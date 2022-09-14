Best Cheap Auto Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri (2023)

St. Louis drivers pay nearly 36% more for car insurance than the statewide average.

Updated August 30, 2023

Car insurance policies in St. Louis cost an average of $190 per month, $51 more than the national average. Known for its iconic Gateway Arch, successful sports teams, and impressive arts scene, St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri.[1] [2]

The large number of drivers on St. Louis’ roadways and the city’s relatively high number of property crimes likely contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance costs. But some top insurers offer rates below the city average, including State Farm, USAA, and American Family. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in St. Louis.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in St. Louis pay an average of $144 for liability-only coverage and $236 for full coverage.

  • St. Louis drivers pay almost 37% more for car insurance than the U.S. average.

  • Insurers in Missouri can use your credit score when determining your premium.

Best car insurance companies in St. Louis

The best car insurance companies vary from one city to the next, but it’s always important to consider your insurance needs and finances. Car insurance is a recurring expense, and finding a policy that fits your budget and provides adequate coverage is essential.

State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the most competitive rates for a few common types of drivers in St. Louis. Even so, the best insurance company for you may be entirely different. Each driver has a unique driving history, and each insurer calculates rates differently, which only emphasizes the importance of comparing car insurance quotes before buying.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranked above average for every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • More than 100 years in the insurance industry

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo

Auto insurance customers have access to several discounts with USAA, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S Auto Insurance Study. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing, though.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards safe drivers with a discount of up to 30%

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • 24/7 customer phone support not available

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 17, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 15, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for accident forgiveness: American Family

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$159/mo

American Family stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and well below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaints Index. American Family offers car insurance policyholders 16 different discounts. The company has an excellent rating from AM Best for financial strength.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Numerous discount and coverage options

Cons

  • Available in only 18 states

  • Rates are merely moderate compared to other insurers

They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive

Pat - February 1, 2023
Verified

Too expensive with terrible customer service

Urga - January 21, 2023
Verified

They have treated me really well.

Craig - January 7, 2023
Verified
Read our American Family review
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in St. Louis

Most states, including Missouri, require drivers to carry liability-only car insurance. This insurance typically covers vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver if you’re responsible for an accident — but not your own medical expenses or vehicle repairs.[3] 

Here are the insurance companies with the cheapest liability rates in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA43
State Farm52
Allstate70
GEICO76
Safeco83
American Family88
Progressive106
Clearcover109
State Auto112
Shelter116
Liberty Mutual119
Auto-Owners126
Travelers128
Dairyland131
GAINSCO134
Midvale Home & Auto137
Direct Auto141
AssuranceAmerica158
The General159
Foremost192
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in St. Louis

Full-coverage car insurance meets the state requirements for liability coverage and usually includes comprehensive and collision. Each insurer defines full coverage differently, but the policies cover medical expenses and vehicle repairs. Unlike liability-only insurance, full-coverage insurance pays for your medical expenses and repairs if you’re responsible for an accident.

The following insurers offer the best full-coverage rates in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA80
State Farm94
Allstate128
GEICO140
American Family159
Clearcover189
Safeco189
Progressive199
Nationwide201
Travelers201
Shelter211
Auto-Owners232
Direct Auto250
Midvale Home & Auto250
Liberty Mutual275
State Auto287
AssuranceAmerica296
GAINSCO309
Dairyland311
Foremost314
The General379
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Missouri

Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who causes an accident must turn to their own insurance company to cover the claim damages.[4]

The state mandates liability-only auto insurance to ensure drivers have adequate coverage, including minimum amounts for bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability insurance, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.

Below are the mandated coverage limits for drivers in St. Louis:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per accident 
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident 

While the minimum coverage amounts provide some financial protection, you might want to purchase higher limits or additional coverages. If you lease or finance your car, you might have to add extra protections since lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverage.

