Cost of Honda Car Insurance (2023)

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of the cheapest Honda models to insure, with only the Honda Odyssey costing less. Sports cars and luxury vehicles usually cost more to insure because they’re involved in more accidents and thefts and are more expensive to repair.[1]

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also awarded the CR-V a top safety pick in 2023.[2] Since a car’s safety features affect the cost of insurance, this may help explain the Honda CR-V’s lower insurance quotes.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord took the top spot as America’s most popular vehicle in a recent Insurify research study, but it’s one of the most expensive Honda models to insure, with an average monthly premium of $209.

Honda Odyssey

Compared to other Honda models, full coverage and liability-only coverage cost less for the Odyssey. High safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety might help explain the cheaper price of coverage.[2]

Honda HR-V

The cost of insurance for the Honda HR-V is higher than the similar CR-V model. Monthly full-coverage insurance for the HR-V is $178 compared to $154 for the CR-V. And the HR-V’s monthly liability-only coverage is $119 compared to $103 for the CR-V.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is affordable and ranked as the third most popular vehicle in America, according to a recent Insurify study. Unfortunately, the Civic is also one of the most popular cars for thieves. Higher rates of theft might help explain why the Civic is the most expensive Honda model to insure.[3]

Honda Pilot

As a midsize SUV, the Pilot is larger than the CR-V, but it comes with a smaller insurance cost. The monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $160, and liability-only is $107. Like many of the other Honda models, the Pilot is listed as a top safety pick by the IIHS.[2]

Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline is Honda’s pickup truck. The cost to insure a Ridgeline falls in the middle of the other Honda models. The Accord and Civic cost more to insure, while the CR-V and Odyssey cost less. The cost of liability insurance is often higher for large trucks because they can cause more significant damage in an accident, but the Ridgeline is considered a midsize pickup, so this might help keep the cost down.[1]