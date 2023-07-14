Does Renters Insurance Cover Engagement Rings?

Can you get separate jewelry insurance for an engagement ring?

If you want more coverage for your engagement ring, you have a few options. You can purchase a floater policy as an add-on to your renters insurance, which provides protection exclusively for your engagement ring, wedding ring, or other high-value items.

Before purchasing this insurance, you may have to get a professional appraisal of your engagement ring. The benefit of a floater policy is that it provides more broad protection, including accidental loss coverage.

Another option is to raise your liability limits. Since a standard policy typically provides a low limit of coverage, you could raise the limit from $1,500 to $5,000.

While this option is typically cheaper than adding a floater policy, there may be limits to how much you can claim on any one item of jewelry. For example, you might only be able to claim $2,000 for your engagement ring, even if your total coverage limit is $5,000.

How to add an engagement ring to your insurance policy

Follow these steps to make sure your engagement ring is covered:

Document the value of your engagement ring. The insurer might require a professional appraisal. Contact your insurance company. Call your insurance agent to let them know you want to add an engagement ring to your policy. Know your coverage limits. Go over the policy details to make sure it provides adequate coverage.