life care, hereditary/congenital health conditions, and preventative care
AKC is one of the few pet insurers offering coverage for pre-existing conditions. That coverage only kicks in after a 365-day waiting period but still includes curable and incurable pre-existing conditions.
AKC’s accident and illness base plan, CompanionCare, covers all the basics and includes alternative therapies coverage for treatments like hydrotherapy. Its nine deductible options, four annual limit options, and three reimbursement rate options mean you can craft a policy that works for you.
Great customer service reviews on Trustpilot
24/7 vet helpline
5% multi-pet discount
$10,000 is the highest annual limit
Hereditary/congenital condition coverage available only as an add-on for pets aged 2 or younger
No accident-only coverage
Figo: Best for world-traveling pets
Average monthly quote for dogs: $32.72
Average monthly quote for cats: $18.16
Available plans: Accident and illness, optional add-on coverage for exam fees and preventative care
With most pet insurance policies, you can visit licensed veterinarians in the United States and Canada — and maybe Puerto Rico. With Figo, you can visit any licensed vet worldwide. If your pet often accompanies you on international adventures, you can rest easy knowing you’ll have coverage wherever you go.
Figo’s 24/7 access to vet assistance and quick and easy claims process mean you’ll have great support on the road. Figo even offers coverage for curable pre-existing conditions if your pet hasn’t had symptoms in the last year.
5% multi-pet and military discounts
Great customer service reviews on Trustpilot
Highly rated smartphone app
No accident-only coverage
May limit coverage based on pet’s age
Low annual limits for wellness add-on
Our editorial team spent hours researching companies making up most of the pet insurance market in North America, including Healthy Paws, MetLife Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance, Lemonade, Trupanion, Pets Best, Nationwide, Paw Protect, Pumpkin, and Embrace. We reviewed the options for coverages, deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement levels as well as the pets covered, waiting periods, coverage details and add-ons, and customer reviews to make recommendations.
We used the following methodology for average quotes: We used a California address for each quote. For dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and a $10,000 annual coverage limit.
If you have exotic pets like birds, rabbits, pigs, goats, reptiles, frogs, guinea pigs, ferrets, or other small animals, consider Nationwide pet insurance coverage. Most pet insurance companies only cover cats and dogs, so you have fewer options to choose from.
Cost of pet insurance in California
California pet owners pay more than the national average for cat and dog insurance. Average monthly pet insurance costs in California are $44.84 for cats and $87.60 for dogs, according to Insurify data. The national monthly average is $37.49 for cats and $71.39 for dogs.
Unfortunately, it isn’t cheap to have a four-legged companion in California. The state has the most expensive insurance for dogs and the fifth most expensive for cats. It’s not just a West Coast thing, though: Connecticut has the most expensive pet insurance rates for cats and the second most expensive rates for dogs.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in California
No matter your ability to love and care for them, your pet still faces quite a few risks. Hot weather can cause heat stroke, sun exposure can lead to skin cancer, and drinking contaminated water could expose your pet to infections, parasites, and pathogens.[2]
California has a number of risk factors for pets, such as wildfires, indigenous rattlesnakes, and the highly contagious parvovirus. Coyotes can also pose a threat, especially to outdoor cats and smaller dogs. Vaccination easily prevents illnesses like rabies and parvovirus, and insurance will help offset expensive veterinary costs should the worst happen.
California pet regulations and laws
California doesn’t have many state laws about pet healthcare and safety. For example, while there are no statewide leash laws, counties and cities can pass local legislation. California does require rabies vaccinations for all dogs older than 4 months.[3] The state hasn’t passed a requirement for cats, but some cities or counties may require owners to vaccinate or license their cats.
State law doesn’t require owners to spay or neuter all pets, but it does require breeders and agencies to inform anyone buying a pet of the benefits of spaying and neutering. Feral cats have to be spayed or neutered if they go to an agency for adoption.
Municipalities can write stricter regulations. For example, Los Angeles has set some stricter laws: Owners must spay or neuter their pets and restrain dogs with a leash that’s less than 6 feet long.[4]
Your home insurance policy may cover your pet-related liability if you’re a homeowner and your pet injures someone. Check your policy to confirm, and if you’re buying a new policy, confirm that the insurer doesn’t exclude your dog’s breed from liability coverage.
