Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in New Hampshire

New Hampshire pet owners have lots of options for pet insurance. To help you find the best pet insurance company for your needs, we reviewed companies based on factors like average cost, plan types, discounts, and reimbursement options.

Here are our top picks for New Hampshire pet owners.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ MetLife $49 $25 $50, $100, $250, $500 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $24 $16 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Trupanion $71 $29 $0–$1,000 in $50 increments Unlimited 90%

MetLife: Best for short waiting periods

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49

Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

Most pet insurance companies have a waiting period before you can use your benefits, but MetLife has some of the shortest waiting periods in the industry. There’s no waiting period for accidents or preventative care (if you add a wellness plan). The waiting period for illnesses is 14 days, which is standard.

Pros No waiting period for accidents or preventative care

Two available wellness plans

Multiple available discounts Cons No unlimited coverage option

Maximum coverage limit is $10,000

No option to pay vet directly

Pets Best: Best for cheap rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

Pets Best has the cheapest rates for dogs and cats in New Hampshire. The insurer also offers a 5% multi-pet discount if you insure more than one pet.

Pros Cheapest rates for dogs and cats

Two preventative care plans

Offers an accident-only plan Cons Rehab, exam fees, and alternative care only covered under Elite plan

No option to pay vet directly

No coverage for prescription food

Trupanion: Best for direct vet pay

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $71

Sample monthly quote for cats: $29

Plans available: Accident and illness

Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies that offers direct vet pay. Before you leave the vet, your plan will automatically pay its percentage of the bill, and you pay your share. Direct vet pay helps you avoid paying the entire vet bill out of pocket, filing a claim, and waiting for reimbursement.

Pros Option to pay vet directly

Unlimited annual and lifetime payouts

Automatic 90% reimbursement Cons Expensive premiums compared to other insurers

No wellness plan available

Rider needed for rehab and alternative therapy coverage