The following coverages exceed the state minimums and are worth considering, especially if you drive frequently:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This provides financial protection if your car sustains damage due to something other than a collision, including theft, fire, and vandalism.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

If you’re at fault for an accident, collision coverage protects you financially.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Glass coverage

This pays for repairs if your windshield or windows are shattered or damaged. It’s usually a supplemental policy.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

If you finance your car and owe more than the vehicle is currently worth, gap insurance can help cover the difference in the event of a claim.

Keep in Mind

As you decide what coverage you need, it’s important to consider your budget, the value of your car, and how much you’ll be driving.

Pure comparative fault

Missouri abides by the rules of pure comparative fault, which means drivers can be at fault for a percentage of an accident. Because of that, your damages will be reduced by the amount you’re at fault. After drivers file a claim, insurance companies can investigate the accident and determine the percentage of fault for everyone involved.[5]

For example, if you’re in an accident, the other driver might be at fault for 70% of the collision, but you might be responsible for 30%, so only 70% of your claim would be covered. If you disagree with the final evaluation, you can seek legal help or ask your insurance company to meet with the other insurer to reconsider.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Some factors, like location and age, affect your car insurance rates and are impossible to control. But your driving record — especially whether you have any violations — also affects your rates.

Insurers consider the incidents on your driving record when determining rates. Incidents like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can all cause your rates to increase. Because of that, it’s even more important to compare quotes and find the most competitive rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may see your insurance costs increase, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many other infractions you have on your record. Here are the cheapest insurance companies in St. Louis for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA11260
State Farm13273
Allstate18098
GEICO196107
American Family223123
Clearcover265153
Safeco265116
Progressive279149
Travelers282180
Shelter296163
Auto-Owners325177
Direct Auto351198
Midvale Home & Auto351192
Liberty Mutual386167
State Auto403157
AssuranceAmerica415222
GAINSCO433188
Dairyland436184
Foremost440269
The General532223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurers will classify you as “at fault” if you’re responsible for an accident. In Missouri, an at-fault accident can stay on your record for three to five years.[6] At-fault accidents will almost always cause your insurance rates to increase. Due to Missouri’s pure comparative fault rule, you can be partially at fault. But this can still negatively affect your car insurance record.

Here are the best insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA11964
State Farm14077
Allstate190104
GEICO208113
American Family236131
Clearcover280162
Safeco280123
Progressive295157
Travelers298190
Shelter313172
Auto-Owners344187
Direct Auto371209
Midvale Home & Auto371203
Liberty Mutual408177
State Auto426166
AssuranceAmerica439234
GAINSCO459199
Dairyland462194
Foremost466285
The General562236
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving-under-the-influence (DUI) violations can do more than negatively affect car insurance rates. Some insurers may even choose not to renew auto policies after drivers get an infraction.

Getting competitive car insurance rates after a DUI is still possible, but you might need to work with a company specializing in high-risk coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with DUIs on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA9551
State Farm11262
Allstate15283
GEICO16790
American Family189105
Clearcover225130
Safeco22599
Progressive237126
Travelers239152
Shelter251138
Auto-Owners276150
Direct Auto298168
Midvale Home & Auto298163
Liberty Mutual327142
State Auto342133
AssuranceAmerica352188
GAINSCO368159
Dairyland370156
Foremost374228
The General451189
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Age is another factor that affects car insurance rates, and its effect changes as drivers age. Teenage drivers are usually more expensive to insure, but rates drop in adulthood around age 35. After that, drivers benefit from some of the cheapest car insurance rates until age 75, when average rates increase again.

The following insurers offer the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA3519
State Farm4123
Allstate5630
GEICO6133
American Family6938
Clearcover8247
Safeco8236
Progressive8746
Travelers8856
Shelter9251
Auto-Owners10155
Direct Auto10961
Midvale Home & Auto10960
Liberty Mutual12052
State Auto12549
AssuranceAmerica12969
Dairyland13557
GAINSCO13558
Foremost13784
The General16569
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenage drivers are some of the most expensive drivers to insure due to inexperience and the fact that they’re more likely to engage in dangerous driving. You still have ways to reduce the cost, though. Consider insuring your teenager on the family insurance plan, choosing a car with maximum safety features, and asking about good student discounts.

