Best Renters Insurance in Ohio (2025)

Table of contents
Ohio residents may not face catastrophic hurricanes or major earthquakes as often as people in other states, but that doesn’t mean the area is immune to threats. In fact, one of the best things Ohio renters can do to protect themselves is to buy renters insurance. It’s not required by law, but some landlords will make you buy a policy before signing a lease.[1]
Luckily, Ohio renters insurance is very affordable. The average resident pays just $17 per month. That’s less than the national average cost of $20 per month.
Some Ohio cities, like Cleveland, have very high rates of theft.[2]
Renters insurance doesn’t cover floods or earthquakes. You’ll need to buy separate policies for this coverage.
Renters insurance covers loss of your possessions, liability lawsuits, and living expenses while your home is being fixed.
How renters insurance works in Ohio
A renters insurance policy essentially mirrors a homeowners insurance policy, minus the coverage for the building you live in, which your landlord will insure.
Your renter’s policy will reimburse you for certain costs if you lose your personal possessions, are involved in a lawsuit, or need to live elsewhere while your home is being repaired.
You’ll need to decide on two main things when buying a renters insurance policy: how much protection you need — your coverage limit — and how much you’ll pay out of pocket before coverage kicks in. This is your deductible. Having a lower coverage limit and a higher deductible can lower the cost, but you want to make sure you have enough coverage to be fully protected.
Other factors can also influence your renters insurance costs, including:
Where you live
Which insurer you choose
Which discounts your insurer offers
Whether you’ve filed any other insurance claims in the past
Buying a policy is generally very quick and easy. It’s also usually pretty easy to file a claim if you need to by reaching out to your insurer with information and evidence about what happened and what you lost. Once you pay your deductible, you’ll generally receive a check for the covered portion of your claim.
Best renters insurance companies in Ohio
Many companies offer renters insurance in Ohio, but a few stand out as better choices than others. For example, Erie Insurance is the top insurer for customer satisfaction in 2024, according to J.D. Power.[3]
Here are some of the best renters insurance companies in Ohio offering policies to new customers:
|USAA
|$18
|Military members
|Erie Insurance
|$15
|Customer satisfaction
|State Farm
|$19
|Industry stability
|American Family
|$15
|Low rates
|Travelers
|$17
|Discounts
What renters insurance covers in Ohio
Renters insurance will reimburse you for certain expenses if they stem from a covered loss. A common example might be if someone steals your computer from your apartment or if someone sues you because your dog injures another pet at your local park.
Your renters policy includes three main types of coverages:
Personal possessions
Personal property coverage pays to replace things that you lose during a covered event. It’ll either pay for the value of each item — actual cash value, which accounts for depreciation, or the purchase price of a brand-new item, also known as replacement cost coverage.
Liability
Liability insurance pays for the cost to defend you against lawsuits in court or pay out any awarded claims, or for medical bills if someone gets hurt while visiting you inside your home.
Additional living expenses (ALE)
Loss of use coverage pays for meals, lodging, and other incidentals if you’re forced out of your home due to a covered event until it’s repaired enough for you to move back in.
Renters insurance can protect your wallet and your belongings from most disasters, aside from floods and earthquakes. If you live somewhere with these risks, you can purchase separate insurance for them.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Ohio
If you live in the Buckeye State, you know you’re lucky not to have to deal with major catastrophes like Western wildfires or Southern hurricanes. The average Ohio renter saves $36 per year for a renters insurance policy over the average U.S. resident. That doesn’t mean that you don’t need renters insurance, though.
Theft is one of the most common types of claims for renters everywhere, and it’s more common in some areas of Ohio. Cleveland has the third-highest burglary rates in the country among midsize cities, for example, even though Ohio generally has lower-than-average rates of property theft.
Some types of natural disasters, like tornadoes, are also becoming increasingly common.
How to save on renters insurance in Ohio
If you’re not happy with how much you’re paying for your Ohio renters insurance policy, good news: You have many options to lower your costs.
A few quick ways to save money on renters insurance include:
Get multiple quotes
Make sure to check your rates with at least three insurers. Each may price your policy differently.
Build strong credit
In most states, insurers can use your credit history to help set your policy price, so it pays to build healthy credit. You’ll save on financing costs, too.
Bundle with other policies
Most insurers offer discounts if you buy multiple policy types from them, such as auto and renters insurance.
Choose a higher deductible
If you can afford to pay more money out of pocket when you need to file a claim, you can save money on your premiums.
Look for relevant discounts
Insurers often offer several types of discounts, such as if your rental comes with additional security features like deadbolts and smoke detectors.
Renters insurance in Ohio FAQs
If you still have questions about Ohio renters insurance, here are some of the top things people check for when looking into renters insurance in the Buckeye State.
Is renters insurance required in Ohio?
Not legally. Ohio state law doesn’t require renters to carry insurance. But many landlords require it when you sign a new lease. Check with your landlord to be sure.
How much renters insurance do you need in Ohio?
Experts recommend buying enough coverage to fully replace everything you own if you lose it in a covered event like a fire. You can estimate this by creating a list of everything you own and its estimated value — something experts recommend doing anyway, in case you ever need to file a claim.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Ohio?
You can file a claim by contacting your insurance company. Many insurers offer convenient apps or online portals where you can file a claim. Otherwise, you can call your insurance company or visit your local agent’s office to get the claims process started.
How much is renters insurance in Ohio?
The average cost of an Ohio renters insurance policy is $17 per month, or $204 per year. Your policy may be more or less expensive, depending on many factors like your ZIP code, how much coverage you buy, whether you’ve filed any claims before, and more.
What is the most common amount for renters insurance?
People typically pay around $20 per month for renters insurance nationwide, but in Ohio, it’s cheaper — just $17 per month, on average. You can ensure you find the cheapest rates possible by getting quotes from several insurers before purchasing a renters insurance policy.
