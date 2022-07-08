The Most Popular Cars in America (2022)

10 Most Popular Cars in America, 2022

10. Hyundai Sonata

Percent of all cars on the road: 1.45%

MSRP (2022): $24,350

MPG city/highway: 28/38

The Hyundai Sonata offers comfort, style, and some of the best-in-class tech at a reasonable price for a new car these days. Combine these factors with excellent fuel-efficiency, and it’s no surprise that the Sonata is Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle—and the tenth-most common car in the nation.

9. Ford Fusion

Percent of all cars on the road: 1.49%

MSRP (2020): $23,170

MPG city/highway: 23/34

Though Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, the model still ranks among the top ten most popular cars in 2022. This speaks to the Fusion’s lasting appeal, driven by its inclusive pricing and handsome exterior. Even today, Fusions account for almost three out of every 200 cars on the road.

8. Chevrolet Malibu

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan

Percent of all cars on the road: 1.55%

MSRP (2022): $23,400

MPG city/highway: 29/36

The Chevrolet Malibu has found a dedicated following among Midwestern drivers. While it may be only the eighth-most popular car nationally, it’s the most driven vehicle in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Perhaps Midwestern motorists are drawn to the Malibu’s excellent fuel economy, or maybe they’re just showing support for the Detroit-based auto manufacturer. Whatever the reason, there’s no denying the Malibu’s widespread appeal.

7. Chevrolet Silverado

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Maine

Percent of all cars on the road: 1.55%

MSRP (2022): $30,400

MPG city/highway: 23/31

The Silverado certainly offers different strengths than the Malibu, Chevrolet’s other car that made the list. But many drivers, especially those in more rural, snowy states like Maine, aren’t necessarily prioritizing fuel-efficiency. Rather, they need towing capacity, high ground clearance, and cargo space— and the Silverado checks all those boxes. Though it’s the most expensive car among the ten most popular vehicles in the country, its functionality makes the extra cost worth it to many drivers.

6. Toyota Corolla

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Florida

Percent of all cars on the road: 2.01%

MSRP (2022): $20,175

MPG city/highway: 31/40

More than one out of every fifty cars in America are Toyota Corollas, and it’s even the most common vehicle in all of Florida. The Corolla boasts the lowest MSRP of any car among the country’s top ten most popular vehicles, so it’s an attractive find for shoppers on a budget. Plus, the Corolla doesn’t sacrifice styling or fuel-efficiency, either. Altogether, these factors help make the Corolla the sixth-most popular in the U.S.

5. Nissan Altima

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alabama, Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee

Percent of all cars on the road: 2.48%

MSRP (2022): $24,550

MPG city/highway: 28/39

It’s likely a shock to no one that the Nissan Altima is the fifth-most popular car in America. After all, it’s a flagship sedan from one of the most trusted automakers in the world. What may be surprising is that the Altima has such a loyal following in the South. Maybe Southerners are drawn to the model’s responsive handling or what critics describe as its no-nonsense reputation. Or perhaps they just like the awe-inspiring name, which derives from the Latin word meaning “a higher power.”

4. Toyota Camry

Percent of all cars on the road: 2.49%

MSRP (2022): $25,395

MPG city/highway: 28/39

The Toyota Camry is one of the most well-liked cars in the nation, praised for its affordability, reliability, and all-around practicality. A true testament to the Camry’s widespread appeal is that the model isn’t the most common in any state despite being the fourth-most popular car in America. Instead of having a centralized hub of support, the Camry rather succeeds on true mass appeal: everywhere in the country, there’s bound to be someone who loves their Camry.

3. Honda Civic

States where this vehicle ranks #1: California, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

Percent of all cars on the road: 2.59%

MSRP (2022): $22,350

MPG city/highway: 33/42

The Civic is Honda’s entry-level sedan, but that doesn’t mean the model cuts any corners. Its owners enjoy smart styling and unbeatable fuel-efficiency, which no doubt contribute to the vehicle’s broad appeal. The Honda Civic is the most common car in California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio—three of the seven most populous states in the country—which helps the model rise to number three on the list of the most popular cars in America.

2. Ford F-Series Pickup

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming

Percent of all cars on the road: 2.68%

MSRP (2022): $29,990

MPG city/highway: 25/25

Like the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-Series pickups zig while the rest of the nation’s most popular cars zag. Though it’s a bit pricier than most of the sedans on this list and can’t compete on fuel-efficiency, it does offer all the towing and cargo essentials customers look for in a pickup truck. Unsurprisingly, F-Series trucks are hugely popular in the heart of the country, and they’re the most common vehicle in a whopping nineteen states—seven more than the next closest car model. Plus, drivers will soon be able to purchase an all-electric Ford F-150, likely broadening the vehicle’s appeal even further.

1. Honda Accord

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington

Percent of all cars on the road: 3.06%

MSRP (2022): $26,120

MPG city/highway: 30/38

The Honda Accord claims the top spot on the list of the most popular cars in America in 2022. What else needs to be said? Everyone knows the model’s strengths: a handsome design, tech-savvy interior, excellent gas mileage—all at great value. The Accord is practically ubiquitous on the East Coast, where it’s the most common vehicle in all but a few states, and it has plenty of supporters in the Pacific Northwest, too. All in all, more than 3% of all cars on the road in 2022 are Accords.

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.