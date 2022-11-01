Drivers in the Show-Me State pay average auto insurance rates of $228 monthly and $2,736 yearly, which is comparable to national average auto insurance premiums. Factors including driving history, chosen insurance provider, insurance policy type, determined deductible, credit history, marital status, and age influence auto insurance costs on a driver-by-driver basis.

Auto insurance companies offer a range of coverages and average rates that work for some drivers better than others. Shopping around for car insurance quotes before committing to a car insurance policy is an effective way to find the lowest rates for quality insurance that meets your needs. Try out the Insurify quote-comparison tool to compare dozens of auto insurers today.