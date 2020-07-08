AKC Pet Insurance Review: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
AKC Pet Insurance offers low-cost coverage for dogs and cats with the option to add services to any plan. Plus, it covers pre-existing conditions after 365 days, which is unique in the pet insurance world.
Here’s what you need to know about AKC’s pet insurance policies.
With an AKC Pet Insurance policy, pet owners pay monthly averages of $40 for a dog and $27 for a cat.
Insurance plans under AKC are available in all 50 states.
Members get access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline along with a mobile app that helps them meet other pet owners, store records, and submit claims.
AKC Pet Insurance: Our verdict
AKC
AKC Pet Insurance partners with the American Kennel Club to provide insurance plans for all cat and dog breeds — though you won’t be able to insure another type of pet, like a bird or reptile. PetPartners Inc. administers the plans under the AKC Pet Insurance brand, and third parties, including Independence American Insurance Company and American Pet Insurance Company, underwrite the policies.[1]
These policies can be a good option for pet owners who want affordable, reliable coverage. A standard plan from AKC costs about $480 per year for a dog and $320 per year for a cat, which is cheaper than the national averages of $636 and $384 per year, respectively.
You can use AKC Pet Insurance at any licensed vet in the United States or Canada.[2] And unlike many other top pet insurance companies, AKC covers pre-existing conditions, but only after 365 days of continuous coverage.
Discount for insuring multiple pets
Covers pre-existing conditions after 365 days of continuous coverage (except in Florida and Washington)
Customers can submit claims using mail, email, fax, or mobile app
Limited coverage for fights with another animal and ingestion of foreign objects and toxins
Senior pets can only enroll in accident-only plan
Charges a service fee of $3 per month
AKC’s basic plan covers accidents, injuries, and illnesses, and you may be able to add extra services, like coverage for hereditary conditions and end-of-life services. But you can only insure your senior pet with AKC’s accident-only policy, which doesn’t include illness coverage.
AKC plans and coverages
This pet insurance company offers one basic illness and injury plan for younger dogs and cats and an accident-only plan for pets 9 years and older. You can add a wellness plan and other services to either type of policy for an additional cost.
CompanionCare
CompanionCare is AKC’s basic accident and illness plan for dogs and cats younger than 9 years old. You can choose between the basic plan, which comes with preselected limits, or a custom plan, with which you choose the deductible, co-insurance, and maximum dollar limits for per-incident and annual coverages.
The CompanionCare plan includes:
24/7 vet helpline
Accidents
Injuries
Illnesses
X-rays and ultrasounds
CT scans and MRIs
Labwork
Prescription medications
Vitamins and supplements
Surgery
Alternative and holistic treatment
Behavioral issues
Hydrotherapy
Physical therapy
Emergency care
Cancer coverage
Pet ambulance
Hospitalizations
With the CompanionCare policy, you can pay for extra services the base plan doesn’t offer. These include:
ExamPlus: Covers the cost of exam fees for conditions your base policy covers
HereditaryPlus: Covers hereditary, congenital, and chronic conditions
Breeding coverage: Covers expenses related to pregnancy and whelping
SupportPlus: Covers end-of-life services, such as burial, cremation, and memorials
AccidentCare
This plan is your only option if your pet is 9 years or older. It pays for any prescriptions, scans, and surgeries associated with an unexpected injury, but it won’t cover preventive care or treatment for illnesses. AccidentCare has set limits of a $100 deductible, an unlimited annual limit, and 10% co-insurance. You can also add ExamPlus coverage to the base AccidentCare policy.
AccidentCare policies include:
Accidents
Injuries
X-rays and ultrasounds
CT scans and MRIs
Labwork
Prescription medications
Vitamins and supplements
Hospitalization
Surgery
Hydrotherapy
Physical therapy
Emergency care
Pet ambulance
Wellness coverage
You have the option of adding a wellness plan to both the CompanionCare and AccidentCare policies.
The Defender wellness add-on includes:
Rabies vaccine
Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention
Titers and vaccinations
Wellness exams
Heartworm test or FELV test
Blood, fecal, and parasite exams
Microchip
Urinalysis or ERD test
Deworming
The other wellness plan, DefenderPlus, covers the same services plus spaying, neutering, and teeth cleaning.
