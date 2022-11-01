4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
Drivers in Missouri pay $228 monthly and $2,736 yearly on average for car insurance.
Prices for insurance coverage vary from city to city in the state of Missouri.
In Missouri, men pay $14 more per month on average for auto insurance than women.
Drivers in the Show-Me State pay average auto insurance rates of $228 monthly and $2,736 yearly, which is comparable to national average auto insurance premiums. Factors including driving history, chosen insurance provider, insurance policy type, determined deductible, credit history, marital status, and age influence auto insurance costs on a driver-by-driver basis.
Auto insurance companies offer a range of coverages and average rates that work for some drivers better than others. Shopping around for car insurance quotes before committing to a car insurance policy is an effective way to find the lowest rates for quality insurance that meets your needs. Try out the Insurify quote-comparison tool to compare dozens of auto insurers today.
How much does car insurance cost in Missouri?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri?
Missouri drivers spend $228 per month and $2,736 per year on average for auto insurance, which closely resembles national average auto insurance rates. Individual premiums depend on factors like driving history, credit history, and coverage type.
The average annual premium for car insurance in Missouri is $2,736, with $228 payments per month. Car insurance companies tend to consider a number of factors when determining individual rates, including driver history, credit history, gender, age, marital status, vehicle type, chosen level of coverage, and more. Premiums also fluctuate on a city-by-city basis in the state.
Best Missouri Auto Insurance Rates
Car insurance premiums are not created equal, which is why we identified the auto insurance providers with the best rates available for policyholders in Missouri. Take a look at the compiled list below to hopefully discover numerous options for cheap auto insurance. Keep in mind that some insurers will meet your insurance needs and driving history better than others.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Travelers
|$134
|Progressive
|$152
|Liberty Mutual
|$205
|State Auto
|$205
|Dairyland
|$209
|Nationwide
|$214
|Bristol West
|$304
|Clearcover
|$133
|Kemper Preferred
|$151
|Safeco
|$157
|Acuity
|$167
|Foremost Group
|$169
|Direct Auto
|$178
|Traders
|$187
|GAINSCO
|$198
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$203
|Stillwater
|$232
|Kemper
|$233
|Kemper Speciality
|$248
|Assurance America
|$256
|The General
|$313
How are insurance rates calculated in Missouri?
Auto insurance companies in Missouri calculate rates with varying methodology, but most insurers consider common factors like driving history, credit history, age, marital status, gender, location in the state, vehicle type, and chosen coverage. Due to the wide range of considerations, insurance premiums largely differ on a driver-by-driver basis.
Missouri Car Insurance Rates by City
Area-specific factors that influence insurance costs on a city-by-city basis in Missouri include population, crime rates, weather, and climate. The monthly average rates in the most populous cities in Missouri are available in the below chart. Missouri drivers spend $228 monthly on average, but drivers in cities like Florissant, St. Louis, and Kansas City spend much more.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Ballwin
|$280
|Blue Springs
|$246
|Cape Girardeau
|$215
|Chesterfield
|$278
|Columbia
|$220
|Florissant
|$375
|Independence
|$243
|Jefferson City
|$198
|Joplin
|$192
|Kansas City
|$285
|Lees Summit
|$257
|Liberty
|$248
|O’Fallon
|$234
|St. Charles
|$239
|St. Joseph
|$186
|St. Louis
|$364
|St. Peters
|$234
|Springfield
|$208
|Wentzville
|$242
|Wildwood
|$286
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri by credit tier?
Like most other states, Missouri law allows car insurance companies to review driver credit scores while determining rates. Insurify data shows that drivers with poor credit and excellent credit pay the same average monthly rate. Generally speaking, drivers with poor credit purchase less insurance coverage and cheaper vehicles, which explains the similarity found in premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$238
|Average Credit
|$247
|Good Credit
|$254
|Excellent Credit
|$238
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri by driver age?
Teen drivers and young drivers under the age of 25 spend the most on car insurance in Missouri because insurers view the lack of driving experience as a high-risk indicator of potential car accidents and incidents. Insurance providers offer lower rates to older drivers, with rates decreasing for drivers through their 60s. Rates begin climbing again for drivers 70 and older.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Missouri by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$388
|20s
|$292
|30s
|$215
|40s
|$210
|50s
|$190
|60s
|$176
|70s
|$182
|80s and older
|$200
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri by driver gender?
Statistics indicate that women in the United States practice safer driving habits than their male peers—especially men under the age of 30. Additionally, men are more likely to purchase larger, more expensive vehicles that increase overall auto insurance rates. In Missouri, men spend $14 more per month on average for car insurance premiums than women in the state.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Missouri
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Missouri
|$241
|$255
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri by marital status?
Married couples in Missouri have a reason to celebrate, whether you got married last week or last decade. Car insurers view married couples as lower-risk policyholders than their single peers, so they often earn lower rates. On average, married couples spend $38 less per month than single drivers on car insurance, providing extra money every month to spend or save.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Missouri
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Missouri
|$255
|$217
What is the average cost of car insurance in Missouri for high-risk drivers?
High-risk drivers with one or more recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face much higher rates for auto insurance coverage than safe drivers with clean driving records, as seen in the data included in the chart below. Accidents and incidents range in severity level related to bodily injury and property damage, and insurance providers adjust pricing accordingly.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Missouri
|Clean Record
|$205
|DUI
|$246
|At-Fault Accident
|$314
|Speeding Ticket
|$292
Missouri Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Drivers have different levels of desired coverage, though Missourians must at least meet state minimum liability coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Underinsured motorists with minimum coverage face greater risk in an accident. Comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance cost more but provide better protection.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Missouri
|Liability Only
|$167
|Comprehensive
|$192
|Collision
|$251
|Full Coverage
|$304
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Missouri
The best car insurance for Missourians will look different for every driver, depending on their driving history, personal information, and insurance needs. Shopping around for insurance before purchasing or renewing an auto policy ensures that you will see all the cheapest rates available. Try out the Insurify car insurance comparison tool today for savings tailored to you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, rates vary based on your county or city of residence in Missouri. Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, road infrastructure, weather, and climate, influence the rates provided by auto insurers on a city-by-city basis. The monthly state average rate is $228, but drivers in costlier cities, like Florissant, St. Louis, and Kansas City, pay much higher rates on average.
On average, Missouri drivers spend $228 monthly ($2,736 yearly) for auto coverage. Rates vary by factors like driving history, credit history, age, gender, marital status, and location. The chosen coverage level also impacts premiums. Minimum liability insurance, for instance, costs much less than full-coverage insurance and other policies that exceed minimum coverage limits.
Average rates for insurance coverage in Missouri are nearly identical to national average rates. Drivers in the state spend $228 per month and $2,736 per year on car insurance, but a number of factors influence premiums on a driver-by-driver basis. Rate calculations factor in driving history, homeowner status, credit history, age, gender, marital status, location, and more.
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Missouri is to compare rates from the insurance providers available to you, including both regional insurers and national providers like Allstate, American Family, GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm. Use the quote-comparison tool from Insurify to find an affordable auto insurer that best meets your personal car insurance needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022