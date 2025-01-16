Best Renters Insurance in Houston (2025)

Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
Table of contents
Renters insurance protects you against specifically covered financial losses when you live in a home you don’t own. These policies cover your personal property and can even provide you with liability coverage and temporary living expenses if you’re displaced.
While renters insurance isn’t mandatory in Houston or anywhere else in Texas, landlords may require you to buy a policy.[1]
Here’s what you need to know while shopping for renters insurance in Houston.
Texas renters pay $21 per month, on average, for renters insurance, which is slightly more than the national average of $20.
A renters insurance policy doesn’t cover the structure of your unit. Your landlord is responsible for insuring the building through a homeowners insurance policy.
Gulf coast towns, such as Houston, are at a higher risk for flooding. You may want to buy a separate flood insurance policy in addition to a standard renters insurance policy.
How renters insurance works in Houston
A standard renters insurance policy in Houston includes coverage for personal property, liability, and additional living expenses if you’re temporarily displaced. You can buy a renters insurance policy from any licensed insurance company in Texas that offers this type of coverage.[2]
When purchasing a policy, select your desired coverage amount based on the value of your belongings and potential liability risks. Then choose a deductible, which is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance company reimburses you for a covered loss.
You’ll pay a monthly or annual premium to keep the policy active. The price of your premium depends on factors like your ZIP code, the type of home you live in, your coverage limits, and the deductible you choose.
In Texas, the average cost of renters insurance is $21 per month for $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in liability insurance. But some renters insurance companies may offer lower prices, so it’s a good idea to do some research when buying a policy.
Filing a renters insurance claim
If you need to file a claim, contact your insurance company and a representative will lead you through the process. If the company accepts the claim, it’ll pay you up to your annual coverage limits.
Best renters insurance companies in Houston
The best renters insurance companies in Houston all offer cheaper-than-average rates and strong customer service. Consider your specific needs when choosing an insurer. For instance, if you’re looking to save money, American Family offers the lowest average rates for renters insurance. Allstate may also help you save money through its extensive discounts.
Some companies are also great options if you want to bundle insurance policies. State Farm says bundling renters and auto insurance with the company can save policyholders up to $704 per year. Or you could bundle with Progressive and take advantage of a single deductible. And with USAA, which is available to members of the military community, you’ll get the highest customer satisfaction rating.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Premium
▲▼
Best For
▲▼
|American Family
|$15
|Low rates
|Allstate
|$18
|Discounts
|USAA
|$18
|Military members
|Progressive
|$19
|Single deductible
|State Farm
|$19
|Bundling with auto policy
What renters insurance covers in Houston
Renters insurance coverage offers financial protection for your belongings, personal liability, and additional living expenses.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each type of coverage:
Personal belongings
Renters insurance pays to repair your belongings — such as furniture, electronics, and clothes — if a covered peril damages or destroys them. This property coverage also pays to replace lost or stolen items.
Personal liability
If someone is injured in your home, a renters insurance policy can help pay for their medical expenses and your legal fees.
Additional living expenses
Loss of use coverage can help pay for temporary living expenses if a covered peril displaces you from your rental home. You may receive reimbursement for expenses like a hotel room, restaurant meals, laundry services, and more.
Renters insurance policies generally cover damage from the following perils:
Fire
Smoke
Lightning
Vandalism
Theft
Explosion
Windstorm
Other disasters listed in the policy
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Houston
Houston is in an area prone to wildfires, hurricanes, and tornadoes, all of which can wreak havoc on a home and everything inside. Standard renters insurance policies cover damage that results from each of these natural disasters.[3] But you should check your policy. In some areas, insurance companies charge a separate windstorm deductible when a named storm damages your property. Or your insurance company may exclude wind coverage if you live in a high-risk coastal area.
Towns along the Texas Gulf Coast, which includes Houston, are also at risk of flood damage. Texas law requires landlords to notify renters if the home they’re renting is in a 100-year floodplain. Renters insurance policies don’t cover floods, but you may purchase a separate flood insurance policy to protect you against many forms of water damage.
Earthquakes are another natural disaster not covered by renters insurance. Because Texas is one of the highest-risk states for earthquakes, you might consider buying earthquake insurance as a stand-alone policy or as an endorsement to your renters insurance.
How to save on renters insurance in Houston
Texas renters can save on insurance by taking a few simple steps:
Shop around. Check your rates with at least three insurers. Each may price your policy differently.
Build strong credit. In most states, insurers can use your credit history to help set your policy price, so it pays to build healthy credit. You’ll save on financing costs, too.
Bundle with other policies. Most insurers offer discounts if you buy multiple policy types from them, such as auto and renters insurance.
Choose a higher deductible: If you can afford to pay more money out of pocket when you need to file a claim, you can save money on your premiums.
Look for relevant discounts. Insurers often offer several types of discounts, such as if your rental comes with additional security features like deadbolts and smoke detectors.
Renters insurance in Houston FAQs
Renters insurance provides important protection against financial loss. If you still have questions about this type of coverage, check out this additional information about renters insurance.
Is renters insurance required in Houston?
No. Texas renters aren’t required to buy renters insurance, though landlords may require it as part of your lease agreement.
How much renters insurance do you need in Houston?
Coverage limits vary with each person. To determine your personal belongings coverage limit, consider the collective value of all of your belongings, such as furniture, clothes, and electronics.
Also consider your potential exposure to liability claims. And when selecting a deductible, consider the amount you can realistically pay out of pocket when filing a claim.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Houston?
If you need to file a renters insurance claim, contact your insurance company. An agent should explain the claims process and the documents you need.
Also notify your landlord in case they also need to file a homeowners insurance claim and take steps to mitigate damage and make repairs. Remember to document everything throughout the process. Take photos of any damage, write down events, and make a note of any damaged or lost belongings.
How much is renters insurance in Houston?
The average cost of renters insurance in Texas is $21 per month.
What is the most common amount for renters insurance?
The liability portion of a renters policy generally starts at about $100,000, and no-fault medical coverage usually ranges from $1,000 to $5,000. The dollar limits on personal belongings coverage usually range from $10,000 to $500,000.
