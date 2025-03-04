Renters Insurance for Mobile Homes

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
MBA from Roosevelt University
Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
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10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
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Like other types of renters insurance, mobile home renters insurance protects you financially when you rent a mobile home. It usually covers your belongings and legal liabilities so you can avoid high out-of-pocket expenses if a covered event occurs.
For example, if fire damages or destroys the mobile home you rent, or someone breaks in and steals your belongings, a mobile home renters policy can pay for your losses.
Here’s what you need to know about mobile home renters insurance.
Mobile home renters insurance covers items your landlord’s insurance doesn’t protect.
To find the right coverage, get quotes from multiple insurers and compare various policies.
Factors like your location, the home’s condition, and the deductible you choose will affect the cost of a mobile home renters policy.
What mobile home renters insurance covers
Mobile home renters policies usually cover your personal property, personal liability, additional living expenses, and medical payments for third parties. While coverage varies by insurance company and policy, mobile home renters policies usually include protection for:
Clothing, furniture, electronics, and some types of jewelry
Medical bills and damage costs if you’re responsible for property damage or injury to others
Costs to live somewhere else if your mobile home becomes uninhabitable, including hotel accommodations and restaurant meals
Medical bills if someone sustains an injury on your property, no matter who’s at fault
Through mobile home renters coverage, you can protect your personal property from various events and natural disasters, such as fires, winds, hailstorms, hurricanes, and theft.
What mobile home renters insurance doesn’t cover
While mobile home renters coverage is fairly comprehensive, it excludes damage to the rental home’s structure. Typically, a landlord’s policy covers the home itself.
Mobile home renters policies also commonly exclude:
Wear and tear
Damage caused by natural disasters like floods (if not explicitly included)
High-value personal items beyond policy limits unless you buy additional coverage
Before you buy a mobile home renters policy, be sure to read the fine print for specific exclusions. This can help you determine whether you want to invest in add-ons, such as flood insurance.
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How much does mobile home renters insurance cost?
Renters insurance is typically very affordable — usually between $19 and $41 per month. But costs can vary depending on a number of factors, including:
The location of the mobile home you rent
The age of the home
The home’s condition
Security and safety features of the home
Coverage limits
Policy deductible
Whether you choose any additional riders or endorsements
Fortunately, you may be able to save money on mobile home renters coverage if you bundle it with another type of insurance, such as car insurance, or if you install safety devices, like security cameras.
What to consider when purchasing renters insurance for a mobile home
Ideally, your renters insurance should protect your belongings and cover risks that your landlord’s policy won’t cover. For example, a landlord policy won’t pay for damage to your personal belongings if a fire breaks out in your rented mobile home. You’ll need renters insurance for that.
As you shop for mobile home renters insurance, keep a few important points in mind:
Replacement cost vs. actual cash value
Renters policies have two options for reimbursement. Actual cash value coverage reimburses you the original purchase price of an item minus depreciation. A policy with replacement cost will be more expensive but will pay you the amount you’d need to actually replace your damaged property — up to your policy’s limits.
Document belongings
Take photos and videos of your personal items. An inventory of your property will be helpful if you ever need to file a claim. It’s also a good idea to keep receipts on hand.
Additional living expenses
If your mobile home rental sustains damage and you need to relocate temporarily, you’ll want a policy that will help you cover temporary expenses like a hotel room.
Deductible amount
Like most types of insurance, mobile home renters insurance will have a deductible — an amount you’re responsible for paying out of pocket before your insurance begins to pay for a covered loss. A larger deductible usually means a smaller premium but more money out of your pocket if you must file a claim.
Additional coverages
Depending on where your mobile home is located and the value of your property, you may need additional coverages. For example, if you live in a flood zone, you might consider a separate flood insurance policy since renters insurance doesn’t generally cover flood damage.
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How to choose the best mobile home renters insurance policy
Follow these steps to secure the ideal mobile home renters insurance:
Compare quotes from multiple insurers. Do your research, and get quotes from at least three different insurance companies. While some insurers offer online quotes, others require you to work with an agent.
Assess the coverage limits and exclusions. Read the details of each policy carefully. Pay attention to the fine print so you know what is and isn’t covered.
Check reviews and financial strength of insurance companies. Visit reputable third-party sites to read reviews and ratings, such as Better Business Bureau (BBB), AM Best, and Trustpilot. This can give you an idea of how current and former customers perceive each insurer.
Look for discounts or bundling options. Most insurance companies offer discounts to renters who buy mobile home insurance. If you bundle your coverage with your car insurance, for example, you may score a discount.
Mobile home renters insurance FAQs
These common questions can help address common concerns you may have about mobile home renters insurance.
Does mobile home renters insurance cover theft?
Yes. Mobile home renters coverage typically pays for damages related to theft.
Can you add coverage for expensive items like jewelry?
Yes. Most insurers allow you to add an endorsement or rider for high-value belongings, such as jewelry.
Is flood insurance included in a mobile home renters policy?
No. Flood insurance isn’t usually covered under mobile home renters insurance. You may need to buy it from a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Do you need renters insurance if your landlord has insurance?
Yes. Renters insurance is likely a good idea even if your landlord already has insurance for your mobile home. It can address coverage gaps and ensure you’re well-protected.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.
4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
MBA from Roosevelt University
Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
Featured in
Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in