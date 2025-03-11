Nationwide Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos
Table of contents
Founded almost 100 years ago, Nationwide remains a popular choice for insurance. Its renters insurance is available in most states and may be a good option if you’ve updated your unit. But Nationwide’s renters policies are more expensive than other insurers, and the company offers fewer discounts.
Here’s what you need to know about Nationwide’s coverages, costs, and what its customers think so you can decide if it’s right for you.
You can buy a Nationwide renters insurance policy online, over the phone, or in person.
Nationwide earned an A (Excellent) rating for financial strength from AM Best.
Security and safety features in your unit may get you a discount.
Insurify’s take on Nationwide renters insurance
Nationwide insurance is widely available and offers a variety of insurance products. Its renters insurance may especially appeal to people who have upgraded their units with safety and security features. You can buy a policy if you live in one of 43 states or Washington, D.C.
Nationwide isn’t available in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, or New Mexico. It also offers fewer coverages and discounts than competitors and may not be the cheapest option in your area.
Available in most states
A (Excellent) financial stability rating from AM Best
Online quotes available
More expensive than other insurers
Few discounts available
Many negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
What Nationwide renters insurance covers
Nationwide’s renters insurance covers things like your belongings and temporary living expenses. Here’s what its basic renters policy covers:
Personal property
Personal property insurance covers furniture, clothing, and other items.
Loss of use
Loss of use insurance covers additional expenses — like hotels or meals — if your home becomes uninhabitable.
Personal liability
Liability insurance covers other people’s property damage and bodily injuries in your home that you’re liable for.
Medical payments
Medical payments insurance covers medical or funeral expenses if injuries occur to guests on your property, regardless of fault.
Renovations and alterations
Renovation insurance covers damages to any unit additions, alternations, fixtures, and installations.
Credit cards
Credit card insurance covers unauthorized transactions to your credit, debit, or ATM cards.
Nationwide also offers optional coverage for renters, including:
Valuables: High-value item insurance covers expensive items, like jewelry, watches, antiques, and fine art.
Water backup: Sewer backup insurance covers water damage caused by sewer or drain backups.
Extended theft: Extended theft insurance covers items stolen from motor vehicles, trailers, or watercraft.
Earthquakes: Earthquake insurance covers losses caused by earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.
Cost of Nationwide renters insurance
Nationwide renters insurance costs $21 monthly for $30,000 worth of belongings coverage and $100,000 of liability coverage. It’s slightly more expensive than the monthly national average of $20.
Nationwide renters insurance discounts
Discounts can help you lower your rates without sacrificing coverage. Nationwide doesn’t offer as many discounts as some of its competitors, but it has a few that can help you save money.
Here are some discounts that Nationwide offers renters:
Multi-policy: Customers save an average of $176 annually by bundling their renters and car insurance. You can also bundle your condo, RV, ATV, motorcycle, and boat insurance.
Security or safety features: You can save money if your unit has smoke detectors, fire alarms, burglar alarms, or other protective features.
Claims-free: You may get a discount if you haven’t filed a claim for several years.
Nationwide reviews: What real customers are saying
Nationwide receives many negative customer reviews for its insurance products. The primary complaints from customers were unexpected rate increases and billing errors.
Here are Nationwide scores from a couple of review sites:
Better Business Bureau (BBB): 1.14 out of 5 (374 reviews)[1]
Trustpilot: 1.4 out of 5 (159 reviews)[2]
How to buy a Nationwide renters insurance policy
You can get a quote and buy a renters policy through Nationwide’s website, by calling an insurance agent, or by contacting an independent Nationwide agent. Here’s how to get started:
Ask your landlord what their insurance policy covers.
Estimate the value of your personal property and create a home inventory.
Evaluate the total value of your assets — like investments, savings, and personal property — to determine how much liability coverage you need.
Get a quote and be ready to inform your agent about your belongings.
Customize your policy’s limits, deductibles, and optional coverage.
Finalize the process and pay for your policy. Note when your coverage begins and ends.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Nationwide
Filing your insurance claim as soon as possible ensures a smooth claims process. You can file your Nationwide insurance claim online, through the mobile app, or by speaking to a claims agent at 1 (800) 421-3535.
Here’s how to start your Nationwide renters insurance claim:
1. Call emergency services
Contact the police or fire department, depending on the nature of the issue. Keep copies of any incident reports you receive to submit to your insurance company.
2. Notify your insurer
Call your insurance company immediately and file a claim. Be prepared to provide your policy number and details about the incident. For major claims, your insurer may send a claims adjuster to your place.
3. Document the damage
Take photos and videos of affected areas and items. Any photos you have from before the incident can also be helpful when filing your claim.
4. Perform temporary repairs
If necessary, make temporary repairs to ensure your safety and comfort. Avoid permanent repairs — they could cause issues with your claim. Save receipts for related expenses, like a hotel stay, because your insurer may reimburse you.
Nationwide renters insurance FAQs
You should be sure you’re making the right choice when choosing renters insurance. Below, we’ve answered some common questions to help you decide if Nationwide is the best company for you.
Is Nationwide reputable?
Yes. Nationwide is a reputable insurance company that’s been in business since 1926. It has received recognition from various third-party agencies, like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the Better Business Bureau.
How much does Nationwide renters insurance cost?
Nationwide renters insurance costs $21 per month for $30,000 of personal property coverage and $100,000 of liability insurance. Your insurance rates will vary based on factors like your location, coverage needs, and claims history.
How much does renters insurance cost in the U.S.?
The average renters insurance policy costs $20 per month in the U.S. for $30,000 of personal property coverage and $100,000 of liability coverage. Your rates may differ, so comparing insurance quotes from multiple companies can help you save money.
What is the most common coverage amount for renters insurance?
Experts recommend purchasing at least $300,000 of liability coverage.[3] The liability insurance you need depends on the value of your assets. The amount of personal property coverage you need depends on the value of your belongings — including furniture, appliances, and clothing.
