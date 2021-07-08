Renters Earthquake Insurance: Are You Covered?

What is renters earthquake insurance? Renters earthquake insurance is a policy you can buy in addition to a standard renters policy to protect your belongings from damage caused by earthquakes.

As a renter, you need renters insurance to protect your stuff. You don’t own the structure you live in, but the belongings inside are important to you.

A policy can replace your furniture, dishes, electronics, clothing, and other belongings if you have a kitchen fire or burglary. It can also protect you from a lawsuit if a guest injures themselves in your home.

But it doesn’t cover everything. For example, renters insurance doesn’t include earthquake damage.

You might think you’re not at risk for earthquakes unless you live in California. However, a U.S. Geological Survey study found that only four states (Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Wisconsin) didn’t have any earthquakes over a 20-year period.

So, how can you get renters earthquake insurance? In this complete guide to earthquake insurance for renters, discover what a policy covers, how to get it, and how much you might pay.