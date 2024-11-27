Best Pet Insurance in New Hampshire (2024)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Table of contents
Pet insurance can benefit pet parents in New Hampshire for many reasons. Pet insurance helps pay for your dog’s or cat’s veterinarian bills if they get unexpectedly sick or injured, and it can also help cover routine care. Many plans cover between 70% and 90% of your pet’s qualifying vet expenses, minus a deductible.
In New Hampshire, the average pet insurance premium is $75 per month, which is a bit higher than the U.S. average of $67 per month. But some of the best pet insurance companies in New Hampshire offer more affordable rates, and many offer discounts for additional savings.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in the Granite State.
Pets Best has the cheapest rates for dogs and cats in New Hampshire.
Ticks, parvovirus, and cold weather are all pet-related health risks in New Hampshire.
Accident and illness plans provide the most coverage and have the highest premiums.
Best pet insurance companies in New Hampshire
New Hampshire pet owners have lots of options for pet insurance. To help you find the best pet insurance company for your needs, we reviewed companies based on factors like average cost, plan types, discounts, and reimbursement options.
Here are our top picks for New Hampshire pet owners.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|MetLife
|$49
|$25
|$50, $100, $250, $500
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$24
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Trupanion
|$71
|$29
|$0–$1,000 in $50 increments
|Unlimited
|90%
MetLife: Best for short waiting periods
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49
Sample monthly quote for cats: $25
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
Most pet insurance companies have a waiting period before you can use your benefits, but MetLife has some of the shortest waiting periods in the industry. There’s no waiting period for accidents or preventative care (if you add a wellness plan). The waiting period for illnesses is 14 days, which is standard.
No waiting period for accidents or preventative care
Two available wellness plans
Multiple available discounts
No unlimited coverage option
Maximum coverage limit is $10,000
No option to pay vet directly
Pets Best: Best for cheap rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
Pets Best has the cheapest rates for dogs and cats in New Hampshire. The insurer also offers a 5% multi-pet discount if you insure more than one pet.
Cheapest rates for dogs and cats
Two preventative care plans
Offers an accident-only plan
Rehab, exam fees, and alternative care only covered under Elite plan
No option to pay vet directly
No coverage for prescription food
Trupanion: Best for direct vet pay
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $71
Sample monthly quote for cats: $29
Plans available: Accident and illness
Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies that offers direct vet pay. Before you leave the vet, your plan will automatically pay its percentage of the bill, and you pay your share. Direct vet pay helps you avoid paying the entire vet bill out of pocket, filing a claim, and waiting for reimbursement.
Option to pay vet directly
Unlimited annual and lifetime payouts
Automatic 90% reimbursement
Expensive premiums compared to other insurers
No wellness plan available
Rider needed for rehab and alternative therapy coverage
To choose the best pet insurance companies in New Hampshire, we started by collecting quotes from 14 of the largest pet insurance insurers. For each quote, we used a New Hampshire address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used the profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used the profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both dogs and cats were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
In addition, we evaluated each pet insurance provider based on plan types, deductible options, reimbursement rates, discounts, customer service, and waiting periods.
Cost of pet insurance in New Hampshire
The average cost of a pet insurance policy in New Hampshire is $75 per month, but rates differ for dogs and cats. The average monthly premium for dog insurance is $79, and the average premium for cat insurance is $47.
Pet owners in New Hampshire pay more for pet insurance than the U.S. average of $71 per month for dogs and $37 per month for cats. They also pay more than pet owners in neighboring Vermont and Maine.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in New Hampshire
Pet insurance covers a variety of risks that dogs and cats can face in New Hampshire. These are some reasons why pet insurance in the Granite State is so important:
Tickborne illnesses: Ticks are common in New Hampshire, which can put pets at risk of tickborne illnesses, like Lyme disease. Fortunately, a standard pet insurance plan will cover the cost of treatment for tickborne illnesses. If you purchase a wellness plan, it’ll also cover tick prevention medication.
Parvovirus: Parvovirus is a highly contagious illness that affects dogs — especially puppies. If your dog gets sick with parvovirus, your pet insurance will cover some of the cost of its treatment, which may include blood work, antibiotics, and IV fluids.
Cold weather: New Hampshire experiences harsh winter weather, which can put certain dogs and cats at risk of health problems. For example, older pets may be susceptible to hypothermia or frostbite if they’re outside for too long. Pet insurance can cover these conditions and their treatment.
