4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Springfield, MO (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterSpringfield
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterSpringfield

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Welcome to the Ozarks.

With limited public transit, car travel is the main mode of transportation for hundreds of thousands of Springfield drivers. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in the City of the Ozarks.

Over 90 percent of Springfield households own cars. With all those vehicles on the road, a solid auto insurance policy is a must for drivers of all ages and backgrounds. Search and save on the best car insurance policies today.

Car Insurance in Springfield, MO

The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Springfield, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Springfield is $179 per month, or $2148 annually.

  • Car insurance in Springfield is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Springfield on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Direct Auto
$76
State Farm
$112
Travelers
$133
Progressive
$145
American Family
$194

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Springfield, MO

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in SpringfieldQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Direct Auto$76 /mo
State Farm$112 /mo
Travelers$133 /mo
Progressive$145 /mo
American Family$194 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Springfield, MO

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Springfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$218 /mo
Safeco86$170 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$189 /mo
Travelers80$126 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Missouri Cities
Kansas City$224/mo
Independence$135/mo
Columbia$118/mo
Lees Summit$204/mo
Springfield$160/mo
Missouri$168/mo
Columbia
$118
Independence
$135
Springfield
$160
Average for MO
$168
Lees Summit
$204
Kansas City
$224

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.

Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Springfield is home to drivers of all ages, and it’s common to see both newly licensed individuals and seniors on the road. Those under the age of 20 end up paying the most for coverage here, with rates that average around $477 a month. Once you’re 30 or older, insurance premiums fluctuate over time but only about $50 higher or lower during any given decade of your life. Those in their 40s get to enjoy the cheapest rates at around $159 a month on average.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$478
20s$280
30s$183
40s$160
50s$211
60s$184
70s$208
80s$198

Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

You’ll want to pay careful attention while on the road in Springfield, as moving violations can significantly increase your rates from the $200 range that many motorists enjoy. Drivers who run a stop sign will pay around $47 more than those with a clean driving record, and people found speeding are often charged a rate of $285. An at-fault accident has the largest effect on your insurance rates, boosting prices to an average of $320.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$201
Speeding Ticket$286
At-Fault Accident$321
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$248

See More:

Springfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Having great credit will be beneficial for many things in life, but in Springfield, your car insurance rates won’t change much. If you are in the poor credit tier you can expect to pay $240, while bumping your score up to the average category only saves you $21. At its cheapest, Springfield car insurance rates are as low as $194 for drivers who have excellent credit, proving that your rates are calculated by more than just this singular factor.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$195
Good$229
Average$220
Poor$241

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Missouri

Find local Springfield agents

  • Insurors of America

    709 W Sunshine St,
    Springfield, MO 65807

  • The Resource Center Insurance Services

    1304 East Kinglsey Street,
    Springfield, MO 65804

  • Insurors of the Ozarks

    2104 E Sunshine,
    Suite A, Springfield, MO 65804

  • Barker-Phillips-Jackson

    1637 S Enterprise Ave,
    Springfield, MO 65804-1850

  • Commercial Insurance Underwriters

    901 E Saint Louis St Ste 205,
    Springfield, MO 65806

  • Latour Advisory Group

    2627 W Republic Rd Ste A112,
    Springfield, MO 65807-4800

  • Ron Tagge Insurance Agency

    5336 S Campbell Avenue,
    Springfield, MO 65810-2409

  • AG Financial Insurance

    3900 S Overland Avenue,
    Springfield, MO 65807

  • Hemingway Insurance Services

    342 E Kearny,
    Springfield, MO 65803

  • American Eagle Insurance Agency

    510 W Battlefield St Ste A,
    Springfield, MO 65807-4118
View more

Springfield DMV Information

Springfield has a few DMV outposts throughout the city and surrounding areas for license and other vehicle services. The three Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Offices and two Driver’s Examination Station have office hours between 8 AM and 5 PM. Road tests, licensing, vehicle registrations, and insurance services can be accessed at the Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Springfield.

Springfield Public Transit

Springfield is not known for having fantastic public transportation. Because of this, most residents drive cars in and around the city, leading to frequent traffic jams during rush hour. Interstates, freeways, and quaint country roads criss-cross throughout Springfield. There are major bus and train stations in and around the city. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis operate across the city.

For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Springfielders are busy people—there’s no need to waste time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.

Protect yourself from uninsured motorists and use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.

With an estimated 14 percent of Missouri vehicles driving uninsured, risking a car accident without sufficient coverage could be incredibly damaging, financially and otherwise. Be sure to stay up to date with liability insurance requirements, and research your coverage options and different insurance agencies.

FAQs - Springfield, MO Car Insurance

  • In Missouri, failing to buckle your seatbelt while in a motor vehicle, blocking an intersection, and driving uninsured are ticketable offenses. Using wireless devices is still legal in Missouri. Missouri is one of two remaining states that have yet to outlaw texting and driving. For drivers under 21, texting and driving is illegal, but legal for everyone else. As a matter of safety, even though you may not be punished, it is advised that individuals abstain from distracted driving.

  • The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.

  • Yes. Like the majority of the United States, Missouri allows the practice of using credit-based insurance scores to help determine the risk of a policyholder. Missouri car insurers are permitted to use credit score as a factor when calculating the risk of any given policyholder, meaning they can increase your insurance rates if you have bad credit. Credit scores are calculated based on information from your credit report and are used by lending institutions to determine how likely it is that you'll repay a loan on time. They also help creditors determine interest rates and loan qualifications. Credit-based insurance scores don't factor in your job, income history, gender, or any other personal information. Car insurance companies may use these variables to help determine the likelihood of an insurance claim in the future.

Insurify Insights

How Springfield Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Springfield, Missouri below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Springfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Springfield

#44

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri

#44

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri

#41

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri

#22

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Springfield drivers rank 38 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.

    • Rank within state: #38
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with an accident: 8.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Springfield drivers rank 41 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.

    • Rank within state: #41
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with a DUI: 1.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 36 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #36
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 32 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #32
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Springfield drivers rank 44 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with a speeding ticket: 8.8%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Springfield drivers rank 56 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.

    • Rank within state: #56
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with clean record: 77.2%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Springfield drivers rank 44 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.

    • Rank within state: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Springfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.49%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Missouri

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterMissouridelimiterSpringfield