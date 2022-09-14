Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Some factors, like location and age, affect your car insurance rates and are impossible to control. But your driving record — especially whether you have any violations — also affects your rates.

Insurers consider the incidents on your driving record when determining rates. Incidents like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can all cause your rates to increase. Because of that, it’s even more important to compare quotes and find the most competitive rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may see your insurance costs increase, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many other infractions you have on your record. Here are the cheapest insurance companies in St. Louis for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 112 60 State Farm 132 73 Allstate 180 98 GEICO 196 107 American Family 223 123 Clearcover 265 153 Safeco 265 116 Progressive 279 149 Travelers 282 180 Shelter 296 163 Auto-Owners 325 177 Direct Auto 351 198 Midvale Home & Auto 351 192 Liberty Mutual 386 167 State Auto 403 157 AssuranceAmerica 415 222 GAINSCO 433 188 Dairyland 436 184 Foremost 440 269 The General 532 223 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurers will classify you as “at fault” if you’re responsible for an accident. In Missouri, an at-fault accident can stay on your record for three to five years.[6] At-fault accidents will almost always cause your insurance rates to increase. Due to Missouri’s pure comparative fault rule, you can be partially at fault. But this can still negatively affect your car insurance record.

Here are the best insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 119 64 State Farm 140 77 Allstate 190 104 GEICO 208 113 American Family 236 131 Clearcover 280 162 Safeco 280 123 Progressive 295 157 Travelers 298 190 Shelter 313 172 Auto-Owners 344 187 Direct Auto 371 209 Midvale Home & Auto 371 203 Liberty Mutual 408 177 State Auto 426 166 AssuranceAmerica 439 234 GAINSCO 459 199 Dairyland 462 194 Foremost 466 285 The General 562 236 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving-under-the-influence (DUI) violations can do more than negatively affect car insurance rates. Some insurers may even choose not to renew auto policies after drivers get an infraction.

Getting competitive car insurance rates after a DUI is still possible, but you might need to work with a company specializing in high-risk coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with DUIs on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 95 51 State Farm 112 62 Allstate 152 83 GEICO 167 90 American Family 189 105 Clearcover 225 130 Safeco 225 99 Progressive 237 126 Travelers 239 152 Shelter 251 138 Auto-Owners 276 150 Direct Auto 298 168 Midvale Home & Auto 298 163 Liberty Mutual 327 142 State Auto 342 133 AssuranceAmerica 352 188 GAINSCO 368 159 Dairyland 370 156 Foremost 374 228 The General 451 189 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.