Cost of Honda Car Insurance (2023)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Hondas.

Featured in

media logo

Updated September 27, 2023

Honda is one of the most popular car makes in America, according to a recent Insurify study. Affordability and reliability may explain why Americans favor the Honda brand, along with its relatively affordable cost to insure.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Honda is $172, compared to the national average of $205 for all makes and models. The average cost of liability-only insurance for a Honda is $116, versus the national average of $103.

Quick Facts

  • High theft rates might help explain why the Civic is more expensive to insure than other Honda models.

  • The cheapest Honda model to insure is the Odyssey, with an average monthly rate of $120.

  • Rates vary, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Cost of Honda insurance by model

Factors that can affect the cost of insurance for Honda models include size, trim level, safety features, and model year — new vehicles are typically more expensive.[1] How the vehicle is powered can also influence cost. Hybrid models are more expensive on average than models with an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The average full-coverage policy for a hybrid costs $296 compared to the $250 average for an ICE. Liability-only is $144 per month for a hybrid and $126 for an ICE.

Honda ModelAverage Monthly Quote
Odyssey$120
CR-V$129
Pilot$134
Ridgeline$136
HR-V$148
Accord$175
Civic$176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of the cheapest Honda models to insure, with only the Honda Odyssey costing less. Sports cars and luxury vehicles usually cost more to insure because they’re involved in more accidents and thefts and are more expensive to repair.[1]

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also awarded the CR-V a top safety pick in 2023.[2] Since a car’s safety features affect the cost of insurance, this may help explain the Honda CR-V’s lower insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$75
State Farm$83
GEICO$86
Nationwide$96
Allstate$103
Progressive$122
AAA$126
American Family$131
Liberty Mutual$132
Direct Auto$148
Travelers$152
Farmers$176
The General$190
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord took the top spot as America’s most popular vehicle in a recent Insurify research study, but it’s one of the most expensive Honda models to insure, with an average monthly premium of $209.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$102
State Farm$113
GEICO$117
Nationwide$130
Allstate$140
Progressive$166
AAA$171
American Family$178
Liberty Mutual$179
Direct Auto$201
Travelers$206
Farmers$240
The General$259
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Odyssey

Compared to other Honda models, full coverage and liability-only coverage cost less for the Odyssey. High safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety might help explain the cheaper price of coverage.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$71
State Farm$78
GEICO$81
Nationwide$89
Allstate$97
Progressive$114
AAA$118
American Family$123
Liberty Mutual$124
Direct Auto$138
Travelers$142
Farmers$165
The General$178
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda HR-V

The cost of insurance for the Honda HR-V is higher than the similar CR-V model. Monthly full-coverage insurance for the HR-V is $178 compared to $154 for the CR-V. And the HR-V’s monthly liability-only coverage is $119 compared to $103 for the CR-V.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$87
State Farm$96
GEICO$99
Nationwide$110
Allstate$119
Progressive$141
AAA$145
American Family$151
Liberty Mutual$152
Direct Auto$170
Travelers$175
Farmers$203
The General$220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is affordable and ranked as the third most popular vehicle in America, according to a recent Insurify study. Unfortunately, the Civic is also one of the most popular cars for thieves. Higher rates of theft might help explain why the Civic is the most expensive Honda model to insure.[3]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$103
State Farm$114
GEICO$118
Nationwide$131
Allstate$142
Progressive$167
AAA$172
American Family$180
Liberty Mutual$181
Direct Auto$202
Travelers$208
Farmers$242
The General$261
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Pilot

As a midsize SUV, the Pilot is larger than the CR-V, but it comes with a smaller insurance cost. The monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $160, and liability-only is $107. Like many of the other Honda models, the Pilot is listed as a top safety pick by the IIHS.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$78
State Farm$86
GEICO$90
Nationwide$99
Allstate$107
Progressive$127
AAA$131
American Family$136
Liberty Mutual$137
Direct Auto$153
Travelers$157
Farmers$183
The General$198
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Honda Ridgeline

The Ridgeline is Honda’s pickup truck. The cost to insure a Ridgeline falls in the middle of the other Honda models. The Accord and Civic cost more to insure, while the CR-V and Odyssey cost less. The cost of liability insurance is often higher for large trucks because they can cause more significant damage in an accident, but the Ridgeline is considered a midsize pickup, so this might help keep the cost down.[1]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$80
State Farm$88
GEICO$91
Nationwide$101
Allstate$109
Progressive$129
AAA$133
American Family$139
Liberty Mutual$139
Direct Auto$156
Travelers$160
Farmers$186
The General$201
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Honda car insurance

Three of the best car insurance companies for Honda car insurance include USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. The best insurance company for you will depend on your unique insurance needs and budget. It’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before making a decision.

Best for active military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

They Serve The Veteran.

Jack - September 7, 2023
Verified

Raised rates nearly 43%.

Jan - June 19, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Good communication

John - February 4, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Honda car insurance coverages

You may need to carry several different types of insurance coverage for your Honda. Some of the most common coverages that can meet your needs include:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage is mandatory in most states and covers medical bills and other associated expenses of people injured in an accident you cause.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Property damage liability

Property damage liability is mandatory in nearly every state and covers the cost of repairing or replacing someone else’s damaged property in an accident you cause.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

No states legally mandate collision coverage, though drivers who lease their vehicles may need to carry it. It pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if anything other than a car accident damages it, such as theft, vandalism, or bad weather.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Depending on your state, this kind of coverage may be mandatory. PIP pays for your medical bills and associated expenses if you’re hurt in an accident, no matter who caused it.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Required in some states, uninsured/underinsured motorists coverage will pay for your medical bills and associated expenses if you get injured in an accident that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Honda car insurance FAQs

Finding the right auto insurance as a Honda driver will depend on your particular circumstances, including what specific model you drive, your driving history, your location, your credit score, and your age. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about Honda insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest Honda insurance?

    Some of the cheapest Honda insurance quotes come from USAA, State Farm, and GEICO, according to Insurify data. Of course, the cost of insurance can vary greatly depending on factors such as your age, gender, location, and driving record. When looking for the cheapest Honda insurance, compare multiple companies, considering rates, fees, and if they offer any discounts, such as home and auto bundling and good student discounts.

  • Are Hondas expensive to insure?

    Full-coverage car insurance for Hondas costs the same as the national average of $172. However, the average cost of liability-only insurance for a Honda is $116, higher than the national average of $106. How expensive a Honda is to insure will vary based on the vehicle model, as well as the driver’s age, gender, marital status, location, and driving record.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Honda Civic?

    The average cost of a car insurance policy for a Honda Civic is $176 per month. Your cost will depend on several factors, including your age, gender, marital status, location, and driving record. In some states, a good credit score can also help you secure a lower rate. Civic drivers can expect to pay higher rates for car insurance than drivers of other Honda models.

  • Why is Honda Civic insurance so high?

    The cost of car insurance for a Honda Civic is higher than other Honda models because it’s one of the most stolen cars in America. Insurers consider this a higher risk when determining your car insurance premium.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance." Accessed September 18, 2023
  2. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2023 Top Safety Picks." Accessed September 18, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 18, 2023
Featured in

media logo

