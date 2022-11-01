4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Welcome to the Ozarks.
With limited public transit, car travel is the main mode of transportation for hundreds of thousands of Springfield drivers. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in the City of the Ozarks.
Over 90 percent of Springfield households own cars. With all those vehicles on the road, a solid auto insurance policy is a must for drivers of all ages and backgrounds. Search and save on the best car insurance policies today.
Car Insurance in Springfield, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Springfield, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Springfield is $179 per month, or $2148 annually.
Car insurance in Springfield is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Springfield on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Springfield, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Springfield
|Direct Auto
|$76 /mo
|State Farm
|$112 /mo
|Travelers
|$133 /mo
|Progressive
|$145 /mo
|American Family
|$194 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Springfield, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Springfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$218 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$170 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$189 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$126 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Lees Summit
|$204/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Missouri
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Springfield is home to drivers of all ages, and it’s common to see both newly licensed individuals and seniors on the road. Those under the age of 20 end up paying the most for coverage here, with rates that average around $477 a month. Once you’re 30 or older, insurance premiums fluctuate over time but only about $50 higher or lower during any given decade of your life. Those in their 40s get to enjoy the cheapest rates at around $159 a month on average.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$478
|20s
|$280
|30s
|$183
|40s
|$160
|50s
|$211
|60s
|$184
|70s
|$208
|80s
|$198
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You’ll want to pay careful attention while on the road in Springfield, as moving violations can significantly increase your rates from the $200 range that many motorists enjoy. Drivers who run a stop sign will pay around $47 more than those with a clean driving record, and people found speeding are often charged a rate of $285. An at-fault accident has the largest effect on your insurance rates, boosting prices to an average of $320.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$201
|Speeding Ticket
|$286
|At-Fault Accident
|$321
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$248
Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Having great credit will be beneficial for many things in life, but in Springfield, your car insurance rates won’t change much. If you are in the poor credit tier you can expect to pay $240, while bumping your score up to the average category only saves you $21. At its cheapest, Springfield car insurance rates are as low as $194 for drivers who have excellent credit, proving that your rates are calculated by more than just this singular factor.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$195
|Good
|$229
|Average
|$220
|Poor
|$241
Find local Springfield agents
Insurors of America709 W Sunshine St,
Springfield, MO 65807
The Resource Center Insurance Services1304 East Kinglsey Street,
Springfield, MO 65804
Insurors of the Ozarks2104 E Sunshine,
Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804
Barker-Phillips-Jackson1637 S Enterprise Ave,
Springfield, MO 65804-1850
Commercial Insurance Underwriters901 E Saint Louis St Ste 205,
Springfield, MO 65806
Latour Advisory Group2627 W Republic Rd Ste A112,
Springfield, MO 65807-4800
Ron Tagge Insurance Agency5336 S Campbell Avenue,
Springfield, MO 65810-2409
AG Financial Insurance3900 S Overland Avenue,
Springfield, MO 65807
Hemingway Insurance Services342 E Kearny,
Springfield, MO 65803
American Eagle Insurance Agency510 W Battlefield St Ste A,
Springfield, MO 65807-4118
Springfield DMV Information
Springfield has a few DMV outposts throughout the city and surrounding areas for license and other vehicle services. The three Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Offices and two Driver’s Examination Station have office hours between 8 AM and 5 PM. Road tests, licensing, vehicle registrations, and insurance services can be accessed at the Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Springfield.
Springfield Public Transit
Springfield is not known for having fantastic public transportation. Because of this, most residents drive cars in and around the city, leading to frequent traffic jams during rush hour. Interstates, freeways, and quaint country roads criss-cross throughout Springfield. There are major bus and train stations in and around the city. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis operate across the city.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Springfield
Springfielders are busy people—there’s no need to waste time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
Protect yourself from uninsured motorists and use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
With an estimated 14 percent of Missouri vehicles driving uninsured, risking a car accident without sufficient coverage could be incredibly damaging, financially and otherwise. Be sure to stay up to date with liability insurance requirements, and research your coverage options and different insurance agencies.
FAQs - Springfield, MO Car Insurance
In Missouri, failing to buckle your seatbelt while in a motor vehicle, blocking an intersection, and driving uninsured are ticketable offenses. Using wireless devices is still legal in Missouri. Missouri is one of two remaining states that have yet to outlaw texting and driving. For drivers under 21, texting and driving is illegal, but legal for everyone else. As a matter of safety, even though you may not be punished, it is advised that individuals abstain from distracted driving.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Yes. Like the majority of the United States, Missouri allows the practice of using credit-based insurance scores to help determine the risk of a policyholder. Missouri car insurers are permitted to use credit score as a factor when calculating the risk of any given policyholder, meaning they can increase your insurance rates if you have bad credit. Credit scores are calculated based on information from your credit report and are used by lending institutions to determine how likely it is that you'll repay a loan on time. They also help creditors determine interest rates and loan qualifications. Credit-based insurance scores don't factor in your job, income history, gender, or any other personal information. Car insurance companies may use these variables to help determine the likelihood of an insurance claim in the future.
Insurify Insights
How Springfield Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Springfield, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Springfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Springfield
#44
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#44
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#41
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#22
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Springfield drivers rank 38 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Springfield drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 36 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 32 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 44 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a speeding ticket: 8.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Springfield drivers rank 56 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with clean record: 77.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Springfield drivers rank 44 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Springfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.49%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022