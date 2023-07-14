Can Landlords Require Renters Insurance?

As a renter, no U.S. states legally require you to purchase renters insurance. But your landlord can typically require it in the tenant agreement.

Many renters believe their landlord’s insurance will cover their personal belongings if damaged in a fire or stolen, but this isn’t the case. Without renters insurance, you’re on the hook for the cost of replacing your stuff. Similarly, if someone injures themselves in your unit, you could be liable for their medical bills.

Here’s what you need to know about renters insurance — what it is, how it’s different from landlord insurance, and how much it costs.