The following insurers are the best options for teen drivers in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
USAA15382
State Farm180100
Allstate245134
GEICO268145
American Family304168
Clearcover362209
Safeco362159
Progressive381203
Travelers385245
Shelter404222
Auto-Owners444241
Direct Auto479270
Midvale Home & Auto479262
Liberty Mutual526228
State Auto549214
AssuranceAmerica567302
GAINSCO591256
Dairyland595251
Foremost601367
The General725304
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis

Your credit score, age, location, driving record, and vehicle all affect your car insurance rates. While you can’t change some of these factors, you can take steps to secure a better deal.

Here are some simple strategies for lowering your car insurance bill:

  • Limit your mileage. If you only drive a few hundred miles monthly, consider switching to a usage-based policy where you only pay for the miles you drive. Make sure to estimate your annual mileage accurately. If you drive infrequently, you’ll typically pay less.

  • Apply for discounts. Most insurers offer a variety of discounts. Check for discounts related to age, driving record, student status, and loyalty.

  • Bundle policies. You can usually qualify for a discount if you get multiple policies from one insurer, such as your home and auto insurance.

  • Don’t avoid extra coverage. It’s tempting to opt for the minimum coverage amounts to save money. But even though it costs more in the short term, you could save money if you’re in an accident and have more extensive coverage.

St. Louis car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers in Missouri consider credit score as another risk factor and use it when determining rates. Because of that, your credit score affects your car insurance rates in St. Louis. The higher your credit score, the lower your car insurance premium.

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Below, you can see just how much your credit score can affect your car insurance rates in St. Louis.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in St. Louis?

The average cost of car insurance in St. Louis is $190 per month. Compared to the national average of $139 per month, drivers in St. Louis pay nearly $600 more for car insurance each year.

Your location affects your car insurance rates, especially if your ZIP code is in a densely populated city. Even where you park your car — including if you park in a garage or on the street — affects how much you pay.

More cities in Missouri

Most accidents occur in cities or towns, so drivers living in rural areas might pay less. As the second-largest city in the state, St. Louis drivers typically pay more for car insurance. Drivers in more rural parts of Missouri might pay less.[7] 

Here’s how the car insurance rates in St. Louis compare to other cities in the state.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to St. Louis
Columbia$153-35%
Florissant$233-1%
Independence$156-34%
Jefferson City$149-37%
Kansas City$204-14%
Lee’s Summit$162-31%
St. Charles$169-28%
Springfield$146-38%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

St. Louis car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in St. Louis.

  • How much is car insurance in St. Louis?

    Car insurance in St. Louis costs $190 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $144 per month for liability-only car insurance and $236 per month for full coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in St. Louis?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in St. Louis. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top St. Louis insurers include USAA and American Family.

  • How much is car insurance in Missouri per month?

    Missouri drivers pay an average of $140 per month for car insurance. They pay $102 per month for liability coverage and $177 per month for full coverage.

  • Is Missouri a no-fault state?

    No. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for an accident must turn to their own insurer to cover the damages. However, Missouri also follows the pure comparative negligence rule, meaning both drivers can share some liability. For example, if the other driver bears fault for 70% of the collision and you bear 30%, only 70% of your claim would be covered.

  • Which type of auto insurance is required in Missouri?

    Liability auto insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are required in Missouri. Drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. United State Census Bureau. "St. Louis city, Missouri." Accessed August 17, 2023
  2. Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. "Cost of Living Data Series." Accessed August 17, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed August 17, 2023
  4. Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance. "Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance." Accessed August 17, 2023
  5. Missouri Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance FAQs." Accessed August 17, 2023
  6. Missouri Department of Revenue. "Tickets and Points FAQs." Accessed August 17, 2023
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 17, 2023
