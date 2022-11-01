4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
It’s difficult to get around on foot or by bike in Gastonia, and though the city operates six bus lines, most people rely on their cars to get to work. The average household in Gastonia has two cars. To stay safe and legal when getting behind the wheel, drivers in Gastonia need auto insurance.
Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Gastonia, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Gastonia is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.
Car insurance in Gastonia is $14 less than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Gastonia on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Gastonia
|Insurance Provider in Gastonia
|Allstate
|$53 /mo
|Progressive
|$57 /mo
|GEICO
|$65 /mo
|Travelers
|$86 /mo
|Nationwide
|$123 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Gastonia. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$102 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$146 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Gastonia
|$77/mo
|North Carolina
|$84/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Gastonia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Mature drivers with decades of experience get to reap the rewards of their time behind the wheel in Gastonia, as these individuals get to pay the lowest car insurance rates in the area. Those in their 40s and 60s pay a mere $86, while seniors in their 70s are charged only $70. Drivers who are newly licensed and under the age of 20 find their rates are the highest, with an average premium of $229.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$230
|20s
|$161
|30s
|$144
|40s
|$87
|50s
|$117
|60s
|$87
|70s
|$71
|80s
|$102
Gastonia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Motorists who need to save money should strongly consider keeping their driving record clean, as rates tend to hover around the $116 mark and dramatically increase in the event of a moving violation. An at-fault accident will boost prices to $158, while failing to stop at an intersection changes rates to $202. The most costly is a speeding ticket, as drivers find they have to pay up to $225 after this addition to their driving history.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$117
|Speeding Ticket
|$226
|At-Fault Accident
|$159
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$203
Gastonia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Gastonia residents who work hard to increase their credit scores enjoy paying low car insurance rates, with an average price of $107 for those in the excellent tier. Should your credit drop to good or average, you can expect rates to increase to $140 and $129, respectively. Gastonia drivers with poor credit pay around $136, demonstrating that boosting your credit rating helps you save money on your premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$108
|Good
|$141
|Average
|$130
|Poor
|$137
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance North Carolina
Find local Gastonia agents
Watson Insurance Agency, Inc.245 E 2nd Ave,
Gastonia, NC 28052-4369
Carolina Elite Insurance LLC1104 E. Garrison Blvd.,
Gastonia, NC 28054
Whitesides & Co Inc1355 E Garrison Blvd \# C,
Gastonia, NC 28054
Connor Insurance Agency104 North Church Street,
Gastonia, NC 28054-4231
Direct Auto Insurance1120 Union Rd Suite B,
Gastonia, NC 28054
Advantage Auto Insurance Agency1617 W Garrison Blvd,
Gastonia, NC 28052
Pegram and Noyes Insurance4312 Wilkinson Blvd,
Gastonia, NC 28056
New Hope Insurance2664 S New Hope Rd,
Gastonia, NC 28056
A Better Choice Insurance1500 S York Rd,
Gastonia, NC 28052
Teal Insurance Group Inc825-B Majestic Ct,
Gastonia, NC 28054
Gastonia, NC DMV Information
Gastonia has two outposts—one to handle driver’s licenses, and one that can assist with plate and vehicle registration. You can also access many services online, including most registration renewals. You’ll need proof of insurance, but that’s easy to obtain online. Just check Insurify for the best rates. Even if you already have an auto insurance policy, you may want to check your customized quotes, since it’s possible you could save hundreds annually by switching providers.
Public Transportation in Gastonia, NC
Gastonia is not a walkable city, and public transit services are limited. Only about 1 percent of workers use public transportation to get to work, and only about 1.5 percent of workers walk to get there. About 94 percent of workers drive alone or carpool, relying on their cars for the average 24-minute drive. Uber and Lyft operate in the city, along with some traditional taxi services, but for the vast majority of residents, having a car is a necessity. Residents may want to consider a full coverage auto policy to ensure they can afford repairs on their cars.
For more detailed North Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Gastonia, NC
If you’re caught driving without proof of insurance in North Carolina, you’ll face a $50 fine for your first lapse and a $50 license reinstatement fee. Don’t be one of the estimated 6.5 percent of drivers in North Carolina who forgo insurance. A car insurance policy provides not only legal protection but also financial protection and peace of mind.
Luckily, a robust car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank, and rates are especially affordable in Gastonia. You can use Insurify to compare premiums from up to 20 different providers in one place so you won’t have to mess with individual quotes and spreadsheets to find the lowest rate. You’ll just need to answer a few questions to get started.
FAQs - Gastonia, NC Car Insurance
Car insurance in Gastonia is cheap relative to other cities. The average cost of a policy is just $77 per month. However, your premium will vary depending on your driving record, age, gender, credit score, and even your occupation. That’s why it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple providers.
For the state’s minimum liability insurance and a driver with a clean record, Allstate offers the cheapest rate at $53 per month. But the best deal for you will depend on your coverage needs, your driving history, and more. Luckily, it’s easy to get personalized quotes with Insurify. You’ll just need to answer a few questions, and our artificial intelligence technology will pick a winner for the lowest premium.
Most likely, yes. Most insurers in North Carolina use your credit-based insurance score to determine your premium. A policyholder with no credit could pay up to 107 percent more than a policyholder with excellent credit. But the average premium hike is 42 percent, and some insurance companies may not increase your premium due to a lack of credit history. Since every insurer weighs credit information differently, be sure to shop around for the best rate.
Insurify Insights
How Gastonia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Gastonia, North Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Gastonia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across North Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Gastonia
#39
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#41
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#73
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#64
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Gastonia drivers rank 38 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with an accident: 10.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Gastonia drivers rank 73 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Gastonia drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Gastonia drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Gastonia drivers rank 39 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Gastonia drivers rank 62 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Gastonia drivers rank 57 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Gastonia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.49%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
