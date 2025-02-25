Honda Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Honda has a reputation for making reliable vehicles at an affordable price. But if you own or are considering buying a Honda, you need to understand its car maintenance schedule. Regular vehicle service can improve performance, safety, and longevity and help you avoid costly repairs.
Remember that maintenance needs vary based on mileage, climate, driving conditions, and other factors.
When does your Honda need scheduled maintenance?
Honda recommends specific maintenance services at regular mileage intervals.[1] While the exact maintenance requirements depend on your vehicle’s model, this is the general Honda car maintenance schedule you should follow.
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Inspect and adjust drive belt
Replace air cleaner element
Replace dust and pollen filter
Replace oil
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace brake fluid
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Inspect and adjust drive belt
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Replace air cleaner element
Replace dust and pollen filter
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Inspect and adjust drive belt
Replace rear differential fluid (for 4WD models)
Replace air cleaner element
Replace dust and pollen filter
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace spark plugs
Inspect valve clearance
Replace brake fluid
Replace oil
Rotate tires
Replace engine oil filter
Inspect front and rear brakes
Check parking brake adjustment
Inspect and adjust drive belt
Replace transmission fluid
Replace engine coolant
Tips for maintaining your Honda
Servicing your Honda at the recommended intervals ensures it runs smoothly and lasts as long as possible. In addition to regular maintenance, here are a few other things you can do to help prevent issues or expensive repairs.
Check the fluids regularly
Your car’s fluids protect key systems and help keep it running efficiently. You should check the fluids regularly, even outside of the recommended service intervals. The primary fluids to check are:
Brake fluid
Coolant
Engine oil
Transmission fluid
To check these fluids, pop the hood and look for the dipsticks for each fluid type. If you notice any of these fluids are low, you should replace them immediately.
Don’t ignore sounds or leaks
Strange noises or leaks could mean something is wrong with your vehicle. Don’t ignore these issues — they might be warning signs of a more significant issue. Contact your local Honda mechanic and explain the situation. A service technician might be able to diagnose the problem or let you know if the car should be inspected.
Read your vehicle’s service manual
While the general Honda maintenance schedule can be helpful, every vehicle has different service recommendations depending on age and mileage. You should familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s service manual to stay on top of preventive maintenance. Try setting reminders to ensure you’re getting your vehicle serviced regularly.
Get regular oil changes
Regular oil changes are one of the most important things you can do for your vehicle’s health. Honda recommends oil changes every 10,000 miles, but you might want to change the oil more often if you drive frequently. Newer Honda models have automatic engine oil pressure switches, which allow you to monitor the oil remotely. If you have an older model, you can check the oil with a dipstick.
Wash your vehicle
Washing your vehicle isn’t just about aesthetics — it can also help it last longer. Washing your Honda will preserve the paint and prevent rust. If you live near the ocean or where roads are salted in the winter, cleaning the undercarriage will protect vital parts from corrosion.
Honda maintenance schedule FAQs
If you own a Honda or are thinking about buying one, you should understand your car’s maintenance schedule. Here are answers to common questions about maintaining a Honda.
Why is factory-scheduled maintenance important?
Factory-scheduled maintenance helps identify issues early before they become bigger problems. It also improves your vehicle’s safety and ensures optimal performance.
How often should you service a Honda?
Honda service is usually recommended every 10,000 miles. But the maintenance schedule depends on several factors, like the model, mileage, and age of the vehicle. Refer to your vehicle’s manual for a specific service schedule.
What does Honda major service include?
Honda recommends major service every 20,000 miles.[1] That includes inspecting parts like tie rod ends, suspension components, brake lines, and the exhaust system. Technicians also change the engine oil, top off fluids, and rotate the tires.
How much does Honda service cost?
The average annual cost of Honda service is $428, according to RepairPal.[2] But the price can vary depending on the mechanic, location, and work needed.
Does a Honda Civic require a lot of maintenance?
Honda Civics don’t typically require a lot of maintenance. On average, Honda Civic service costs $368 per year, according to RepairPal.[3] That’s less than the average for other Honda models. But the cost of maintenance might be higher if you have an older or high-mileage Civic.