Types of pet insurance coverage
The three main types of pet insurance coverage are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness or preventative plans. Different insurers offer different features — some may cover exam fees in their accident and illness plan, while with others, it’s an add-on policy.
Every policy is different, and these plan outlines show what each type of pet insurance typically covers. Be sure to review your policy carefully to understand your coverage.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness pet health insurance plans are the most popular, as they cover the most conditions and offer the most comprehensive insurance. Since these plans include illness coverage, they’re more expensive than accident-only plans, but rates vary among insurers.
Here are the medical issues an accident and illness policy typically covers:
Allergies
Animal attacks
Arthritis
Behavioral health issues
Bladder infections
Broken bones
Cancer
Car accidents
Chronic conditions
Congenital or hereditary conditions, such as hip dysplasia
Cuts, bites, and stings
Dental illnesses
Diabetes
Diagnostic tests
Diarrhea
Ear infections
Emergency care
Emergency surgery
End-of-life care
Heart disease
Heat strokes
Oral trauma
Orthopedic conditions
Poisoning
Skin infections
Specialized or alternative treatments
Surgeries, scans and imaging, and medications
Swallowed items
Vomiting
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans are exactly what they sound like and don’t cover costs related to illness. If you have active, younger cats or older dogs with illnesses making them ineligible for illness coverage, this kind of plan may be just right. It’s also the cheapest pet insurance plan, so you can save money on monthly premiums.
This is what an accident-only policy usually covers:
Alternative therapies
Broken bones
Car accidents
Cuts, bites, and stings
Diagnostic tests
Emergency care
Emergency surgery
Heat stroke
Oral trauma
Poisoning
Prescription medications
Scans and imaging
Specialized treatments
Surgery
Swallowed objects
Wellness plan
Wellness — or preventative veterinary care — plans are typically an optional add-on to an accident and illness or accident-only policy. Wellness plans may cover a set amount per year for all services, a set amount per service, or specified items, like vaccines and heartworm medications. These plans can differ quite a bit, but here’s what they typically include:
Annual or routine wellness exams
Blood tests
Deworming
Exam fees
Flea, tick, and heartworm medications
Heartworm tests
Microchips
Parasite tests
Prescription diet food
Routine dental cleaning
Spay/neuter surgery
Urinalysis
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in California
Most major pet insurers offer coverage in California, so you have plenty of great options. The best pet insurance depends on your and your pet’s unique needs, so what’s best for your neighbor may not be best for you.
Here’s some advice on how to gather important information and find the best policy:
1. Consider your and your pet’s lifestyle and needs
Does your pet go hiking with you? Does its curious nature lead to it eating things it shouldn’t? Think about what risks your environment or pet’s behavior may pose.
2. Make a coverage checklist
Start researching pet insurance, and think about your ideal coverage. Note what’s most important to you.
3. Compare quotes
Look for the policy elements that are most important to you, and note what coverages cost. Shopping around will help you find the right plan and company.
4. Assess your budget
Now that you have a good sense of what plans cost, consider your finances and decide on the best policy for your budget and pet’s needs.
California pet insurance FAQs
If you want to find insurance coverage to take care of your pet but still need some additional information, check out these answers to some frequently asked questions about pet health insurance in California.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in California?
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in California is $44.84 for cats and $87.60 for dogs, according to Insurify data. Rates vary based on your pet’s age, breed, and health.
Is pet insurance more expensive in California?
Yes. California is one of the top five most expensive states for pet insurance, according to Insurify data. Shop around to find cheaper rates since costs vary among insurers.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in California?
It depends on the insurer. For example, AKC covers curable and incurable pre-existing conditions after a 365-day waiting period. Figo may cover a curable pre-existing condition if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The best level of pet insurance depends on your lifestyle, your budget, and your pet’s breed, age, and health. Accident and illness plans are popular since they offer the most comprehensive coverage. But accident-only plans can save you money on premiums.
Sources
- American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). "Do you need pet insurance?."
- California Department of Public Health. "Protecting Your Pet During Hot Weather."
- California Department of Public Health. "Rabies: What You Need to Know."
- Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control. "Laws, Services & Programs: PET LAWS."
Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.
She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.
She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in