Healthy Paws is a leading pet insurance company that covers more than 500,000 cats and dogs in the U.S. But you may want to cancel your coverage because of rising rates, coverage limitations, or your pet’s passing.
You can cancel your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy at any time without penalty and even get your pro-rated premiums refunded.
Healthy Paws cancellation policy
In 2024, pet owners spent an average of $147 per veterinary visit.[1] And while Healthy Paws helps its customers save money on pet care, you might opt to cancel your pet insurance for various reasons.
If you want to cancel your policy, rest assured that it’s a straightforward process. While some pet insurance companies charge cancellation fees or require several months’ notice, you can cancel your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy anytime without paying a fee. Plus, Healthy Paws will refund any pro-rated premiums.
If you’re a new policyholder and cancel within 30 days of enrolling your pet without filing a claim, Healthy Paws will give you a full refund. But residents of New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina aren’t eligible for this offer.
You can cancel your Healthy Paws policy by phone, email, or fax. You can also contact customer support if you have questions about cancellation or your policy.
Follow these steps to cancel your Healthy Paws policy:
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
Although you’re not legally required to purchase pet insurance, it can be helpful for pet parents. If you want to cancel your Healthy Paws policy because of how much it costs, compare rates from other insurers to check if you can get similar coverage at a lower rate.
Many factors can affect your pet insurance rates, including:[2]
Pet’s age
Premiums increase as your pet ages. Senior pets are more likely to develop health issues, so they’re usually more expensive to insure.
Breed
Some dog and cat breeds have more health issues than others, so insurers charge higher rates to cover them.
Location
Areas with a higher cost of living also typically have higher veterinary costs, so policyholders in those areas will pay higher premiums.
Coverage
When you shop for pet insurance, you can often choose a deductible, annual or lifetime limit, and reimbursement percentage. You can also choose a policy with accident and illness coverage or one that only covers accidents. The coverage and limits you choose will affect your monthly cost.
Add-ons
Some insurance companies offer optional coverage, like wellness or preventative care. These add-ons often cost more, increasing your premiums.
Discounts
You may be eligible for discounts if you insure multiple pets, are a military service member or veteran, or work for a qualifying employer.
But switching to another insurer means your pet is subject to the new company’s waiting period — usually 14 to 40 days. If your pet has pre-existing conditions or develops health problems during the waiting period, your new insurer won’t cover them.
If your pet has health issues and needs ongoing care, it may be worthwhile to keep your current coverage to ensure uninterrupted treatment.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
To avoid a lapse in coverage, enroll your pet in a new insurance policy before canceling your existing one. Without an active policy, you’ll have to pay the entire bill if your pet is sick or hurt.
Once you’ve shopped around and selected a new insurer, you can usually apply for coverage online or over the phone.
When you apply, the company will ask for the following:
Your address
Your pet’s age, species, breed, and name
Your pet’s medical history
Name and location of your current veterinarian
Payment details
Step 3: Cancel your Healthy Paws policy
Healthy Paws allows you to cancel your policy by mail, fax, email, or phone. However you decide to cancel, you’ll need your pet’s name, policy number, the cancellation date, and reason for canceling.
You won’t have access to the Healthy Paws customer portal after canceling your account, so download any documents you need before canceling.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
Depending on when you paid your premium and when you canceled your policy, you may be eligible for a partial refund. Healthy Paws will refund your pro-rated premiums based on the cancellation date.
When you contact customer support to cancel your policy, you can ask for a confirmation of the cancellation and how much of a refund you can expect.
Canceling Healthy Paws pet insurance FAQs
You can cancel your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy fairly easily. Below, we’ve answered some common questions to help you through the process.
Can you cancel your Healthy Paws policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy at any time. Plus, Healthy Paws doesn’t charge a cancellation fee.
Can you cancel Healthy Paws pet insurance online?
Yes. You can cancel your Healthy Paws policy online by emailing customer support at [email protected].
Does Healthy Paws charge a cancellation fee?
No. Healthy Paws doesn’t charge a cancellation fee. There’s no penalty for canceling your policy at any time.
Do you get money back if you cancel your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy?
It’s possible. If you’ve already paid for the month or year, Healthy Paws will give you a pro-rated refund for any unused premiums when you cancel your policy.
How can you confirm your Healthy Paws pet insurance policy is canceled?
You can request a written confirmation when you contact Healthy Paws customer service to cancel your policy.
