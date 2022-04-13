Renters Insurance Quotes: Comparisons, Companies and How to Save

What is renters insurance?

A renters insurance policy protects you and your personal belongings from unfortunate events like property damage, theft, liability claims, and other accidents and unexpected occurrences.

Renters pay a monthly payment known as a premium to their insurance provider. In exchange, their provider guarantees a certain amount of coverage.

Let’s give an example. Renter Bob’s prized classical guitar got soaked and destroyed as a result of a freak windstorm. Bob files a claim with his insurance agent. As policyholder, Bob then pays a deductible ––a predetermined amount of money paid out-of-pocket for each claim––and the insurer takes care of the rest, promising to cover damage to Bob’s guitar.

The damage to Bob’s guitar is called a covered loss because Bob’s insurance provider has committed to covering it. Losses that cost more than the insurance company has agreed to pay are over your policy’s coverage limit.

Renters insurance covers three broad types: personal property coverage, personal liability coverage, and additional living expenses coverage. Let’s learn a bit more below:

Coverage Type What a Policy Covers (Usually!) Exclusions: What a Policy Type Often Doesn’t Cover Liability Medical expenses, property damage costs, or legal fees if you accidentally damage someone else’s property, or if a guest hurts themselves in your residence Any liability costs that exceed your coverage limit, damage to your personal property, additional living expenses Personal Property The cost to repair ( actual cash value ) or replace ( replacement cost coverage) your personal belongings should they be damaged or stolen Damage to personal property over your coverage limit, liability damages, additional living expenses, medical bills. Additional Living Expenses Hotel bills or other living expenses if your current residence is damaged or otherwise not habitable. Repair costs from damage to your rented residence (your landlord’s insurance policy should cover that). Personal liability coverage or personal property damage. Medical payments.

These three categories are far from the only renters insurance types: most insurance providers offer additional coverage types, often known as add-ons or riders, for specific instances not covered by a typical plan.

For example, some add-ons cover instances of water damage due to sewer backup; others cover identity theft.

According to the Insurance Information Institute , the typical cost per month of renters insurance in the U.S. is around $15. That means that an average U.S. renter pays around $180 yearly for insurance, though the precise cost of renters insurance will vary by neighborhood, renter, and state. A quote for a suburban mom in New York will be different than for a college kid in Texas.

Average Cost of Renters Insurance