What AKC Pet Insurance doesn’t cover
The CompanionCare policy doesn’t cover:
Hereditary or congenital conditions (unless enrolled in HereditaryPlus)
Exam fees (unless enrolled in ExamPlus)
Routine and wellness care (unless enrolled in Defender/DefenderPlus)
Costs related to breeding (unless enrolled in Breeding coverage)
Elective, experimental, or cosmetic procedures
Obesity treatments
Organ transplants
Chronic dental conditions
Parasite treatments
Prosthesis
The AccidentCare policy doesn’t cover:
Illnesses
Exam fees (unless enrolled in ExamPlus)
Routine and wellness care (unless enrolled in Defender/DefenderPlus)
How much does AKC Pet Insurance cost?
AKC says most policyholders pay an average cost of $550 to $600 per year. But your pet’s premium depends on several factors, including its breed, age, ZIP code, and any add-ons you include in the policy.
Cost of AKC dog insurance
A standard dog insurance plan with AKC costs $40 per month, based on a sample quote for a 2-year-old mixed-breed male of medium weight. The quote included an 80% reimbursement limit, a $15,000 benefit, and a $500 deductible.
Cost of AKC cat insurance
Using the same coverage limits, a standard cat insurance policy for a 2-year-old female American shorthair costs $26 per month.
Reimbursement amount
The reimbursement is the amount your insurer pays you for covered veterinary expenses, and it’s expressed as a percentage. Higher reimbursements increase your rates because the insurer pays more toward your claim. AKC’s CompanionCare plan will reimburse you for 70%, 80%, or 90% of your vet bills for covered incidents, while the AccidentCare plan reimburses 90%.
Annual benefit
The annual benefit is the maximum amount your insurance company pays once you’ve met your deductible. Larger benefits result in higher premiums because the insurer pays more toward your claim. With the CompanionCare plan, you can choose an annual benefits limit from $2,500 to $20,000. The AccidentCare plan comes with unlimited annual coverage.
Deductible
The deductible is the amount you’ll pay for veterinary bills out of pocket before your pet insurance policy kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premium because you pay more out of pocket when making a claim. The CompanionCare plan offers deductibles of $100 to $1,000, while the AccidentCare plan comes with a preselected $100 deductible.
How customers feel about AKC Pet Insurance
Several third-party websites show positive customer reviews regarding AKC’s pet insurance policies:
Trustpilot: 4.4 stars out of 5, based on 1,062 reviews
Google: 4.3 stars out of 5, based on 363 reviews
Yelp: 1.8 stars out of 5, based on 28 reviews
Many of the reviews on Trustpilot and Google reflect a positive experience with customer support and getting claims paid quickly.
But many customers on Google Reviews expressed frustration with the claims process, explaining that AKC Pet Insurance denies many claims.
The bottom line: Is AKC Pet Insurance worth it?
Buying pet insurance can help you cover expensive vet bills and keep your pet healthy. AKC Pet Insurance is one of the best options if you want to tailor your coverage and if your pet already has a pre-existing condition you want covered.
And while customer reviews point to frustrations with denied claims, you should always check your pet insurance declarations page and policy to fully understand what AKC does and doesn’t cover. AKC also isn’t the best bet for older pets because pets older than 9 years are only eligible for accident coverage.
AKC Pet Insurance FAQs
Here are some of the best pet insurance companies that cover pre-existing conditions. And if you’re still trying to decide if AKC Pet Insurance is right for you, the additional information below may help.
Can you use AKC Pet Insurance at any vet?
Yes. You can use AKC Pet Insurance at any licensed vet in the U.S. and Canada.
How much is pet insurance through AKC?
Based on a sample quote, a standard plan from AKC costs $40 per month for a dog and $26 per month for a cat. For context, that’s cheaper than the national averages of $53 and $32 per month, respectively.
How long is the waiting period for AKC Pet Insurance?
Once you buy a policy, you might need to fulfill a waiting period before using some of the insurance benefits. The waiting period may vary in each state and with each coverage type:
365 days for pre-existing conditions
180 days for cruciate ligament and intervertebral disc disease claims
Two days for other injuries
14 days for illnesses
30 days for hereditary and congenital conditions and for breeding
How do you cancel AKC?
You can cancel your AKC insurance policy by calling customer service at 1 (866) 725-2747. There’s no penalty for canceling coverage mid-policy, and AKC will refund unused premiums.[3]
How do you contact AKC customer service?
You can call AKC Pet Insurance customer service at 1 (866) 725-2747, fax at 1 (919) 859-8193, or email at [email protected]. Customer service hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members also get access to 24-hour veterinary support.