New Hampshire pet regulations and laws
Each state has unique pet regulations. Here are some of the most important laws for New Hampshire pet parents to know about:[1] [2]
Vaccines: Dogs and cats in New Hampshire must be vaccinated against rabies starting at 3 months old.
Licensing: Dogs older than 4 months must be registered in the city or town where the owner lives. The dog must wear a collar with a metal tag that includes the name of the town, year of issue, and registration number.
Liability: Dog owners in New Hampshire are liable if their dog bites another person. Any person bitten by a dog can seek compensation for their injuries, and they’re not required to prove that the owner was negligent.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Most pet insurance companies sell multiple types of plans. The most common pet insurance plans are accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans. Accident and illness plans provide the most complete coverage, but they tend to have the highest rates. Wellness plans are optional and usually aren’t available as a stand-alone policy.[3]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans have the most comprehensive coverage. They cover your pet’s veterinary expenses if it gets sick or injured. This type of policy typically covers the following:
Arthritis
Cancer
Chiropractic care
Diabetes
Diagnostic testing
Fractures and sprains
Hip dysplasia
Hypothyroidism
Lacerations
Physical therapy
Prescription medications
Rehabilitation
Toxic ingestion
Although accident and illness plans offer the most coverage, they have exclusions. For example, this type of plan usually doesn’t cover:
Breeding/pregnancy
Cosmetic procedures
Experimental treatment
Pre-existing conditions
Routine care
Accident-only plan
An accident-only pet health insurance plan covers veterinary care if your pet gets injured in an accident or needs emergency care. It doesn’t provide any coverage for illnesses.
An accident-only plan will cover medical expenses in the event of things like:
Bee stings
Broken bones
Dental emergencies
Lab work
Lacerations
Snake bites
Swallowed objects
Toxic ingestion
X-rays
Wellness plan
Wellness plans cover preventative veterinary care. These plans are optional and can be added to an accident and illness or accident-only plan.
These are some things that most wellness plans cover:
Annual vet exams
Flea/tick prevention
Heartworm prevention
Microchipping
Routine dental care
Spaying/neutering
Vaccines
How to find the best pet insurance in New Hampshire
The best pet insurance is different for every pet owner. Use these tips to find the best option for you:
Consider your pet’s health needs
Choose a pet insurance plan based on your dog or cat’s health issues or future needs. For example, if you have an older cat whose breed is predisposed to specific illnesses, an accident and illness plan might be the right plan for you. But if you recently adopted a healthy puppy and only want accident coverage, an accident-only plan could be a better option.
Understand the exclusions
Every pet insurance plan has different exclusions. Make sure to read the fine print of your policy documents so you understand what conditions and services are and aren’t covered. Many pet insurance companies offer optional riders that cover things your standard plan doesn’t cover, like exam fees.
Compare quotes
The cost of pet insurance depends on various factors, like your pet’s age and breed, location, coverage limits, deductibles, and riders. The best way to find the most affordable pet insurance for your situation is to shop around and compare quotes from several different pet insurance companies.
New Hampshire pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance can be a good purchase for many pet parents in the Granite State. Here’s some additional information about purchasing dog or cat insurance that can be helpful as you’re shopping for a plan.
How much is pet insurance in New Hampshire?
The average cost of pet insurance in New Hampshire is $79 per month for dog insurance and $47 per month for cat insurance. But pet insurance costs depend on a few factors, like your ZIP code, your pet’s breed and age, your deductible, and your reimbursement rate.
Is pet insurance more expensive in New Hampshire?
Yes. Pet insurance is more expensive in New Hampshire than the U.S. average. The combined average pet insurance premium for dogs and cats in New Hampshire is $75 per month, and the U.S. average is $67 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in New Hampshire?
While not all pet insurance companies in New Hampshire cover curable pre-existing conditions, some do, such as ASPCA and Embrace. Insurers typically consider a pre-existing condition to be cured once your pet has been treatment- and symptom-free for at least six months. Pet insurance companies almost never cover incurable pre-existing conditions.
What is the best pet insurance company in New Hampshire?
Dog and cat owners in New Hampshire have access to lots of reputable pet insurance companies, but no single one is the best for all pet parents across the board. To find the best pet insurance in New Hampshire for your situation, it’s a good idea to consider your pet’s health needs and compare quotes for the type and amount of coverage you want.
