10 ways to winterize your car

Winter weather can take a toll on your vehicle. Luckily, a bit of preparation can go a long way. If you aren’t sure where to start, take a look at the list below to guide you through necessary winter car maintenance.

1. Complete standard maintenance inspection

With winter around the corner, it’s a good idea to perform a complete standard maintenance inspection. Some key elements of a standard car inspection include checking the battery, wiper blades, lights, air filter, fluid levels, coolant, belts, spark plugs, ignition wires, power steering hoses, suspension, and tires.[1]

A standard maintenance inspection should give you a better idea of any potential problems with your vehicle. If possible, resolve these issues before winter, as harsh temperatures can worsen any existing issues.[2]

Although a standard maintenance inspection covers the above-mentioned items, other items are especially critical to explore before winter weather settles in.

2. Check oil and other engine fluids

Every vehicle requires various fluids under the hood to run smoothly. Winter cold can cause your oil and other engine fluids to thicken, which leads to inefficient circulation throughout the engine.[3]

Beyond an oil change, look at other critical fluids, including brake, power steering, antifreeze, and transmission fluid. Depending on your maintenance schedule, this might be a good time to change some of these fluids. But if you’ve recently changed critical fluids, a simple top off might suffice.

If you aren’t comfortable checking fluid levels yourself, take your vehicle to a trusted mechanic.

3. Examine your tires

Proper tires can help you safely navigate icy road conditions.

Start by inspecting your tires for uneven wear patterns and remaining thread depth. If your tire tread is too slim, it’s possible that your tires have reached the end of their useful life. To ensure safe driving in winter conditions, it’s a good idea to replace them before roads get rougher.

Depending on where you live, installing snow tires, sometimes called winter tires, for the winter months can provide extra traction on slick roadways.

After making sure your tires are in working order, check tire pressure. Cool weather causes the air pressure in your tires to drop, which can be dangerous. Throughout the winter, check the pressure regularly and add air when necessary. If you aren’t sure of appropriate tire pressures, check your owner’s manual. It’s also a good idea to check that you have a functional spare tire stowed in your vehicle.

4. Inspect engine belts and hoses

Belts and hoses can weaken during cold weather, becoming more rigid and brittle. If this happens, they can crack or snap.

Before winter sets in, check belts and hoses for cracks, soft spots, and leakage. If you spot signs of wear, consider replacing them after consulting a trusted mechanic.

5. Test your car battery

When you start your car, its battery must be working properly to get your engine going. Unfortunately, cold weather can kickstart chemical reactions within the battery that lowers its efficiency.

If the battery’s operating condition falls below certain thresholds, you could get stranded while trying to start your car on a cold day. A quick visual inspection can reveal issues like corrosion, which usually indicates a problem.[4]

But you can’t diagnose some issues without a proper battery load test. A load test evaluates the battery’s ability to hold voltage under stress and is the best way to check its health. You can have your preferred mechanic perform the test, or you can get a free battery check from an auto parts store.[5]

Throughout the winter, parking your vehicle in a warm place — like a garage that protects it from the elements — could help you protect your battery from developing issues.

6. Ensure exterior lights are working

Long winter days often mean driving in the dark more, which makes functional exterior lights especially important. Unfortunately, cloudy headlights can make driving unnecessarily dangerous.

Look at your headlights and brake lights to check that everything is working. If you notice cloudy headlights, consider giving them a good cleaning or potentially replacing them to increase your visibility on the road.

7. Prepare or replace wiper blades

Although you’re most likely to notice a problem with your wiper blades when you need them the most, like during a snowstorm, checking them early can help you prevent a catastrophe.

During the winter months, switching to wipers with rubber blades prevents the blade from collecting ice. Additionally, consider switching to freeze-resistant wiper fluid.

Before getting on the road, use a quality ice scraper and snow brush as needed to avoid unnecessary strain on your wiper motor.

8. Test your heating system and window defroster

When the temperature drops, you’ll rely on your car’s heating system and window defroster. Over time, your cabin air filter can become clogged, which means it won’t heat or clear your windshield efficiently during cold conditions.[6]

Before the weather turns cold, test your car’s heater to make sure it heats and defrosts properly. If it’s not working, take it to a trusted mechanic.

9. Lubricate locks, window tracks, and weather stripping

Cold weather can cause moving mechanisms in your car to get sticky and not function when you need them the most. Lubricating moving parts within your vehicle can help prevent important mechanisms from getting stuck or frozen and keep out water and cold air during extreme weather conditions.

Apply a silicone spray or dry Teflon lubricant to window tracks, weather stripping, hood latch, locks, and driver-door hinges.

10. Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle

Winter weather can leave you stranded. As freezing temperatures can be deadly, packing a car emergency kit in your vehicle can become a lifesaver.

Some items to pack in your kit include:

Blankets

Flares

Flashlights

Food

Water

Shovel

Additionally, consider adding kitty litter to your trunk, which you can use as traction if you get stuck in the snow.