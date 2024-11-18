Best Pet Insurance in Louisiana (2024)

7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
Louisiana pet parents who want help paying for unexpected vet visits may find the support they need through pet insurance. A robust pet insurance policy can help eliminate financial stress during an unplanned visit to the vet. Ultimately, the right policy can help you get your pet the best care without as much concern for the price tag.
On average, pet owners in Louisiana pay $48 in monthly premiums for coverage. Here’s what else you need to know about pet insurance in Louisiana.
Pet owners in Louisiana pay an average of $51 per month for dog insurance and $27 per month for cat insurance, based on data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
Although pet health insurance usually doesn’t cover routine care, it often helps pay for veterinary care related to accidents and illnesses.[1]
Pet owners can choose between accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness policies.
Best pet insurance companies in Louisiana
While Pelican State pet parents have many insurance companies to choose from, some offer a better experience than others. The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies in Louisiana.
|Pets Best
|$17
|$11
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$30
|$17
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$34
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best: Best for easy payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
If your furry friend ends up at the vet unexpectedly, Pets Best’s direct payment option might relieve a considerable amount of financial pressure. Depending on your vet, Pets Best might be able to pay its portion of the vet bill directly, which means you won’t have to wait around for a reimbursement. Additionally, Pets Best offers a range of add-on options, which come at an extra cost but allow for customizable coverage.
Option to pay vet directly
Highly rated mobile app
Four-star rating on Trustpilot
Limited number of available discounts
Prescription food coverage not available
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
Embrace: Best for discount opportunities
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $30
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
If your pet is generally healthy, Embrace could be the right fit. The company offers a Healthy Pet Discount program, which involves scoring a premium discount for each year your pet stays healthy. Combined with other discount opportunities, Embrace often offers affordable policies. But if you need to file a claim, finalizing the process may take between 10 and 15 business days.
4-star Trustpilot rating
Healthy Pet Discount program
Multi-pet discount available
Claims may take between 10 and 15 business days to process
Dogs older than 15 years only qualify for accident-only plan
No option to pay vet directly
Spot: Best for older pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
Spot offers accident and illness policies for pets up to 20 years old, which is older than the upper age limit most insurance companies set. As a pet parent, this gives you an opportunity to protect your furry friend through your pet’s life.
Keep in mind that you’ll likely pay more to insure an aging pet. But if you aren’t sure how you’d pay for your pet’s medical bills, buying a policy could be the best financial decision.
Can cover aging pets
4-star Trustpilot rating
Coverage for some prescription foods and behavioral conditions
No option to pay vet directly
14-day waiting period for accidents
No chat feature; must call for customer service
We analyzed each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. For each quote, we used a Louisiana address with the ZIP code 70808.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Louisiana
The average cost of pet insurance in Louisiana is $48 per month, which is lower than the national average of $67 per month. On average, Louisiana pet insurance costs $51 per month for a dog and $27 per month for a cat. The national average is $37 for cat insurance and $71 for dog insurance.
How much you’ll pay for pet insurance varies based on your situation. Some of the important factors insurers take into account when determining premiums include your pet’s breed and age. Additionally, the level of coverage matters, with unlimited annual coverage typically costing the most.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Louisiana
Pet parents in the Pelican State should be aware of the following specific health risks:
Snake bites: Louisiana has a number of venomous snakes, which could lead to an unexpected vet visit for an unlucky pet.
Blue-green algae risks: Blue-green algae can occur in Bayou State waterways, typically in the summer or fall. If your pet ingests tainted water, it could lead to poisoning and a subsequent vet visit. To stay on the safe side, only allow your pet to swim in clean water.
Heartworms: The warm and wet climate of Louisiana makes it a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can spread heartworms to your pet. A wellness plan can help cover the costs of preventative medication.
Stings: Stinging insects — including yellowjackets and wasps — can hurt your pet. Depending on the severity of your pet’s allergic reaction, you might end up in an emergency situation after insect bites.
Toxic landscaping: Sago palms are a common ornamental plant in Louisiana yards. Unfortunately, if your dog eats any part of a sago palm, it will likely require a trip to the vet.
Louisiana pet regulations and laws
Louisiana pet owners need to comply with the following rules concerning pet care. Note that laws can vary by city and parish, so check your local pet laws if you aren’t sure what’s required:
Dog containment: Dog owners can’t allow their pets to run at large, which means you must contain your dog with a fence or on a leash.
