Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Kansas City, MO
To drive legally in Missouri, all drivers must carry the state minimum required insurance coverage. Missouri auto insurance laws require liability coverage (bodily injury liability and property damage liability) as well as underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. If you’re financing your vehicle, your lender may require you to get more comprehensive coverage.
Complying with the minimum coverage laws and staying safe on the road don’t have to break the bank. Use Insurify , an AI-powered comparison tool, to compare real auto insurance rates from the best providers in Kansas City to find the cheapest auto insurance policy in under five minutes. Insurify users save an average of $489 a year!
Your car insurance rates depend on where you live in Missouri and vary from city to city. According to Insurify data, Kansas City drivers can expect average monthly costs of $171—or $2,052 per year. Whether you are shopping for the minimum liability and uninsured motorist coverage or full coverage, use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance quote for you.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kansas City is $225 per month, or $2700 annually.
Car insurance in Kansas City is $48 more than the average cost of car insurance in Missouri.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Kansas City on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kansas City, MO
To find the cheapest auto insurance agency for you, it’s important to get at least four quotes from different car insurance companies. This is because different insurance providers calculate insurance rates differently, so shopping around increases your likelihood of securing the lowest rates.
Luckily, you have plenty of options to choose from in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Insurance Provider in Kansas City
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$122 /mo
|Travelers
|$132 /mo
|Clearcover
|$142 /mo
|Kemper Preferred
|$145 /mo
|Safeco
|$158 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Kansas City, MO
The best car insurance company for you in Kansas City, Missouri, depends on a variety of factors, such as your age and credit score. You can use the table below to see the best car insurance companies with the cheapest rates. However, remember that these premiums are just estimates based on statistics. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, use Insurify .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$142 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$201 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$158 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$222 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$132 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Missouri Cities
|Springfield
|$160/mo
|Independence
|$135/mo
|Columbia
|$118/mo
|Lees Summit
|$204/mo
|Kansas City
|$224/mo
|Missouri
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Missouri
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Missouri roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Missouri[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Missouri, this coverage is required for bodily injuries.
Kansas City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the most important factors when it comes to car insurance rates, whether you’re getting liability insurance or full coverage. Teen drivers and drivers under 25 have the most expensive car insurance rates, but auto insurance gets cheaper as you age, gain more experience on the road, and have your driver’s license for more years.
You can compare the rates for drivers of different ages in the table below.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$512
|20-25
|$380
|25-30
|$231
|30s
|$208
|40s
|$190
|50s
|$162
|60s
|$163
|70s
|$177
Kansas City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history are also very important factors that influence your car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean driving record and no history of accidents have the cheapest car insurance rates, while those with violations—such as DUIs, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and failures to stop—on their record have the highest rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean driving record
|$238
|Speeding Ticket
|$318
|At-Fault Accident
|$336
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$326
Kansas City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance agents also pay special attention to your credit score. Kansas City drivers with excellent and good credit scores have the cheapest car insurance rates, while those with bad credit history may need to spend more time searching for insurance services that fit their budget.
You can find the average car insurance costs for drivers in each credit tier below and then use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance for you.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$218
|Good
|$232
|Average
|$271
|Poor
|$337
Kansas City DMV Information
The department of motor vehicles is a government agency that handles different services related to cars and other vehicles, such as vehicle registration and issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards. You can walk in or make an appointment if you need to take a driving test or renew your driver’s license, but many Kansas City DMVs now offer online services as well.
There are multiple DMVs in Kansas City, so you can simply search for the one closest to you. There are no requirements to visit a particular office. In Missouri, the DMV is referred to as the Missouri Department of Revenue. It offers a variety of services, many of which are accessible online, from renewing your license plates to buying or selling your vehicle.
Public Transportation in Kansas City
Kansas City is primarily a driving city. However, it still has a reliable public transportation system that you can use to travel around. There is a local transit system, RideKC, which offers bus rides, bike rides, and a streetcar ride (available downtown only). It is also possible to get around some neighborhoods by foot, but separate neighborhoods are not connected by consistent sidewalks.
If you’re thinking about moving to Kansas City, it’s advisable to invest in purchasing your own vehicle because it is the most convenient way to get around. And to find cheap car insurance in Kansas City, use Insurify .
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Kansas City
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Kansas City is to shop around. Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different car insurance providers and then comparing them to figure out which auto insurance company is going to offer you the best premiums, deductibles, and coverage.
However, shopping around for cheap car insurance can get time-consuming. You have to spend hours online or on the phone with different auto insurance companies in Kansas City, answering the same questions about your age, vehicle model, and coverage preferences. Then, you have to manually compare all the different quotes you receive to figure out the cheapest one.
Instead, spend five minutes answering a few basic questions only once on Insurify ’s trusted site and instantly compare 20+ personalized quotes from the best auto insurance companies in Kansas City. Compare them side by side right on Insurify ’s site and receive suggestions on which coverage is the best and cheapest option for you.
FAQs - Kansas City, MO Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Kansas City is to get at least four quotes from different auto insurance companies and compare them side by side to find an option with the lowest rates and the best coverage. To save yourself time, money, and stress, use Insurify to get real car insurance quotes tailor-fit to your preferences and needs in under five minutes.
No two drivers are the same, and no two car insurance companies calculate auto insurance rates in the same way. To determine your quote, car insurance providers look into personal and statistical factors such as your age, vehicle model, and credit score. To get personalized cheap car insurance quotes, use Insurify .
In addition to factors such as your age and credit score, your car insurance rates are affected by where you live in Kansas City. Some ZIP codes statistically have higher levels of crime, theft, and uninsured drivers, which makes car insurance companies assume there’s a higher risk of something happening to your vehicle. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance even if you live in a high-risk ZIP code.
Insurify Insights
How Kansas City Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kansas City, Missouri below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kansas City drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Missouri in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Kansas City
#12
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Missouri
#22
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Missouri
#48
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Missouri
#23
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Missouri
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kansas City drivers rank 49 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kansas City drivers rank 48 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Missouri, Kansas City drivers rank 21 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Missouri, Kansas City drivers rank 23 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Missouri, Kansas City drivers rank 12 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with a speeding ticket: 12.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Kansas City drivers rank 67 in clean driving records across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with clean record: 75.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Kansas City drivers rank 25 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Missouri.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Kansas City with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.83%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
