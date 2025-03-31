Hyundai Electric Car Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Matthew Gross is an insurance editor at Insurify. He aspires to help readers make more informed decisions through well-crafted content. Matthew’s background in journalism and SEO taught him the value of keeping readers at the core of his work. Prior to Insurify, Matthew brought his user-centered approach to his work with global brands like Apple and Adobe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Illinois State University.
Hyundai is known for its safe, reliable, and affordable vehicles. To keep your car in good condition and avoid costly repairs, Hyundai recommends factory-scheduled maintenance on all vehicles from model year 2000 to newer — including electric cars.
The company offers new owners complimentary maintenance at the recommended intervals for up to three years or 36,000 miles — whichever comes first. But even if you don’t qualify for free service, it’s important to keep up with regular maintenance like tire rotations, multi-point inspections, and battery checks on your Hyundai electric vehicle.
Here’s what you need to know about maintaining your Hyundai electric car.
When does your Hyundai electric car need scheduled maintenance?
Hyundai recommends maintenance every 8,000 miles for its electric cars.[1] But if you drive more miles than average or in severe conditions, you may need to get your car serviced more often. Regular maintenance keeps your Hyundai electric vehicle running safely.
To find your specific electric vehicle’s factory-recommended schedule, check Hyundai’s website or contact your Hyundai dealer. Electric cars require less maintenance than conventional vehicles but still need regular service, like replacing the cabin air filter. EVs also need specific services that conventional vehicles don’t, like auxiliary battery inspections.
Here’s a closer look at Hyundai’s recommended maintenance schedule for your car’s first 56,000 miles.
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cabin air filter
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Replace cabin air filter
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect driveshafts and boots
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cabin air filter
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Replace cabin air filter
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect reduction gear fluid
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air filter
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect driveshafts and boots
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Rotate tires
Check tire pressure and tread wear
Inspect 12-volt battery
Inspect air conditioning compressor, refrigerant, and performance
Inspect brake fluid, lines, hoses, connections, and pedal
Inspect cabin air filter
Inspect cooling system
Inspect disc brakes and pads
Inspect steering gear rack, linkage, and boots
Tips for maintaining your Hyundai electric car
Hyundai electric vehicles — like all EVs — require significantly less maintenance than conventional cars.[2] But you still need to take care of your car to keep it running well. Here are a few tips for maintaining your Hyundai electric car:
Follow your car’s maintenance schedule
Whether you purchased a new Hyundai with the company’s three-year maintenance plan or are driving an older model, it’s important to service your vehicle. Skipping maintenance could affect your vehicle’s safety or cause damage.
Use a Hyundai-authorized service center
Electric vehicles aren’t as straightforward to service as conventional vehicles. Technicians who work on EVs have special training and need specific equipment. Bringing your Hyundai to an authorized service center ensures your car receives service that meets factory standards.
Adjust maintenance for severe driving conditions
Hyundai has recommended maintenance schedules for normal and severe driving conditions. If you drive your electric Hyundai in severe conditions, you may need extra maintenance to keep it running smoothly.
For example, if you have a long daily commute, you may wear down the tread on your tires sooner than someone who works from home. And if you regularly drive in subzero temperatures, you may need to have your battery inspected more frequently.
Know how to troubleshoot
Understanding how to troubleshoot your Hyundai electric vehicle can help you diagnose issues. Familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s manual to learn about codes you may see on your dashboard, like low tire pressure, fluid indicators, or battery warnings.
Hyundai electric car maintenance schedule FAQs
Keeping your Hyundai electric car in good shape is important for your vehicle’s safety and longevity. Below, we’ve answered some common questions about Hyundai electric vehicle maintenance.
Why is factory-scheduled maintenance important?
Factory-scheduled maintenance is important because it keeps your vehicle running smoothly and safely. Hyundai recommends maintenance every 8,000 miles, but you may need service more often if you drive in severe conditions. Scheduled maintenance typically includes tire rotation, topping off fluids, replacing filters, and inspecting key systems.
Do electric vehicles have different maintenance needs and schedules?
Yes. Electric vehicles have different maintenance needs and schedules than conventional cars.[3] Your car’s electrical systems — which include the battery and motor — don’t typically need regular maintenance. Electric cars generally have fewer fluids to change and fewer moving parts to repair or replace.
What signs indicate potential problems with your electric vehicle?
Commons signs that may indicate problems with your electric vehicle include:
Battery performance loss
Unexpected motor shutdowns
Regenerative braking system not engaging
Charging issues
If your vehicle isn’t operating correctly, check the built-in diagnostics system for error codes and visually inspect all equipment. If you can’t diagnose the problem, contact an authorized repair shop.
Is it expensive to maintain an electric vehicle?
No. It’s typically not expensive to maintain an electric vehicle. Because EVs have fewer moving parts, they need less maintenance than conventional cars. Maintenance for electric vehicles normally costs less than half of conventional vehicles.
