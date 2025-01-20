Does Renters Insurance Cover Roommates?

What renters insurance covers

Renters insurance, or HO-4 insurance, is a type of coverage that provides financial protection for tenants renting an apartment, home, or other property. Standard policies typically include the following four types of coverage:

Personal property coverage Personal property insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing damaged or stolen personal belongings. Basic policies cover your belongings up to their actual cash value (ACV), which calculates value after depreciation. But you can choose to upgrade to a replacement cost coverage policy, which pays out at market rates to replace your belongings. [3]

Personal liability coverage If someone incurs an injury on your property, or you cause damages elsewhere, personal liability protection helps cover legal and financial costs.

Additional living expenses coverage Also known as loss of use coverage , this type of insurance helps cover the cost of basic needs temporarily during repairs for your rental home following a covered peril.

Medical payments coverage If someone has an injury in your rental home, medical expenses insurance helps pay for some of their medical bills, no matter who was at fault.

Many insurers also offer optional coverages to help protect tenants from floods, earthquakes, or identity theft. If you have many valuables, it may also be worth adding extra coverage that exceeds standard limits.

Does renters insurance cover damage from a roommate’s pet?

Renters insurance, specifically a policy’s liability protection, can protect you financially if your pet causes damage to your rental. But your renters insurance will only kick in for damage from a roommate’s pet if you’ve included your roommate’s name on your renters insurance policy.

If your landlord requires all tenants to have separate coverage, your roommate’s policy should also cover damages from their pet. Otherwise, you could have to pay out of pocket for any damages their pet causes to your items or rental property.

In some cases, you may not need to use renters insurance to cover pet damage. For example, your landlord may instead require a pet deposit in advance to pay for property damage from a pet. Or, your landlord may choose to keep your security deposit instead to cover the cost of damages.

Does renters insurance cover roommate theft?

Personal possessions coverage — a type of coverage that comes standard with all renters insurance policies — typically covers theft of your belongings. If someone steals your items from your rental home or out in public, your renters insurance can help pay for a replacement. For example, this coverage can even kick in if someone steals your laptop at a coffee shop.

If your roommate steals something from you, your renters insurance may cover it. But you’ll likely need to report the theft to the police, just as you would when filing a claim for any other type of burglary.