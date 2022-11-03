Car Insurance in Kansas City, MO

To drive legally in Missouri, all drivers must carry the state minimum required insurance coverage. Missouri auto insurance laws require liability coverage (bodily injury liability and property damage liability) as well as underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage. If you’re financing your vehicle, your lender may require you to get more comprehensive coverage.

Your car insurance rates depend on where you live in Missouri and vary from city to city. According to Insurify data, Kansas City drivers can expect average monthly costs of $171—or $2,052 per year. Whether you are shopping for the minimum liability and uninsured motorist coverage or full coverage, use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance quote for you.