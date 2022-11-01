4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
From it’s regal Capitol building to its scenic placement by the Missouri River, Jefferson City stands out as one of the United States’ most beautiful capital cities. Lewis and Clark even passed through Jefferson City on their famous expedition into the West—though of course they had to make that trek on foot.
Today, most people in Jefferson City get around in their cars. That’s why it’s important for Jefferson City residents to purchase a car insurance policy that meets their specific needs and budget.
Car Insurance in Jefferson City, MO
The average cost of Missouri car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Jefferson City, MO to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jefferson City is $182 per month, or $2184 annually.
Car insurance in Jefferson City is $5 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jefferson City on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jefferson City, MO
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Jefferson City
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Direct Auto
|$52 /mo
|Progressive
|$54 /mo
|Allstate
|$63 /mo
|State Farm
|$74 /mo
|Travelers
|$121 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jefferson City, MO
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Jefferson City. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$193 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Jefferson City
|$105/mo
|Missouri
|$148/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Jefferson City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Jefferson City, teenagers are the costliest age group to insure, with premiums averaging a whopping $435.49. As the age of drivers continues to increase, there is a steady drop in monthly premium rates, with people in their 60s experiencing the lowest rates, at $124.06. Once drivers move into their 70s, the rate of insurance nearly doubles, with an average price of $241.69. This can be attributed to statistics that show older drivers tend to have more accidents than those in their 40s or 50s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$436
|20s
|$245
|30s
|$192
|40s
|$193
|50s
|$129
|60s
|$125
|70s
|$242
|80s
|N/A
Jefferson City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the big benefits to keeping a clean driving and accident history is that you can often find lower average premium rates. Many insurance companies in Jefferson City reward safe driving, and that is why motorists with no violation history often pay lower premium rates of $182.07. While mistakes do happen, certain marks on your driving record can have a big impact on the prices you pay on a monthly basis. For example, having a failure-to-stop incident can lead to an average increase of nearly $100.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$183
|Speeding Ticket
|$236
|At-Fault Accident
|$238
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$276
Jefferson City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores can often have a large impact on the overall average premium you will pay for auto insurance. For instance, drivers who maintain an excellent credit score should expect to pay around $145.05 in Jefferson City. However, once you drop below an excellent rating, the prices for coverage go up significantly. Motorists who currently have an average or poor rating may pay as much as $40–$50 more per month for coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$146
|Good
|$236
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$191
Find local Jefferson City agents
Luebbering Insurance Agency2717 Industrial Dr Ste A,
Jefferson City, MO 65109
Winter-Dent & Company101 E McCarty St,
Jefferson City, MO 65102-2913
Missouri Dental Insurance Services3340 American Ave Ste E,
Jefferson City, MO 65109-1079
Redwood Financial Group308 East High Street Ste 101,
Jefferson City, MO 65101
West Side Insurance Center2413 Hyde Park Rd,
Jefferson City, MO 65109-4732
Priority First Insurance & Investments1739 Elm Ct Ste 203,
Jefferson City, MO 65101-4303
Missouri Association of Insurance Agents3315 Emerald Lane,
Jefferson City, MO 65109
Agents Marketing Corporation3315 Emerald Ln,
Jefferson City, MO 65109-6878
Central Bank Insurance Agency'2316 St. Mary''s Blvd. Suite 130,
Jefferson City, MO 65109'
Wallstreet Group1530 Rax Ct,
Jefferson City, MO 65109-1794
Jefferson City, MO DMV Information
Jefferson City’s license offices are located at the Harry S Truman State Office Building at 301 W High St. And for road tests or written tests, residents can go to the Driver Examination Office at 2015 Schotthill Woods Dr., which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Public Transportation in Jefferson City, MO
The city is served by the JeffTran public transit system, which provides bus service during traditional weekday business hours. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get to cities in the surrounding region, you can take the Amtrak train as it passes through the Jefferson City station, located on the ground floor of the Union Hotel at 101 Jefferson Street.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jefferson City, MO
Like many regions in the Midwest, Jefferson City boasts a car-centric culture. With plenty of major auto insurance providers in the area, drivers have plenty of options as they look to protect themselves and their cars. Insurify can help along the way, quickly connecting you with 10+ free car insurance quotes that you can compare side by side.
FAQs - Jefferson City, MO Car Insurance
State Farm, Allstate, Nationwide, AAA, and Shelter Insurance all have agents based in Jefferson City, giving residents plenty of options if they’re hoping to work with a large auto insurance carrier.
Yes, if you have a low credit score, car insurance companies in Missouri have the right to charge you higher monthly premiums. Drivers in Missouri can seek out carriers that don’t weigh your credit score too heavily if they’re worried about higher premiums due to poor credit.
Because car insurance prices can vary so much based on a wide range of factors, it’s important to receive a quote before buying insurance. Insurify makes this process easy, helping drivers quickly compare quotes from a variety of companies.
Insurify Insights
How Jefferson City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jefferson City, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jefferson City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Focus
Most Popular Car in Jefferson City
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#10
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#38
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#44
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jefferson City drivers rank 19 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jefferson City drivers rank 38 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Jefferson City drivers rank 27 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Jefferson City drivers rank 36 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Jefferson City drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with a speeding ticket: 12.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jefferson City drivers rank 76 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with clean record: 73.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jefferson City drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Jefferson City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.14%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Missouri Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022