4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Also known as “The Cape,” this city is home to two state-of-the-art hospitals and Southeast Missouri State University, bringing with them an influx of traffic daily.
Although it’s good to know that Cape Girardeau has top-notch health options should you ever be in trouble, staying safe on the road should be on every driver’s agenda here. Getting insurance that meets minimum state requirements and your cost expectations is key.
Car Insurance in Cape Girardeau, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Cape Girardeau, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cape Girardeau is $183 per month, or $2196 annually.
Car insurance in Cape Girardeau is $6 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cape Girardeau on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cape Girardeau, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Cape Girardeau
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$57 /mo
|Allstate
|$64 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$65 /mo
|GEICO
|$83 /mo
|State Farm
|$88 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Cape Girardeau, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Cape Girardeau. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$235 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Cape Girardeau
|$110/mo
|Missouri
|$149/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Cape Girardeau Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
If you’re in your 50s and looking to save money, Cape Girardeau is a great place to live, at least when it comes to car insurance rates. Drivers in this age bracket pay the least, with prices that average $122. While teen motorists naturally pay the most for coverage, at $452, all other individuals will find that their rates fluctuate by $100 or so, depending on how old they are, showing that your premium is calculated using more than just your age.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$453
|20s
|$273
|30s
|$190
|40s
|$270
|50s
|$123
|60s
|$163
|70s
|$164
|80s
|$192
Cape Girardeau Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s in residents’ best interest to keep a clean driving record in Cape Girardeau, as even minor violations can impact car insurance rates. Drivers with no blemishes on their record pay around $220, while failing to stop at an intersection adds $31 to this rate. A speeding ticket proves to be very costly with prices, hovering at $323, and at the most expensive of all, an at-fault accident pushes your premium up to $325.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$221
|Speeding Ticket
|$324
|At-Fault Accident
|$326
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$252
See More:
Cape Girardeau Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Few drivers in Cape Girardeau have credit in the excellent tier; however, those who do find they save the most money on their car insurance. Prices for drivers in this tier are $211, while motorists who have good credit tend to pay an average of $249. Should your credit fall to the average tier, you can expect to pay $228, while Cape Girardeau drivers who have poor credit find their premiums average around $253.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$212
|Good
|$250
|Average
|$229
|Poor
|$254
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Missouri
Find local Cape Girardeau agents
First State Insurance Agency2527 William Street,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703-5726
Chap Arnold Insurance Agency875 N Kingshighway St,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-4315
The Daniel & Henry Company1435 N Mount Auburn Rd Ste 100,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-2588
Hoesli Insurance Agency338 Broadway Ste 505,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Consolidated Insurance Agency2909 Beaver Creek Dr,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-1733
Ken Myles Insurance Agency41 S Sprigg Street Ste B,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703-6211
Capital Insurance & Associates326 S Broadview St,
Cape Girardeau, MO 637035703
WE Walker - Lakenan117 South Broadview,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
Coalter Insurance Group1001 Independence St,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-6119
Bi-State Ins & Fin Svcs dba Thomas Insurance Group1925 William St,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703-5949
Cape Girardeau, MO DMV Information
You don’t have to worry if you are without a car in Cape Girardeau. Public transportation is available. The Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority services the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, as well as several smaller towns within the county. Their Blue/North bus line and Red/South bus line help Cape residents run crosstown shopping errands as well as make it to all of their hospital appointments. If you can’t wait for a bus or don’t see your stop along its route, on-demand cab services are also available in Cape Girardeau and take resident requests from Monday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m. Rates start at $6 for a one-way trip.
Public Transportation in Cape Girardeau, MO
The Missouri Department of Revenue is in charge of titling and registration. Though you’ll probably want to go to its site to browse options and find answers to any DMV questions you may have, the Cape Girardeau branch has its own Facebook page for localized communications. The branch office is located at 51 South Plaza Way with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you’d rather complete DMV tasks while still in your pj’s (instead of driving around town), you can do so online. The site has separate, easy-to-browse sections for both motor vehicles and driver’s licenses. If you’re up for it, the site also has a chat feature that lets you ask their virtual assistant DORA what to do when you find yourself scratching your head for answers.
For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Cape Girardeau, MO
From the best place to view Christmas light displays to some of the most gorgeous rooftop views, the city’s travel website publishes all sorts of good tips for visitors to the Cape. You can spend minutes enjoying the sights of the city online or set aside a few days to see this place for yourself.
Though some people would rather wing it and discover the city themselves, hunting for the perfect car insurance shouldn’t be an all-day thing. Insurify helps you find the best coverage and rates in minutes. Instead of having to search high and low for discounts to keep your insurance rates down, let Insurify find the discounts for you.
FAQs - Cape Girardeau, MO Car Insurance
Calculating car insurance depends on a lot of things. In some parts of the state, it is less expensive than in others due to varying crime rates and traffic accident statistics. But ZIP code isn’t everything when it comes to calculating and controlling car insurance rates. Car insurance companies take into consideration a wealth of other factors, including your age, your gender, the kind of car you drive, and sometimes even your credit score.
A few things are within your control in terms of keeping car insurance low, and that includes making sure you are the safest driver possible. Checking with the DMV to ensure that there are no mistakes on your record is another. Increasing your deductible may not always be possible but the direct result will be a lower monthly premium. Shopping around on sites that might offer you better discounts than you have right now can also curb rising rates.
Don’t worry too much about making sure you have the minimum required by state law, as the insurance companies are in the know and will do that work for you. A minimum liability policy may be right for you if that’s all you can afford, but there are optional coverages you’ll want to at least consider, as minimum liability policies only protect the other driver.
Insurify Insights
How Cape Girardeau Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cape Girardeau, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cape Girardeau drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Impala
Most Popular Car in Cape Girardeau
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#48
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cape Girardeau drivers rank 48 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cape Girardeau drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Cape Girardeau drivers rank 12 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Cape Girardeau drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with a reckless driving violation: 2.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Cape Girardeau drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with a speeding ticket: 13.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cape Girardeau drivers rank 77 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with clean record: 73.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cape Girardeau drivers rank 57 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Cape Girardeau with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.33%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022