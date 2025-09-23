Best Renters Insurance in Massachusetts (2025)

13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
If you’re interested in buying renters insurance, you’re on your way to protecting yourself financially from many types of disasters. This affordable coverage can help replace stolen electronics after a break-in, cover temporary housing costs if a winter storm damages your rental, or pay for legal expenses if someone gets injured in your home.
Even though Massachusetts law doesn’t require renters insurance, your landlord may require it. Either way, this protection can give you peace of mind.
Keep reading to learn more about renters insurance in Massachusetts.
A Massachusetts renters insurance policy costs $20 per month, on average.
Renters insurance doesn’t cover flooding damage, so Massachusetts residents might want to consider an additional policy.
Allstate, State Farm, and Progressive are solid renters insurance options in Massachusetts.
How renters insurance works in Massachusetts
Typically, renters insurance policies cover property damage, personal liability, and additional living expenses. The cost of coverage can vary greatly based on factors like your coverage amount, location, and chosen deductible.
Renters insurance coverage isn’t a difficult type of policy to secure. Many landlords simplify the process by telling you how much coverage you must have. You can always buy more coverage than your landlord requires to get more protection.
Ideally, you’ll never need to file a claim. But if you do, you can generally do this over the phone or online. Most renters insurance companies make the claims process pretty straightforward with the help of mobile apps and other user-friendly tech features.[1]
Best renters insurance companies in Massachusetts
There’s no single best renters insurance company for all Massachusetts renters. Finding the right insurer takes a bit of research, and the perfect fit depends entirely on your needs as a renter. For example, USAA is a great option for military families. People who want to manage all their insurance policies in one place might appreciate the bundling opportunities at Progressive.
The table below highlights some of the best companies and average premiums.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Allstate
|$18
|Affordability
|Progressive
|$19
|Bundling
|State Farm
|$19
|Discounts
|USAA
|$18
|Military families
|Farmers
|$20
|Online claims
What renters insurance covers in Massachusetts
A renters insurance policy offers people who rent their living space financial protection for personal belongings, liability, and additional living expenses (ALE). It’s a common misconception that the landlord’s insurance covers your possessions or living costs after a disaster, but it protects only the building — not your items or temporary relocation expenses. This is where other coverages can really come in handy.[1]
Property damage
Renters insurance covers personal property against damages from incidents like fire, theft, vandalism, and water damage. For example, if a fire destroys your furniture or your laptop is stolen, you can file a claim to replace it. But some natural disasters, like floods, aren’t included in personal property protection.
Personal liability
Liability insurance helps cover legal costs, medical bills, or damages if you’re responsible for injuries or personal property damage to others. For instance, if a guest is injured in your home or your dog damages a neighbor’s personal property, liability coverage applies. Policies typically start at $100,000 in coverage, but increasing to $300,000 or adding an umbrella policy can give you greater peace of mind.
Additional living expenses
Loss of use coverage helps if your rental becomes uninhabitable due to a covered disaster. It pays for temporary housing, meals, and other extra costs, ensuring financial stability during unexpected disruptions.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Massachusetts
Renters insurance protects against certain natural disasters by covering personal property and additional living expenses if your rental becomes uninhabitable due to events like fire, windstorms, and lightning.
Bad weather can occur anywhere. But when you live somewhere prone to specific disasters, it’s a good idea to ensure you have the right type of natural disaster coverage to protect yourself. Standard policies exclude floods and earthquakes, so renters in high-risk areas should consider purchasing extra coverage for these specific hazards.
Massachusetts renters have experience navigating a wide variety of natural disasters, from floods to droughts. Consider these natural disasters and get coverage accordingly:[2]
Severe storms: Between 1990 and 2024, 15 severe storms occurred in Massachusetts.
Tropical cyclones: Nine tropical cyclone events happened during the same time period.
Winter storm events: Locals also had to contend with 15 winter storms during those two-plus decades.
How to save on renters insurance in Massachusetts
Renters insurance is generally very affordable — the national average cost for $30,000 in property damage and $100,000 in renters liability coverage is only $20 per month. But it’s still a recurring expense that you’ll want to save on. Here are some saving strategies to consider:
Bundle your insurance policies
Many Massachusetts insurers allow you to combine renters insurance with auto or other policies to unlock multi-policy discounts.
Increase your deductible
If your landlord requires a renters insurance policy but you aren’t worried about needing to file a claim, you can opt for a higher deductible. The higher your deductible is, the lower your premium will be. Make sure you can cover the deductible out of pocket if necessary.
Install safety features
If your home has security systems, smoke detectors, or deadbolt locks, you may qualify for safety discounts. Check with your landlord before making any changes to your rental.
Ask about discounts
Most companies offer a handful of potential renters insurance discounts, so don’t be shy to ask how many you can qualify for before choosing an insurer.
Shop around
Compare renters insurance quotes from at least three insurers to find the best policy options at a fair price.
Renters insurance in Massachusetts FAQs
For more insight into how renters insurance companies work and finding cheap renters insurance in Massachusetts, check out the additional information below.
Is renters insurance required in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts state law doesn’t require renters to hold a renters insurance policy, but many landlords want their tenants to secure a policy before moving in. Even if your landlord doesn’t require it, renters insurance provides valuable coverage in the event of disaster.
How much renters insurance do you need in Massachusetts?
How much renters insurance you should get depends entirely on your risk tolerance, the value of your belongings, and your landlord’s requirements. Some landlords require their renters to hold a certain amount of coverage.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Massachusetts?
All renters insurance companies have their own unique claims-filing process, but most make it possible to do so over the phone or through a mobile app. Not all renters insurance companies have mobile apps, so you may be able to file a claim on the insurer’s website or over the phone.
How much is renters insurance in Massachusetts?
In Massachusetts, renters insurance costs just $20 per month on average, which is the same as the national average. This covers $30,000 in property damage and $100,000 in liability coverage.
What does renters insurance actually cover?
While policies vary, renters insurance generally covers personal belongings, liability protection, and additional living expenses. It protects against fire, theft, vandalism, and other disasters but excludes floods and earthquakes. If you have valuables to protect, like antiques, art, or designer goods, you may need to purchase additional coverage to fully protect yourself.
