Top 10 most stolen cars

Car thieves targeted these 10 vehicles for various reasons, from poor anti-theft systems to high resale value.

10. Toyota Camry

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 195

Total thefts in 2022: 17,094

Most stolen model year: 2021

Average monthly cost to insure: $177

The Toyota Camry is affordable, common, and compact — three qualities car thieves love. The Camry also ranks fourth on Insurify’s list of the most popular cars, making the 17,094 Camry vehicles stolen in 2022 easier to hide in plain sight.

The Toyota Camry is the most popular stolen model in Washington, D.C., but the car didn’t top the list in any of the 50 states. Given the car’s small size and D.C.’s crowded city streets, some car thieves might target Camrys because they’re easier to resell locally.

9. Honda Accord

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 281

Total thefts in 2022: 27,089

Most stolen model year: 1997

Average monthly cost to insure: $177

A 26-year-old vehicle doesn’t seem like it would be a top target for thieves, but the 1997 Honda Accord is the most frequently swiped model year for this car. Ease of theft might be a significant reason car thieves target older Accord models.

The 1997 Honda Accord is the last model year that didn’t have anti-theft immobilizer technology. The vehicle isn’t just comparatively easy to steal — it’s also the most popular car in the U.S., making it difficult for law enforcement to track down the 27,089 stolen in 2022.

8. Honda Civic

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 310

Total thefts in 2022: 27,113

Most stolen model year: 2000

Average monthly cost to insure: $182

Honda Civics are likely popular with car thieves for similar reasons to the Honda Accord and CR-V. The 2000 model, which was the most stolen, is the last year the Civic didn’t have robust anti-theft systems. In 2001, Honda rolled out keys with secure chips for the Civic.

Car thieves often target Honda Civics for parts, but they don’t need to take your whole car to get what they want. Airbag theft is on the rise, according to the NICB, and Honda Civics and Accords are major targets.2 Airbags go for $50 to $200 on the black market, but replacing your airbag through a reputable auto repair shop can cost upwards of $1,000.

7. Hyundai Elantra

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 363

Total thefts in 2022: 19,602

Most stolen model year: 2017

Average monthly cost to insure: $191

Hyundai is the parent company of Kia Motors. While the viral trend urging TikTok viewers to steal cars is known as the Kia Challenge, certain Hyundai models, including the Elantra, have been targeted too. The impact is apparent. Two Hyundai models and a Kia made the latest NICB ranking of most stolen vehicles, but neither brand cracked the top 10 in 2022.

Hyundai’s February 2023 anti-theft software update benefited Elantra cars manufactured between 2011 and 2022 (including GT, Coupe, and Touring models). However, only about 15% of all owners with susceptible models have the free update installed, so it’s smart to check with your dealership to ensure you’re protected.

6. Hyundai Sonata

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 418

Total thefts in 2022: 21,707

Most stolen model year: 2013

Average monthly cost to insure: $186

Just like the Kia Optima and Hyundai Elantra, TikTok-inspired car thieves targeted the Hyundai Sonata. Models from 2011 to 2019 are most susceptible to the method of theft that the viral videos promoted, so it’s not surprising that the most stolen Elantra model year is 2013.

If you own a Hyundai Elantra and don’t want to part with your comfortable, compact, and fuel-efficient car, you could be eligible for a free steering-wheel lock. As part of a settlement, Hyundai Motor America and Kia America made multiple anti-theft upgrades available to the approximately 9 million Hyundai and Kia drivers affected by security flaws.

5. Honda CR-V

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 432

Total thefts in 2022: 13,832

Most stolen model year: 2001

Average monthly cost to insure: $139

Honda CR-Vs have the 10th-highest number of total thefts. However, with 432 cars stolen per 100,000 vehicles, the CR-V theft rate is the fifth-highest in the top 10. Thieves target 2001 CR-Vs most often because the anti-theft systems are less advanced. Plus, Honda’s reputation for reliability means there’s still a big market for used cars and parts.

Honda introduced more theft deterrent measures in 2002 CR-Vs. Cars previously equipped with keyless entry were reworked with a “copy protection system” that made cloning the entry code harder. The 2002 model also updated the inside door lock knobs and added a plastic cover to deflect “slim jim” style lock-picking thefts.

4. Kia Optima

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 534

Total thefts in 2022: 18,221

Most stolen model year: 2015

Average monthly cost to insure: $192

If you’re not a Kia driver, you might think the worst thing to come out of TikTok is an edible cookie dough recipe made with cottage cheese. But in 2022, a viral TikTok challenge showed viewers how to easily steal Kia and Hyundai models that use a mechanical key. The Kia Optima, including the most-stolen model year (2015), is one of the vehicles the challenge targeted.

Kia announced an anti-theft software update in February 2023. But with more than 18,000 Kia Optimas stolen in 2022, owners might still want to take additional security measures. Steering-wheel locks, security decals, and tracking recovery systems are a few of the theft deterrents the NHTSA recommends.

3. Ford full-size pickups

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 604

Total thefts in 2022: 48,175

Most stolen model year: 2006

Average monthly cost to insure: $158

In addition to having the third-highest rate of theft in 2022, full-size Ford pickups had the second-highest number of overall thefts in the U.S., with more than 48,000 vehicles stolen. The Ford F-Series pickup was also ranked second on Insurify’s list of the most popular cars in America.

The most-stolen model year is 2006, likely because older F-Series trucks are easier to steal because they have ignition switches located under the steering column. The door handles are also easy to unscrew, so thieves can quickly access these vehicles.

2. GMC full-size pickups

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 856

Total thefts in 2022: 16,622

Most stolen model year: 2005

Average monthly cost to insure: $160

Drivers of full-size GMC pickups, like the GMC Sierra 1500, love the roomy interior, powerful engine, and high towing capacity. Unfortunately, it seems car thieves love these features too. Thieves stole more than 16,000 GMC pickups in 2022, but because fewer are on the road than some commonly stolen cars, the theft rate is the second-highest.

GMC pickups could be so popular among car thieves because of the model’s high value. A 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 retails for between $37,100 and $82,100, but 2005 models (the most stolen year) still sell for between $18,190 and $41,735, according to Autoblog.

1. Chevrolet full-size pickups

Theft rate per 100,000 vehicles: 886

Total thefts in 2022: 49,903

Most stolen model year: 2004

Average monthly cost to insure: $164

Nearly 50,000 full-size Chevrolet pickups were stolen in 2022, making the truck the most-stolen car in America and the car with the highest theft rate — 886 stolen per 100,000 vehicles. The Chevy Silverado is the seventh-most popular car nationwide, which means it’s tougher to track down if stolen.

The 2004 models were most popular with car thieves, likely because older Chevrolet trucks don’t have sophisticated anti-theft systems or modern smart-key technology. California car thieves love Chevrolet pickups, with 15,557 thefts in the state in 2022. Texas also accounted for a significant number of thefts, with 10,820 Chevy trucks stolen.