What Is a Renters Insurance Deductible?

A renters insurance deductible is the amount your insurer deducts from your payout for an insurance claim. Similar to home insurance, your deductible represents your portion of the shared cost between you and your insurer.[1]

Deductibles are a standard part of most insurance policies and can be either a fixed cost or a percentage of your total coverage amount.

Here’s a look at how renters insurance deductibles work and which deductible you should choose.