Leash laws: If you’re out and about, you must keep your dog on a leash. In Baton Rouge, the leash must be 6 feet or less.[2]
Rabies: You must get your dog vaccinated against rabies every one or three years, depending on the type of vaccine.
Licensing: You have to register your dog upon adoption. Dogs must wear a collar with their license tag.
Dog bites: If your dog bites someone, you or the person bitten must report to the sheriff’s office within 24 hours.[3]
Exotic pet rules: Most areas in Louisiana don’t allow private citizens to keep exotic animals as pets.
Spaying and neutering: Some cities, like New Orleans, require dog owners to spay or neuter all dogs older than 6 months. But it’s possible to get a permit to retain an intact dog within city limits.
As a pet owner, it’s a good idea to review any city-specific information about pet regulations to ensure you’re in compliance.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurers generally offer accident only, accident and illness, and wellness plans. While accident-only plans are often the cheapest option, these plans don’t offer the most robust coverage for pet owners. Accident and illness plans offer more comprehensive coverage and tend to be the most popular choice. Wellness plans are usually an add-on option to existing coverage.
All these plans usually have an annual deductible attached, which is the maximum amount you’ll pay out of pocket in a year for unexpected vet bills.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans cover costs that spring from an accident or unexpected illness. This type of plan generally covers the following:
Acupuncture
Broken bones
Bite wounds
Blood disorders
Cancer treatments
Chemotherapy
Chronic conditions
Chiropractic care
Cuts
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Ingested objects
Medication necessary due to an accident or illness
Poisoning
Sprains
Surgeries
Vomiting
This type of plan typically doesn’t cover vaccines, preventative care, or flea and heartworm medication.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan usually covers the following:
ACL tears
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Ingested objects
Emergency accidents, like injuries sustained in a car accident
Sprains
Like an accident and illness plan, an accident-only plan usually doesn’t cover flea and heartworm medication, vaccines, or preventative care.
Wellness plan
A wellness plan helps you pay for preventative care to protect your pet from developing medical conditions. Coverage typically includes:
Flea medication
Heartworm medication
Physical exams
Preventive and routine care
Vaccines
A wellness plan is usually an add-on to an accident-only or accident and illness plan. For pet parents seeking the most robust coverage, consider purchasing a wellness plan in addition to an accident and illness plan.
How to find the best pet insurance in Louisiana
As you search for the right pet insurance policy for your furry friend, use the tips below as a guide.
1. Consider your needs
Determine what type of policy and level of coverage you need. For example, some pet parents might prefer an unlimited coverage option, while others might prioritize the ability to add on wellness features.
2. Compare quotes
With an idea of what you need in a pet insurance policy, it’s time to shop around. Insurance companies consider different factors when determining premiums, which means the price of your policy will vary from insurer to insurer. Comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation.
3. Make necessary adjustments
If you’re struggling to find a policy that suits your budget, consider making some changes. For example, you might lower the reimbursement rate to lock in a lower premium.
4. Review customer feedback
Although the lowest rate might be easiest on your budget, it’s not always the right option. Look beyond the cost of pet insurance coverage before moving forward. Read through customer feedback before committing to a particular insurer. If customers tend to report negative experiences or a complicated claims process, consider opting for a different insurer.
5. Purchase a policy
Once you’ve picked an insurer, you can enroll your pet in coverage. Most companies let you sign up online, but you can also purchase a policy over the phone.
Louisiana pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Louisiana pet insurance.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Louisiana?
In Louisiana, pet insurance costs an average of $48 per month, which is lower than the national average of $67 per month. Cat owners pay an average of $27 per month for coverage, while dog owners pay an average of $51 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Louisiana?
Not usually. Pet insurance generally doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. But some companies may offer coverage for a pre-existing condition if your pet hasn’t exhibited any symptoms or required treatment related to the health issues for a specified period of time.
What is the best pet insurance in Louisiana?
Some of the best pet insurance companies in Louisiana include Spot, Pets Best, and Embrace. The right pet insurance plan varies based on your situation.
How much is dog insurance in Louisiana?
In Louisiana, dog insurance costs an average of $51 per month, which is lower than the national average of $71 per month.
