Does Renters Insurance Cover Roommates?

Renters insurance is an affordable type of insurance coverage that protects your belongings and finances.[1] Splitting costs with a roommate — like utility bills, rent, and groceries — often helps you save money. But sharing renters insurance isn’t always a good idea.
Depending on how your insurer has written your policy, you and your roommate may not both have coverage. Having your own renters insurance maximizes your protection, and your landlord may even require separate policies.
Does each roommate need renters insurance?
Renters insurance isn’t a legal requirement. But landlords often require tenants to show proof of renters insurance when signing a lease. Roommates may need to purchase their own policies, depending on landlord requirements. And, in some U.S. states, you may need to be related to share a policy — even if you’re an unmarried couple or in a domestic partnership.
If your roommate doesn’t have renters insurance and you haven’t named them on your policy, your renters insurance won’t cover your roommate’s damaged or stolen items.[2]
Why renters insurance doesn’t cover roommates
Renters insurance only covers the person listed on the policy (and sometimes their immediate family, like spouses or children). Many insurers and some state laws don’t allow dual policies that cover roommates.
If you can share a policy with your roommates, keep in mind that your insurer won’t add them automatically. You’ll have to request coverage or shop around for a new joint policy together.
What renters insurance covers
Renters insurance, or HO-4 insurance, is a type of coverage that provides financial protection for tenants renting an apartment, home, or other property. Standard policies typically include the following four types of coverage:
Personal property coverage
Personal property insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing damaged or stolen personal belongings. Basic policies cover your belongings up to their actual cash value (ACV), which calculates value after depreciation. But you can choose to upgrade to a replacement cost coverage policy, which pays out at market rates to replace your belongings.[3]
Personal liability coverage
If someone incurs an injury on your property, or you cause damages elsewhere, personal liability protection helps cover legal and financial costs.
Additional living expenses coverage
Also known as loss of use coverage, this type of insurance helps cover the cost of basic needs temporarily during repairs for your rental home following a covered peril.
Medical payments coverage
If someone has an injury in your rental home, medical expenses insurance helps pay for some of their medical bills, no matter who was at fault.
Many insurers also offer optional coverages to help protect tenants from floods, earthquakes, or identity theft. If you have many valuables, it may also be worth adding extra coverage that exceeds standard limits.
Does renters insurance cover damage from a roommate’s pet?
Renters insurance, specifically a policy’s liability protection, can protect you financially if your pet causes damage to your rental. But your renters insurance will only kick in for damage from a roommate’s pet if you’ve included your roommate’s name on your renters insurance policy.
If your landlord requires all tenants to have separate coverage, your roommate’s policy should also cover damages from their pet. Otherwise, you could have to pay out of pocket for any damages their pet causes to your items or rental property.
In some cases, you may not need to use renters insurance to cover pet damage. For example, your landlord may instead require a pet deposit in advance to pay for property damage from a pet. Or, your landlord may choose to keep your security deposit instead to cover the cost of damages.
Does renters insurance cover roommate theft?
Personal possessions coverage — a type of coverage that comes standard with all renters insurance policies — typically covers theft of your belongings. If someone steals your items from your rental home or out in public, your renters insurance can help pay for a replacement. For example, this coverage can even kick in if someone steals your laptop at a coffee shop.
If your roommate steals something from you, your renters insurance may cover it. But you’ll likely need to report the theft to the police, just as you would when filing a claim for any other type of burglary.
Can you add a roommate to your renters insurance policy?
Some insurers let you add a roommate to your renters insurance policy. But not all insurance companies allow roommates to share a policy, and some insurers categorize unmarried couples or domestic partners as roommates. Renters insurance laws also vary widely by state. Check with your insurer to see if you can add someone to your policy.
You’ll also need to check with your landlord to make sure you can share a renters insurance policy with your roommate. While your landlord may approve an additional tenant moving in — like a friend, partner, or roommate — they may require each roommate to carry their own renters insurance policy.
