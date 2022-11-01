4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
On average, North Carolina drivers spend $132 monthly ($1,584 yearly) for insurance.
Auto insurance rates vary on a city-by-city basis throughout North Carolina.
North Carolina drivers with clean records pay $120 monthly on average for insurance.
In North Carolina, drivers tend to spend $132 monthly and $1,584 yearly for auto insurance. Rates vary on an individual basis, depending on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, insurance provider, location within the state, coverage type, and set deductible. North Carolina drivers benefit from average rates lower than the national average.
Shopping around for all of your insurance options prior to purchasing or renewing a policy increases your likelihood of earning lower insurance premiums. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare dozens of car insurance quotes that meet your individualized insurance needs from the convenience of your comfiest couch.
How much does car insurance cost in North Carolina?
What is the average cost of auto insurance in North Carolina?
On average, car insurance in North Carolina costs $132 per month and $1,584 per year, which is less than national average rates. Rates depend on driving history, age, credit history, marital status, and more.
Auto insurance costs vary on a driver-by-driver basis because insurance providers calculate rates using a number of factors, but North Carolina drivers spend on average $132 monthly ($1,584 yearly). Driving history, insurance policy, marital status, credit history, vehicle type, discount eligibility, age, location, and gender all influence policyholder rates in the state.
Best North Carolina Auto Insurance Rates
Car insurance companies provide varying average rates for their policyholders, with some offering cheaper prices than others. We identified the top auto insurers in North Carolina with the best rates to help you find the provider that best meets your individualized insurance needs. Take a look at the rates below, ranging from as low as $62 to $187.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|National General
|$113
|Progressive
|$120
|Nationwide
|$128
|Dairyland
|$129
|State Auto
|$131
|Travelers
|$140
|Liberty Mutual
|$187
|Direct Auto
|$62
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$112
|Kemper Preferred
|$122
|Safeco
|$154
How are insurance rates calculated in North Carolina?
North Carolina insurance providers use their own methodologies when calculating insurance rates, but common factors considered include driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, coverage type, vehicle type, location in state, discount eligibility, set deductible, and more. Shopping around for numerous car insurance premiums will help you earn lower rates.
North Carolina Car Insurance Rates by City
Auto insurance rates fluctuate on a city-by-city basis throughout the state of North Carolina in relation to area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, weather, and climate. Rates in the state are lower than the national average, with policyholders paying $132 per month on average. Average rates in North Carolina’s most populated cities are in the below chart.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Apex
|$123
|Asheville
|$112
|Burlington
|$136
|Cary
|$120
|Chapel Hill
|$108
|Charlotte
|$166
|Concord
|$144
|Durham
|$138
|Fayetteville
|$174
|Gastonia
|$149
|Greensboro
|$139
|Greenville
|$148
|High Point
|$133
|Huntersville
|$135
|Jacksonville
|$165
|Kannapolis
|$142
|Raleigh
|$138
|Rocky Mount
|$147
|Wilmington
|$125
|Winston-Salem
|$126
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by credit tier?
Auto insurance companies view a policyholder’s credit history as an indicator of reliability, so credit scores typically impact insurance premiums. Drivers with poor and average credit scores pay higher rates, while those with good and excellent credit pay the cheapest rates by credit tier. North Carolina drivers with excellent credit pay $15 less than drivers with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$141
|Average Credit
|$145
|Good Credit
|$138
|Excellent Credit
|$126
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by driver age?
Teen drivers and young drivers pay significantly higher rates than older drivers with more driving experience behind the wheel because insurers view newer drivers as higher-risk and more likely to have an accident or another incident. Premiums steadily decrease as policyholders continue to age, with drivers in their 60s, 70s, and 80s earning the cheapest overall auto insurance rates.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$194
|20s
|$164
|30s
|$124
|40s
|$132
|50s
|$119
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$98
|80s and older
|$97
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by driver gender?
In North Carolina, women spend on average $4 less per month for car insurance than men. Though the difference in averages by gender is fairly insignificant, women in the United States are statistically safer drivers than men and are viewed as lower-risk policyholders. Furthermore, men are more likely to purchase larger and more expensive vehicles that cost more to insure.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in North Carolina
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in North Carolina
|$139
|$143
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina by marital status?
Auto insurance providers view married couples as lower-risk policyholders due to perceived reliability and additional financial stability. The lower-risk status often earns married couples lower rates than their single peers. In North Carolina, the current rates by marital status differ only slightly, with married couples spending $3 less per month on average than single folk.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in North Carolina
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in North Carolina
|$142
|$139
What is the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina for high-risk drivers?
Driving record and accident history greatly influence auto insurance premiums on a driver-by-driver basis. Policyholders with clean driving records earn the cheapest insurance, while drivers with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face higher rates. Find the average premiums for safe and high-risk drivers in North Carolina in the below chart.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in North Carolina
|Clean Record
|$120
|DUI
|$165
|At-Fault Accident
|$163
|Speeding Ticket
|$167
North Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Coverage options in the Tar Heel State range in expansiveness, including state minimum liability coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Purchasing the required state minimum coverage limit costs the least per month, but the best car insurance for each driver will differ.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in North Carolina
|Liability Only
|$87
|Comprehensive
|$104
|Collision
|$147
|Full Coverage
|$160
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in North Carolina
Affordable car insurance is a must, so no one should pay more than they have to for quality coverage. The most reliable way to find savings is to compare car insurance quotes prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can compare rates from dozens of providers in North Carolina from the comfort of home.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, car insurance rates vary depending on the city and county you live in throughout North Carolina. Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, weather, and climate, influence auto insurance premiums on a city-by-city basis in correspondence with identified levels of risk. Auto rates in cities like Charlotte and Jacksonville are much higher than those in other cities.
The average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is $132 per month and $1,584 per year, which is lower than the national average rates of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. Individual insurance rates vary depending on factors like insurance provider, chosen coverage, driving history, marital status, credit history, gender, age, vehicle type, and location in state.
With average rates of $132 per month ($1,584 per year), North Carolina insurance prices are lower than national average rates. Individual drivers face increases in premiums depending on factors like driving history, credit history, age, and more. Often, bundling homeowners and auto insurance, qualifying for discounts, and increasing your deductible decrease rates.
The most reliable way to find affordable car insurance in North Carolina is to regularly shop around for car insurance prior to purchasing or renewing auto insurance. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare auto insurance quotes from the convenience of home. Give it a try today to receive personalized auto insurance quotes.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- North Carolina Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022