Best Pet Insurance in Louisiana (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Louisiana

While Pelican State pet parents have many insurance companies to choose from, some offer a better experience than others. The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies in Louisiana.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $17 $11 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $30 $17 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $34 $16 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Pets Best: Best for easy payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

If your furry friend ends up at the vet unexpectedly, Pets Best’s direct payment option might relieve a considerable amount of financial pressure. Depending on your vet, Pets Best might be able to pay its portion of the vet bill directly, which means you won’t have to wait around for a reimbursement. Additionally, Pets Best offers a range of add-on options, which come at an extra cost but allow for customizable coverage.

Pros Option to pay vet directly

Highly rated mobile app

Four-star rating on Trustpilot Cons Limited number of available discounts

Prescription food coverage not available

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

Embrace: Best for discount opportunities

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $30

Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

If your pet is generally healthy, Embrace could be the right fit. The company offers a Healthy Pet Discount program, which involves scoring a premium discount for each year your pet stays healthy. Combined with other discount opportunities, Embrace often offers affordable policies. But if you need to file a claim, finalizing the process may take between 10 and 15 business days.

Pros 4-star Trustpilot rating

Healthy Pet Discount program

Multi-pet discount available Cons Claims may take between 10 and 15 business days to process

Dogs older than 15 years only qualify for accident-only plan

No option to pay vet directly

Spot: Best for older pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

Spot offers accident and illness policies for pets up to 20 years old, which is older than the upper age limit most insurance companies set. As a pet parent, this gives you an opportunity to protect your furry friend through your pet’s life.

Keep in mind that you’ll likely pay more to insure an aging pet. But if you aren’t sure how you’d pay for your pet’s medical bills, buying a policy could be the best financial decision.

Pros Can cover aging pets

4-star Trustpilot rating

Coverage for some prescription foods and behavioral conditions Cons No option to pay vet directly

14-day waiting period for accidents

No chat feature; must call for customer service