Updated November 1, 2022
Situated along historic Route 66, Joplin is a small town that many are proud to call home. With a population of just over 50,000 people, it’s no wonder that traffic isn’t a major concern here. The city has several highways that run north-south and east-west, allowing you to travel to your destination with relative ease. Motorists in Joplin tend to enjoy low auto insurance rates thanks to the safe driving of others.
Car Insurance in Joplin, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Joplin, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Joplin is $166 per month, or $1992 annually.
Car insurance in Joplin is $11 less than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Joplin on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Joplin, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Joplin
|Progressive
|$57 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$67 /mo
|GEICO
|$84 /mo
|State Farm
|$93 /mo
|Travelers
|$130 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Joplin, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Joplin. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$168 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$183 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Joplin
|$108/mo
|Missouri
|$149/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Joplin Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $421, it will be hard for all but the most hardworking teens to pay their car insurance bills without a little help from mom and dad. As drivers log more years behind the wheel, rates tend to go down. Young adults in their 20s save over $175 per month compared to the youngest drivers. Prices pop back up for those in their 40s, but even they pay less than the Show-Me State average of $274. People in their 70s get the best rates and pay less than a third of what teens shell out.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$422
|20s
|$234
|30s
|$137
|40s
|$223
|50s
|$158
|60s
|$126
|70s
|$120
|80s
|$181
Joplin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
People in Joplin know safe drivers save lives. But how many know safe drivers save money on their car insurance? Maybe they figured it out through common sense and the insurance companies’ discounts for being a “good driver” or “accident-free.” But one late day to school or work could ruin that if it causes a driver to get a speeding ticket. That ticket will cost $140 per month, over $1,600 per year. It will be that way for three years because that’s how long it takes for violations and tickets to stop affecting car insurance rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$191
|Speeding Ticket
|$324
|At-Fault Accident
|$287
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Joplin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Missourians might wonder what credit history has to do with the ability to drive. But insurance companies show a relationship between the two things and therefore use credit to set rates. Drivers pay less as their credit improves. The difference between those with excellent credit and poor credit is $45 per month, translating into $540 per year. That’s plenty of reason for most people to pay off debt and try to improve their credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$184
|Good
|$191
|Average
|$200
|Poor
|$229
Find local Joplin agents
The Insurancenter2901 Arizona Ave,
Joplin, MO 64804
'Volk''s Avanti Insurance Agency, Inc. '4130 S Main St,
Joplin, MO 64804
Midwest Insurance Associates1710 E 32nd St,
Joplin, MO 64804
Kraft Insurance Services2701 Bird Ave,
Joplin, MO 64804
First Missouri Insurance Agency1331 Illinois Ave Ste A,
Joplin, MO 64801-5010
Specialty Risk Management3941 E 20th St Ste C,
Joplin, MO 64801-8882
Allied Holding Company dba Auto Insurance Express817 S Maiden Ln,
Joplin, MO 64801-3803
Specialty Risk Insurance- Joplin3941 E 20th St Ste C,
Joplin, MO 64801-8882
Insurance Providers116 N Rangeline Rd,
Joplin, MO 64801,
Car Insurance Discounters2217 S Main St Suite A,
Joplin, MO 64804
Joplin, MO DMV Information
Joplin has one DMV office located in the heart of the city. It offers a full array of services and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. While certain times of the day can be busier than others, most find that getting in and out of the DMV is far easier here than in other parts of the nation.
Public Transportation in Joplin, MO
Getting around Joplin without a car isn’t impossible, although it will take some planning. Options like Uber and Lyft are available, along with the city’s Sunshine Lamp Trolley. Joplin also offers affordable public transit through MAPS (Metro Area Public transit System). This curb-to-curb system is often the top choice for people looking to get to their destination in the least expensive way possible.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Joplin, MO
Navigating the streets of Joplin isn’t very difficult, making it a great place to live if you want low auto insurance rates and less stress on the road. Perhaps the only consideration to keep in mind is that due to Joplin��’s location, tourists who are traveling along Route 66 may stop in town for gas or a bite to eat, but that rarely impacts local travel on a regular basis.
Car insurance is already quite affordable in Missouri, but if you want the best price possible, make sure you visit Insurify. You’ll be able to compare quotes from major insurance companies in a matter of minutes and find the policy that best meets your driving needs.
FAQs - Joplin, MO Car Insurance
Many drivers in this area find that they pay far less than the national average for auto coverage. It’s important to remember that your individual rate will be based on a number of factors, including your driving history and possibly your credit score.
If you’re found to be operating a vehicle without insurance, you could face a $500 fine and up to 15 days in jail and may lose your license for up to one year. Like most states in the nation, it’s illegal to drive in Missouri without car insurance.
Yes, drivers can elect to only enroll in the minimum required coverage as set forth by the state of Missouri. Each motorist also has the option to add on additional policy features as they see fit.
Insurify Insights
How Joplin Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Joplin, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Joplin drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Joplin
#66
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#46
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#32
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Joplin drivers rank 35 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Joplin drivers rank 32 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Joplin drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Joplin drivers rank 10 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Joplin drivers rank 66 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with a speeding ticket: 7.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Joplin drivers rank 44 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with clean record: 78%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Joplin drivers rank 38 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Joplin with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.59%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
