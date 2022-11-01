4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • On average, North Carolina drivers spend $132 monthly ($1,584 yearly) for insurance.

  • Auto insurance rates vary on a city-by-city basis throughout North Carolina.

  • North Carolina drivers with clean records pay $120 monthly on average for insurance.

In North Carolina, drivers tend to spend $132 monthly and $1,584 yearly for auto insurance. Rates vary on an individual basis, depending on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, insurance provider, location within the state, coverage type, and set deductible. North Carolina drivers benefit from average rates lower than the national average.

Shopping around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing a policy increases your likelihood of earning lower insurance premiums. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare dozens of car insurance quotes that meet your individualized insurance needs from the convenience of your comfiest couch.

How much does car insurance cost in North Carolina?

What is the average cost of auto insurance in North Carolina?

On average, car insurance in North Carolina costs $132 per month and $1,584 per year, which is less than national average rates. Rates depend on driving history, age, credit history, marital status, and more.

Auto insurance costs vary on a driver-by-driver basis because insurance providers calculate rates using a number of factors, but North Carolina drivers spend on average $132 monthly ($1,584 yearly). Driving history, insurance policy, marital status, credit history, vehicle type, discount eligibility, age, location, and gender all influence policyholder rates in the state.

Best North Carolina Auto Insurance Rates

Car insurance companies provide varying average rates for their policyholders, with some offering cheaper prices than others. We identified the top auto insurers in North Carolina with the best rates to help you find the provider that best meets your individualized insurance needs. Take a look at the rates below, ranging from as low as $62 to $187.

Insurance ProviderAverage Monthly Premium
National General$113
Progressive$120
Nationwide$128
Dairyland$129
State Auto$131
Travelers$140
Liberty Mutual$187
Direct Auto$62
Midvale Home & Auto$112
Kemper Preferred$122
Safeco$154
How are insurance rates calculated in North Carolina?

North Carolina insurance providers use their own methodologies when calculating insurance rates, but common factors considered include driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, coverage type, vehicle type, location in state, discount eligibility, set deductible, and more. Shopping around for numerous car insurance premiums will help you earn lower rates.

North Carolina Car Insurance Rates by City

Auto insurance rates fluctuate on a city-by-city basis throughout the state of North Carolina in relation to area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, weather, and climate. Rates in the state are lower than the national average, with policyholders paying $132 per month on average. Average rates in North Carolina’s most populated cities are in the below chart.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Apex$123
Asheville$112
Burlington$136
Cary$120
Chapel Hill$108
Charlotte$166
Concord$144
Durham$138
Fayetteville$174
Gastonia$149
Greensboro$139
Greenville$148
High Point$133
Huntersville$135
Jacksonville$165
Kannapolis$142
Raleigh$138
Rocky Mount$147
Wilmington$125
Winston-Salem$126
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by credit tier?

Auto insurance companies view a policyholder’s credit history as an indicator of reliability, so credit scores typically impact insurance premiums. Drivers with poor and average credit scores pay higher rates, while those with good and excellent credit pay the cheapest rates by credit tier. North Carolina drivers with excellent credit pay $15 less than drivers with poor credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Premium
Poor Credit$141
Average Credit$145
Good Credit$138
Excellent Credit$126

What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by driver age?

Teen drivers and young drivers pay significantly higher rates than older drivers with more driving experience behind the wheel because insurers view newer drivers as higher-risk and more likely to have an accident or another incident. Premiums steadily decrease as policyholders continue to age, with drivers in their 60s, 70s, and 80s earning the cheapest overall auto insurance rates.

Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina by Driver Age
Drivers under 25$194
20s$164
30s$124
40s$132
50s$119
60s$101
70s$98
80s and older$97
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by driver gender?

In North Carolina, women spend on average $4 less per month for car insurance than men. Though the difference in averages by gender is fairly insignificant, women in the United States are statistically safer drivers than men and are viewed as lower-risk policyholders. Furthermore, men are more likely to purchase larger and more expensive vehicles that cost more to insure.

Average Monthly Quote for Women in North CarolinaAverage Monthly Quote for Men in North Carolina
$139$143
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by marital status?

Auto insurance providers view married couples as lower-risk policyholders due to perceived reliability and additional financial stability. The lower-risk status often earns married couples lower rates than their single peers. In North Carolina, the current rates by marital status differ only slightly, with married couples spending $3 less per month on average than single folk.

Average Monthly Quote for Singles in North CarolinaAverage Monthly Quote for Married Couples in North Carolina
$142$139
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina for high-risk drivers?

Driving record and accident history greatly influence auto insurance premiums on a driver-by-driver basis. Policyholders with clean driving records earn the cheapest insurance, while drivers with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face higher rates. Find the average premiums for safe and high-risk drivers in North Carolina in the below chart.

Driver ProfileAverage Monthly Premium in North Carolina
Clean Record$120
DUI$165
At-Fault Accident$163
Speeding Ticket$167
North Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level

Coverage options in the Tar Heel State range in expansiveness, including state minimum liability coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Purchasing the required state minimum coverage limit costs the least per month, but the best car insurance for each driver will differ.

Coverage LevelAverage Monthly Premium in North Carolina
Liability Only$87
Comprehensive$104
Collision$147
Full Coverage$160
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.

Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in North Carolina

Affordable car insurance is a must, so no one should pay more than they have to for quality coverage. The most reliable way to find savings is to compare car insurance quotes prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare rates from dozens of providers in North Carolina from the comfort of home.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, car insurance rates vary depending on the city and county you live in throughout North Carolina. Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, weather, and climate, influence auto insurance premiums on a city-by-city basis in correspondence with identified levels of risk. Auto rates in cities like Charlotte and Jacksonville are much higher than those in other cities.

  • The average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is $132 per month and $1,584 per year, which is lower than the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Individual insurance rates vary depending on factors like insurance provider, chosen coverage, driving history, marital status, credit history, gender, age, vehicle type, and location in state.

  • With average rates of $132 per month ($1,584 per year), North Carolina insurance prices are lower than national average rates. Individual drivers face increases in premiums depending on factors like driving history, credit history, age, and more. Often, bundling homeowners and auto insurance, qualifying for discounts, and increasing your deductible decrease rates.

  • The most reliable way to find affordable car insurance in North Carolina is to regularly shop around for car insurance prior to purchasing or renewing auto insurance. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare auto insurance quotes from the convenience of home. Give it a try today to receive personalized auto insurance quotes.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. North Carolina Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
