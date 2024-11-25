Does Renters Insurance Cover Theft?

When renters insurance covers theft

Renters insurance covers theft when it affects your personal property, including electronic items, musical instruments, furniture, jewelry, and clothing.

Policies include three types of coverage: personal property damage, liability claims, and loss of use. The personal property coverage usually covers your stolen items.[3]

Here are some common scenarios when a renters insurance policy will cover stolen items.

Theft from your rental

Rental insurance covers theft from inside your home. Your coverage limit, deductible, and policy details determine how much the insurance company pays versus how much you’re responsible to cover.

For example, let’s say a thief breaks in through a locked window and steals your laptop and television. The items are worth $2,000. You have a coverage limit of $10,000 with a $500 deductible. You’re responsible for paying the $500 deductible, and your renters insurance covers the remaining $1,500.

Theft from your yard

Renters insurance covers theft from your yard or outdoor space, including balconies. Your insurance covers items that stay outside permanently, like a grill. Your personal belongings are also protected when taken outside your home.

For example, imagine you’re on the subway, and a thief steals your laptop from your backpack. You can use renters insurance to file a claim.

Bike theft

Renters insurance covers bike theft, regardless of whether it occurs at home or in a public space. Some policies might include a bicycle sublimit, affecting how much the insurer will pay when you file a claim.

For example, imagine you ride your bike to work and lock it up outside the building. When you leave work for the day, your bike’s stolen. The bike is worth $3,000. You file a claim with your insurance company. The policy has a $1,500 sublimit for bicycles, which means the insurer will pay up to $1,500 for the claim, but you’re responsible for the rest.

Car theft

Renters insurance doesn’t cover car theft. If someone steals your car or damages it while stealing items, you must file a claim through your car insurance policy.

But you can use your renters insurance policy to file a claim if someone steals items from inside your car. For example, let’s say you put your laptop in the trunk of your vehicle and someone steals it while you’re in the grocery store. You can file a claim to replace it through your renters policy.