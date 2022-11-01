4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
The public transit system in Independence is minimal and there are few bike lanes, so most residents rely on their cars to run errands and get to work. Having a car insurance policy is therefore vital to getting around safely and legally in Independence.
Car Insurance in Independence, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Independence, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Independence is $203 per month, or $2436 annually.
Car insurance in Independence is $26 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Independence on average is Clearcover, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Independence, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Independence
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Direct Auto
|$68 /mo
|Allstate
|$71 /mo
|State Farm
|$114 /mo
|Travelers
|$131 /mo
|Progressive
|$153 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Independence, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Independence. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$221 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$227 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$238 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$146 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Lees Summit
|$204/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Missouri
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Independence Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It can be quite expensive for young drivers to get behind the wheel in Independence, with those under age 20 paying about three times the rate of those in their 50s. This latter category of drivers gets to enjoy premiums of only $177 before prices begin to rise again. Motorists who reach their 70s tend to pay about the same as those in their 30s, proving that experience behind the wheel and quick reaction times can help to cut costs significantly.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$517
|20s
|$329
|30s
|$229
|40s
|$274
|50s
|$178
|60s
|$192
|70s
|$243
|80s
|N/A
Independence Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Being vigilant on the road does more than just keep your driving record clean; it can also help you save money on your car insurance. Drivers without any violations to their name often pay an average of $247, while an at-fault accident adds roughly $64 to their rates. A speeding ticket further boosts prices to $332, and failing to stop at an intersection proves to be the most costly, with a rate spike to nearly $494.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$248
|Speeding Ticket
|$333
|At-Fault Accident
|$312
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$495
Independence Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While some cities take one’s credit score into consideration when calculating car insurance prices, Independence isn’t one of those places. Drivers will find that they pay almost the same price, no matter where their credit lies, with minor variations in rates between each credit tier. Motorists with excellent credit pay an average of $285, while those in the lowest credit bracket are charged around $260 for coverage. Those savings do add up over the course of time!
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$286
|Good
|$254
|Average
|$281
|Poor
|$261
Find local Independence agents
Auto Insurance Discounters1312 S Noland Rd,
Independence, MO 64055
I360 Insurance4200 Little Blue Pkwy,
Independence, MO 64057-8312
Freeway Insuranc3619 S Noland Rd,
Independence, MO 64055
Affordable Auto Car Insurance In Independence, MO201 N Main St,
Independence, MO 64050
Shelter Insurance218 W Maple Ave,
Independence, MO 64050
Freeway Insurance10503 E Independence Ave,
Independence, MO 64053
Matrix Insurance11201 US-24,
Independence, MO 64054
Protection Insurance1218 S Noland Rd,
Independence, MO 64055
AAA19210 East 39th St S Suite B,
Independence, MO 64055
Metro Insurance Agencies1429 S Noland Rd,
Independence, MO 64055,
Independence, MO DMV Information
The Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Office in Independence can help with all your registration and licensing needs, and many services are also offered online in Missouri. When it comes time to renew your registration, you’ll need proof of insurance. Luckily, it’s easy to get a policy online if you don’t already have one, and if you use Insurify to compare rates, you might be surprised how cheap your premiums can get.
Public Transportation in Independence, MO
IndeBus provides six routes around the city, but fewer than 0.5 percent of workers use the system to commute to work. The city is not very walkable, either, and only about 1 percent of residents commute to work on foot. But 87 percent of workers drive to work and an additional 7 percent carpool, commuting an average of 24 minutes to get there. If your car is out of commission or you can’t drive for another reason, you can rely on Uber, Lyft, or traditional taxi services in Independence, but these can be a pricey way to get around all the time. For most residents, it makes sense to have a car with an active auto insurance policy.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Independence, MO
An estimated 14 percent of Missouri drivers forgo auto insurance. They face lost driving privileges in addition to a $500 fine and 15 days in jail if caught driving without insurance, but that’s nothing compared to the financial damage that could occur as a result of an accident.
Luckily, car insurance in Independence doesn’t have to break the bank. You could potentially save hundreds annually by switching providers. To keep your premiums low, check your customized quotes with Insurify at least once every six months. Our artificial intelligence technology makes it simple and quick to find the best deal for your coverage needs.
FAQs - Independence, MO Car Insurance
Auto insurance in Independence is generally affordable. The average cost is $135 per month, lower than the state and national averages, but many individual factors may impact your rate. Some providers are able to offer premiums as low as $68 per month to drivers with a clean record seeking minimum coverage.
In most cases, yes. In Missouri, most insurance providers use your credit information to determine your premium amount. You can expect to pay up to 138 percent more for car insurance than someone with excellent credit if you don’t have a credit history. But every insurance provider will weigh your credit information differently, so it’s a good idea to compare rates from multiple companies.
To drive legally in Missouri, you’ll need to carry at least:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
If you have a loan or a lease, you’ll likely need full coverage. And even if you own your car outright, you may want to purchase full coverage to protect your finances if your car still has value.
Insurify Insights
How Independence Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Independence, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Independence drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Independence
#19
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#21
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#45
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Independence drivers rank 39 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Independence with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Independence drivers rank 45 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Independence with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Independence drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Independence with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Independence drivers rank 27 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Independence with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Independence drivers rank 19 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Independence with a speeding ticket: 11.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Independence drivers rank 66 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Independence with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Independence drivers rank 54 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Independence with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.38%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022