If your state and insurer both allow it, contact your insurance company to add your roommate to your policy. Your insurer will ask for some personal information about your roommate. When adding someone new to your policy, consider raising coverage limits to make sure you have enough financial protection for both of your belongings.
Risks of sharing a renters insurance policy with a roommate
Sharing a renters insurance policy with a roommate has some risks. Before adding a roommate to your renters policy, consider the following risks:
Your rate may increase. When sharing a renters insurance policy, it’s important to carry adequate coverage limits to protect both of your belongings. This can result in a higher premium — especially if your roommate has lots of valuable items or you need to purchase add-on coverage options.
You’re responsible for the premium. Both named parties may have to pay for renters insurance. But if your roommate skips out on their share of the bill, you could be on the hook to cover their portion or risk policy cancellation.
You’ll share a claims history. Any claims filed on a joint renters policy go on your claims record — even if only your roommate suffered the loss or caused damage. Having a negative claims history can make your rates more expensive or make it harder to get renters or homeowners insurance in the future.
Insurance reimbursements can get complicated. Splitting up claims payouts may be tricky if you and your roommate purchase items together, like furniture or electronics.
You may have to update your policy. When you switch roommates, you’ll need to remove your old roommate from your policy. Your policy won’t automatically cover your new roommates, so you’ll need to contact your insurer if you want them on your policy.
When sharing a renters insurance policy makes sense
Sharing a renters insurance policy makes sense for certain people and living situations. For instance, unmarried couples and domestic partners often choose to have a dual renters insurance policy. Just keep in mind that not all states, insurers, or landlords allow joint renters insurance, so it�’s important to double-check eligibility.
How to file a renters insurance claim with a roommate
The process to file a renters insurance claim with a roommate is similar to filing a claim on your own. Here are the typical steps you’ll need to follow with most insurers:
Contact the police after a crime. If a covered crime, like vandalism or theft, results in damage or theft to your belongings, it’s important to contact law enforcement as soon as possible. Be sure to get a copy of the police report.
Contact your insurer. Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as you know you plan to file a claim. They can guide you through any specifics, including your coverage, deductible, filing time limits, and reimbursement turnaround times.
Document the damage. It’s important to take photos of your damaged belongings. Commonly covered events include natural disasters, fires, or burst pipes. Similarly, you should photograph signs of vandalism or burglary if you’re the victim of a crime.
Create a list of damaged or missing items. Jot down any damaged or missing items. If possible, gather any receipts showing the cost of the item.
Split the reimbursement. If your insurer approves your claim, you’ll likely need to pay a deductible, and then your insurer will give you a reimbursement check. You and your roommate need to split costs up according to who has more personal property in need of repair or replacement.
Renters insurance and roommates FAQs
Choosing whether to have your own renters insurance or share a policy with your roommates or partner is an important decision. The following renters insurance information can help answer your remaining questions.
Do roommates both need renters insurance?
It depends. Some landlords may not require tenants to have renters insurance, while others will require each roommate to have their own coverage. It’s a good idea to have renters insurance even if your landlord doesn’t require it.
Can you add your roommate to your renters insurance policy?
In some cases, yes. But you can’t always add someone who isn’t your spouse or relative to your renters insurance policy. The rules around joint renters insurance policies vary widely by insurer and state laws.
Can you have two renters insurance policies at once?
Yes. It’s possible to have two renters insurance policies at once. For example, you may choose to purchase some renters insurance coverage through your leasing company and then get your own policy for added protection. Or, if you’re renting more than one property, you may have two policies — one for each rental.
Can two unmarried people be on the same renters insurance policy?
It’s possible. Two unmarried people may have the same renters insurance policy. But insurer rules and state laws vary widely. Landlords may also require unrelated roommates to each have their own policy, even if they’re an unmarried couple or domestic partners.
Do you need renters insurance if your partner has it?
It depends. Some landlords require all tenants to have renters insurance. But even if you’re able to share a policy with your partner, having your own policy may still be a good idea if you want to keep your claims history or payments separate. You may also choose to have your own renters insurance if you have high-value possessions, like jewelry or collectibles.
