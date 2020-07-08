AKC Pet Insurance Review: How It Stacks Up (2025)

AKC plans and coverages

This pet insurance company offers one basic illness and injury plan for younger dogs and cats and an accident-only plan for pets 9 years and older. You can add a wellness plan and other services to either type of policy for an additional cost.

CompanionCare

CompanionCare is AKC’s basic accident and illness plan for dogs and cats younger than 9 years old. You can choose between the basic plan, which comes with preselected limits, or a custom plan, with which you choose the deductible, co-insurance, and maximum dollar limits for per-incident and annual coverages.

The CompanionCare plan includes:

24/7 vet helpline

Accidents

Injuries

Illnesses

X-rays and ultrasounds

CT scans and MRIs

Labwork

Prescription medications

Vitamins and supplements

Surgery

Alternative and holistic treatment

Behavioral issues

Hydrotherapy

Physical therapy

Emergency care

Cancer coverage

Pet ambulance

Hospitalizations

With the CompanionCare policy, you can pay for extra services the base plan doesn’t offer. These include:

ExamPlus: Covers the cost of exam fees for conditions your base policy covers

HereditaryPlus: Covers hereditary, congenital, and chronic conditions

Breeding coverage: Covers expenses related to pregnancy and whelping

SupportPlus: Covers end-of-life services, such as burial, cremation, and memorials

AccidentCare

This plan is your only option if your pet is 9 years or older. It pays for any prescriptions, scans, and surgeries associated with an unexpected injury, but it won’t cover preventive care or treatment for illnesses. AccidentCare has set limits of a $100 deductible, an unlimited annual limit, and 10% co-insurance. You can also add ExamPlus coverage to the base AccidentCare policy.

AccidentCare policies include:

Accidents

Injuries

X-rays and ultrasounds

CT scans and MRIs

Labwork

Prescription medications

Vitamins and supplements

Hospitalization

Surgery

Hydrotherapy

Physical therapy

Emergency care

Pet ambulance

Wellness coverage

You have the option of adding a wellness plan to both the CompanionCare and AccidentCare policies.

The Defender wellness add-on includes:

Rabies vaccine

Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention

Titers and vaccinations

Wellness exams

Heartworm test or FELV test

Blood, fecal, and parasite exams

Microchip

Urinalysis or ERD test

Deworming

The other wellness plan, DefenderPlus, covers the same services plus spaying, neutering, and teeth cleaning.

What AKC Pet Insurance doesn’t cover

The CompanionCare policy doesn’t cover:

Hereditary or congenital conditions (unless enrolled in HereditaryPlus)

Exam fees (unless enrolled in ExamPlus)

Routine and wellness care (unless enrolled in Defender/DefenderPlus)

Costs related to breeding (unless enrolled in Breeding coverage)

Elective, experimental, or cosmetic procedures

Obesity treatments

Organ transplants

Chronic dental conditions

Parasite treatments

Prosthesis

The AccidentCare policy doesn’t cover: