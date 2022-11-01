4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Just off the North Carolina coast, Jacksonville is a small city that’s home to several Marine Corps bases. With just over 70,000 residents, you’d think this city is a sleepy one; however, due to its position along the New River, driving in Jacksonville can be challenging. It’s recommended that you learn alternate routes to your destination in the event of a traffic jam, and it’s always smart to have great car insurance just in case you’re involved in a collision.
Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Jacksonville, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jacksonville is $148 per month, or $1776 annually.
Car insurance in Jacksonville is $3 more than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jacksonville on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Jacksonville
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$51 /mo
|GEICO
|$53 /mo
|Travelers
|$79 /mo
|Nationwide
|$112 /mo
|State Farm
|$140 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Jacksonville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$99 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$188 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Jacksonville
|$87/mo
|North Carolina
|$86/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers working part-time should be able to afford $226 per month for car insurance and still manage school, sports, and other extracurriculars. In the Tar Heel state, drivers get better prices as they gain more experience. That’s why twentysomethings see an immediate $80 price drop over the youngest drivers. From that point, the rates slide down, with everyone over 30 spending less than the state average of $131. Those in their 70s grab one of the lowest rates in the country, at $78 per month.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$226
|20s
|$142
|30s
|$121
|40s
|$91
|50s
|$124
|60s
|$100
|70s
|$79
|80s
|N/A
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Jacksonville, safe driving pays on the road and at the bank. Residents cruise with the peace of mind defensive driving creates, and insurance companies reward the responsible with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But a quick text message or other distraction can jack up the rates because an at-fault accident bumps the price up by $43 per month. Worse still, a failure-to-stop violation adds over $75 per month, or $600 per year. Fortunately, after three years of careful driving, accidents and tickets stop affecting car insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$130
|Speeding Ticket
|$135
|At-Fault Accident
|$174
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$210
See More:
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
North Carolinians wonder what Mastercard and Visa have to do with mastering a vehicle. The law says insurance companies can assess credit when setting rates. Usually, people with the best credit pay the least. So why do those with poor and average credit sneak under people with good credit? Drivers with better credit might finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from good to excellent credit will save over $10 per month, or $120 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$140
|Good
|$153
|Average
|$143
|Poor
|$124
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance North Carolina
Find local Jacksonville agents
iServe Insurance Agency, LLC1106 Gum Branch Rd,
Jacksonville, NC 28546
A. D. Guy Insurance1931 Gum Branch Rd,
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Compass Insurance Agency116 Center St,
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Tricorp Insurance Agency, Inc.99 Village Dr Ste 20,
Jacksonville, NC 28546-7060
Ashlie Fortune Insurance445-H Western Blvd,
Jacksonville, NC 28546
SIA Group/SIA of NC827 Gum Branch Road,
Jacksonville, NC 28540-6265
Bailey and King Insurance405 Western Blvd \#E,
Jacksonville, NC 28546-6851
JMI & Associates Insurance Services, LLC104 Cardiff Court,
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Direct Auto Insurance230 Wilmington Hwy,
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Protective Agency521 Yopp Rd,
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Jacksonville, NC DMV Information
Whether you need to renew your vehicle registration or driver’s license or need help with other DMV tasks, you won’t have to travel far. Three separate offices are located in the western part of the city and are designated for different services. The North Carolina Drivers License Office, North Carolina License Plate Agency, and North Carolina Department of Transportation are all open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Public Transportation in Jacksonville, NC
Most major destinations in Jacksonville are easily accessible using Jacksonville Transit, the city’s public bus system. It runs from 5:54 a.m. to 7:55 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:54 a.m. to 7:55 p.m. on weekends and holidays. If you need to travel outside of these operating hours, a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft will be the best way for you to reach your destination.
For more detailed North Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville, NC
Between its lovely waterfront setting and small-town feel, Jacksonville is becoming a popular city to live in. While most roads and freeways are easy enough to drive now, it’s only a matter of time before traffic becomes more and more problematic. It’s wise to enroll in a robust car insurance policy here, as state minimums are low and may not cover all of your expenses.
Finding affordable car insurance doesn’t have to be a tough task. Insurify can help you to save both time and money. After answering a few simple questions, you’ll be able to compare multiple real-time quotes and enroll in the right policy for your driving needs.
FAQs - Jacksonville, NC Car Insurance
To comply with state law, drivers in the area must have at least $30,000 bodily injury and $25,000 personal property protection. Additional types of coverage are suggested as the damages from an accident can quickly exceed these limits.
No. Drivers who are involved in an auto accident in Jacksonville will be subject to the state’s fault system, meaning whoever is responsible for the collision will need to exhaust their insurance coverage first to pay for damages.
Many motorists in this city tend to pay less than the national average for their auto coverage. For the best deals on car insurance, visit Insurify today to compare prices and see how your policy stacks up against the competition.
Insurify Insights
How Jacksonville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jacksonville, North Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jacksonville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Jacksonville
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#38
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#80
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#81
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jacksonville drivers rank 63 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jacksonville drivers rank 80 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Jacksonville drivers rank 48 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Jacksonville drivers rank 51 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Jacksonville drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a speeding ticket: 12.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jacksonville drivers rank 58 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with clean record: 75.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jacksonville drivers rank 27 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.05%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- North Carolina Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022