Updated November 1, 2022
Welcome to College Town, U.S.A.
Situated in the center of the state, COMO is home to numerous cultural and academic institutions.
As the main mode of transportation for nearly 121,000 Columbia residents, car travel is a big part of life. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in Columbia. Compare and save on the best and cheapest car insurance quotes in Missouri.
Car Insurance in Columbia, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Columbia, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Columbia is $197 per month, or $2364 annually.
Car insurance in Columbia is $20 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Columbia on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbia, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Columbia
|Direct Auto
|$57 /mo
|Allstate
|$61 /mo
|State Farm
|$75 /mo
|Travelers
|$121 /mo
|Progressive
|$143 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Columbia, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Columbia. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$181 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$171 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$201 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$125 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Lees Summit
|$204/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Missouri
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Columbia’s teenagers need a little more time behind the wheel, but until they get that, they’ll pay an average of $486 per month. Just a few years’ experience drops the price down by over $225, a $2,700 per year savings. And as drivers add decades of skill, the monthly rates trend down. Those in their 80s pay less than one-third of their teenage grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maybe needy teens and young adults should mention car insurance cash when grandparents ask what they want for Christmas, birthdays, or graduation.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$487
|20s
|$260
|30s
|$193
|40s
|$248
|50s
|$201
|60s
|$165
|70s
|$170
|80s
|$153
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Missourians know that safe driving is smart driving, and now they have data to prove it. Columbia drivers with clean histories pay $96 less per month than those with speeding tickets, an amount that translates to over $1,100 per year. Indeed, the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts contribute to the savings. But if there’s a ding on a driver’s history, it’s not all sad news. After three years, violations and accidents stop affecting the monthly car insurance cost.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$203
|Speeding Ticket
|$299
|At-Fault Accident
|$282
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$223
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many in the Show-Me State wonder how credit has anything to do with their ability to drive. But Missouri law allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor when setting rates. If that’s the case, why would those with poor credit pay $29 less than those with better credit? People with better credit can finance costlier cars and often have higher coverage levels to protect their assets. Added coverage comes with higher monthly premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$234
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$241
|Poor
|$212
Find local Columbia agents
Harrison Agency2100 Whitegate Drive,
Columbia, MO 65202-2335
First State Insurance Agency300 Diego Drive,
Columbia, MO 65203
Plaza Insurance Center1416 E Georgetown Loop,
Columbia, MO 65203-5433
Kasmann Insurance Agency116 N Garth Ave,
Columbia, MO 65203-4104
Moresource401 Vandiver Dr,
Columbia, MO 65202-1510
Centennial General Agency30 Southampton Ste 105,
Columbia, MO 65203-5937
Insurance Plus1604 B Business Loop 70W,
Columbia, MO 65202
Daniel Boone Agency1817 W Broadway,
Columbia, MO 65203-1107
TIG Advisors200 E Southampton Dr,
Columbia, MO 65203-3032
Military United Insurance dba Veterans United Ins103A Corporate Lake Drive,
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia DMV Information
There is one major DMV outpost in and around the city of Columbia. The main License Bureau office is located on Vandiver Drive in the Department of Revenue office. Here, residents can change their address, obtain a driver’s license, and complete vehicle registrations. The DMV is open from 7:30 AM to 5 PM with special morning and evening hours on weekdays. You may be able to skip the lines and access what you need via its online portal.
Public Transit in Columbia
The Columbia Transit Authority offers residents and visitors convenient and affordable services in and around the city. The STA operates 36 bus routes around 248 square miles. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis operate across the city.
For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Columbia
Missourians are busy people—there’s no need to waste time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
Protect yourself from uninsured motorists and use Insurify to find the best rates available by comparing dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
With an estimated 14 percent of Missouri vehicles driving uninsured, risking a car accident without sufficient coverage could be incredibly damaging, financially and otherwise. Be sure to stay up to date with liability insurance requirements, and research your coverage options and different insurance agencies.
FAQs - Columbia, MO Car Insurance
In Missouri, failing to buckle your seatbelt while in a motor vehicle, blocking an intersection, and driving uninsured are all traffic offenses. Using wireless devices is still legal in Missouri. Missouri is one of two remaining states that have yet to outlaw texting and driving. For drivers under 21, texting and driving is illegal, but legal for everyone else. As a matter of safety, even though you may not be punished, it is advised that individuals abstain from distracted driving.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Yes. Like the majority of states, Missouri allows the practice of using credit-based insurance scores to help determine the risk of a policyholder. Missouri car insurers are permitted to use credit score as a factor when calculating the risk of any given policyholder, meaning they can increase your insurance rates if you have bad credit. Credit scores are calculated based on information from your credit report and are used by lending institutions to determine how likely it is that you'll repay a loan on time. They also help creditors determine interest rates and loan qualifications. Credit-based insurance scores don't factor in your job, income history, gender, or any other personal information. Car insurance companies may use these variables to help determine the likelihood of an insurance claim in the future.
Insurify Insights
How Columbia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Columbia, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Columbia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Columbia
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#6
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#32
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#36
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Columbia drivers rank 10 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Columbia drivers rank 32 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Columbia drivers rank 49 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Columbia drivers rank 36 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Columbia drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a speeding ticket: 12.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Columbia drivers rank 78 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #78
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with clean record: 73.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Columbia drivers rank 26 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.82%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022