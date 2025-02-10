Best Car Insurance in Missouri (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Shopping for the best car insurance policy can be a challenge since every person has different needs and priorities. Missouri drivers pay an average of $145 per month, but rates may vary. Insurify analyzed 50 companies to help you find the cheapest car insurance.
The best car insurance companies in Missouri offer affordable premiums, discounts, and easy-to-access customer service. Keep reading to see the top companies and find out which one is best for you.
Best car insurance companies in Missouri
Whether you’re shopping for cheap car insurance in Missouri or the best value, it’s important to find the best insurer for your situation. We’ve identified the five best car insurance companies in Missouri using factors like average premiums, customer satisfaction, available discounts, and more.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Lynne
February 10, 2025
State Farm Insurance Review
You should check around and see what other insurance companies offer for a lower rate.
Stephen
February 10, 2025
No Loyalty Discounts for Existing Customers
The company should provide loyalty discounts for each year without claims.
Nina
February 10, 2025
The Truth Hurts
It's questionable and causes great anxiety knowing that State Farm rescinded policies as if they knew trouble was coming. LA and more.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the best overall insurer for Missouri drivers thanks to its affordable rates and high customer satisfaction ratings. For many drivers in the state, it has some of the lowest insurance rates.
State Farm also earned a high customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power. And while State Farm may offer fewer discounts than other insurers, safe drivers can save up to 30% with the company’s Drive Safe & Save program.
Pros
Some of the lowest insurance rates for Missouri drivers
High J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings in the Central region
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo
4.5
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the responsive customer service and reliability but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Michael
January 17, 2025
Feeling Misled
Everything started off great, but once I signed up and provided all the necessary information, communication dropped off. Even when I reached out to my agent, I would never receive a personal call back. Instead, I would hear from his secretary, if she called at all. I signed up for a program that evaluated my driving and scored it, but the app didn't seem to work properly. It would inaccurately report hard braking and incorrect travel locations. Even when I drove very safely and slowly, it didn't seem to record those instances. Instead, it seemed to only record instances where I had to drive a bit faster or slow down quickly due to unexpected traffic conditions. I didn't have a great experience with this program. To add insult to injury, they informed me that my policy was going to increase every month, despite never having an accident or receiving any tickets.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
American Family is a regional insurer, and Missouri is one of the states where it sells coverage. The company boasts more discounts than many insurers, meaning you have plenty of ways to save. American Family is also one of the top-ranked companies for customer satisfaction based on the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Many available discounts
One of the cheapest car insurance options for Missouri drivers
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Anthony
February 10, 2025
I Like USAA
Very good.
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers car insurance and many other financial services to military members, veterans, and their families. It consistently ranks among the top companies for customer satisfaction and has some of the cheapest rates for Missouri drivers who are eligible for coverage.
Though it has fewer discounts overall than many insurers, it offers two important ways to save. The USAA SafePilot program offers savings of up to 30% for safe drivers, while its usage-based program offers savings of up to 20% for low-mileage drivers.
Pros
Cheap car insurance rates for eligible Missouri drivers
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Discounts for safe and low-mileage drivers
Cons
Fewer available discounts than many competitors offer
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Louis
February 10, 2025
Good Service but Not the Least Expensive
The service is good, but it's no longer the cheapest option.
William
February 10, 2025
Need More Discounts
I need more discounts based on the number of miles I drive daily. The ads seem misleading. It feels like no one cares.
Lamone
February 10, 2025
Won't Go Back
My policy kept rising without any warning or explanation.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers an excellent combination of affordable rates for Missouri drivers and more discounts than many of its competitors. Its nearly two dozen discounts include the DriveEasy program, which allows you to save up to 15% for safe driving.
The company’s accident forgiveness benefit can also help you save money. While any customer can purchase this coverage, you’ll get it on your policy for free after you remain accident-free for five years.
Pros
Nearly two dozen available discounts
Cheap car insurance rates for Missouri drivers
Free accident forgiveness after five years with no accidents
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the initial pricing and overall service but dislike the frequent rate increases and misleading pricing tactics.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Elias
February 10, 2025
Fast Service on Claim
I haven't had many accidents over the years that I've been with them, but they've handled claims without any problems.
David
February 10, 2025
Having Trouble Affording Your High Rates
I'm considering a change because I have a very high deductible and lack substantial coverage.
Michael
February 6, 2025
Excellent Customer Service from Zoe Chambers
I am very pleased with the service. Zoe Chambers was excellent in connecting me with the right people.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
816
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate’s car insurance rates are among the lowest for Missouri drivers, and it has even more ways you can save. Its Drivewise program allows you to save on your premiums based on your safe driving habits, and its Milewise program helps low-mileage drivers save by paying for only the miles they drive. Allstate also provides personalized service through its large network of local insurance agents.
Pros
Discounts for safe and low-mileage drivers
Some of the cheapest car insurance rates for Missouri drivers
Large network of local agents
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Gap insurance only available at time of vehicle purchase
Fewer coverage options than many competitors
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Missouri to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Missouri
As you’re shopping for car insurance in Missouri, here are a few strategies that can help you find the best policy for your unique situation.
Know your coverage needs
Before you start getting insurance quotes, decide exactly which coverages you need.[1] While every insurer provides liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, each company’s optional coverage offerings can vary significantly.
For example, if you’d like to have gap insurance, new car replacement, accident forgiveness, rideshare coverage, or other optional coverages, you’ll find that only certain insurers offer them. Knowing the coverage you need can help you narrow down your list of options.
Read reviews and ratings
When shopping for insurance, it’s helpful to know what current and past customers think. You can get an idea of a company’s reputation by reading online reviews and looking for a pattern of complaints, like bad customer service.
Additionally, you can visit third-party sites like J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and AM Best, which rank companies based on customer satisfaction, customer complaints, and financial strength, respectively.
Look for savings opportunities
Most insurance companies offer ways for customers to save through discounts, and you can often find a list of discounts on an insurer’s website. Discounts many insurers offer include multi-policy and multi-car discounts, vehicle safety discounts, claims-free discounts, and good student discounts, among others.
Additionally, many insurers offer telematics programs, in which an app monitors your driving habits. If you’re a safe driver or drive fewer miles than average, you can save money on your insurance premiums.
Compare insurance quotes
When you’re ready to get a new policy, start by shopping around and getting quotes from several different insurers. Many insurers have free online quote forms on their websites, or you can use an online comparison site to do all your shopping in one place.
Insurance companies base quotes on your unique situation and driving history.[2] For this reason, it’s a good idea to compare multiple insurance quotes instead of just reading up on average rates.
Average cost of car insurance in Missouri
The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $145 per month. Missouri’s rates are on par with the national average of $152 per month.
Drivers in Missouri pay an average of $97 per month for liability-only insurance and $193 per month for full coverage car insurance. But your premiums could be higher or lower depending on your personal characteristics, driving history, and other key rating factors.
Best car insurance in Missouri FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Missouri, this additional information may help you choose a company.
How much is car insurance in Missouri?
The overall average cost of insurance in Missouri is $145. Full-coverage auto insurance in Missouri costs $193 per month, and drivers pay an average of $97 per month for a liability-only policy. Your rates will vary depending on where you live, your driving record, your age and gender, and other factors.
What are the best car insurance companies in Missouri?
The best car insurance companies in Missouri include State Farm, American Family, USAA, GEICO, and Allstate. With so many insurers on the market, the best company for your unique situation could be one that didn’t make our list.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Missouri?
Missouri requires all drivers to have coverage of at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and $50,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident. Drivers must also carry a minimum of $25,000 in property damage liability insurance. The state also requires drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage with the same limits.[3]
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.