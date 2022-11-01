4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Over 211,000 residents call the military town home, and driving is the main mode of transportation. When you're right near Fort Bragg, everyone marches to find the best car insurance policy.
More than 92 percent of Fayetteville households own cars. With so much greenery everywhere, it's no wonder people want to save some green stuff on a reliable auto insurance policy in the Tar Heel State.
Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC
The average cost of North Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fayetteville, NC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fayetteville is $157 per month, or $1884 annually.
Car insurance in Fayetteville is $12 more than the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fayetteville on average is Direct Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fayetteville
|Insurance Provider in Fayetteville
|Progressive
|$59 /mo
|GEICO
|$60 /mo
|Travelers
|$93 /mo
|Nationwide
|$122 /mo
|American Family
|$129 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fayetteville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$115 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$214 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$196 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|North Carolina Cities
|Charlotte
|$96/mo
|Raleigh
|$93/mo
|Greensboro
|$88/mo
|Durham
|$68/mo
|Fayetteville
|$103/mo
|North Carolina
|$90/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in North Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on North Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in North Carolina[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In North Carolina, drivers are required to cover bodily injury and property damage with this coverage.
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Fayetteville, age has as much to do with insurance premiums as where you live or what you drive. Why? Younger, less experienced drivers tend to take more risks and have more accidents than older motorists. Because of this, insurance companies recoup these costs by collecting higher premiums from younger drivers. Don’t worry, though. Insurance rates drop as you age. In Tar Heel Town, teens pay $186 on average per month in insurance premiums, while drivers just 10 years older pay $172. Those in their 60s pay the least for car insurance in Fayetteville, at just $106.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$187
|20s
|$173
|30s
|$156
|40s
|$155
|50s
|$145
|60s
|$105
|70s
|$150
|80s
|N/A
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Whether you already have insurance or are in the process of obtaining it, driving mistakes can cost you in Fayetteville. How you behave behind the wheel is just one thing that insurance companies consider when determining risk and setting rates. On average, those who are on their best behavior (and have made no driving mistakes) pay just $148 in insurance premiums monthly. However, having a speeding violation here is costly. Drivers with a speeding offense on record pay 38 percent more here than the clean-record crowd. Don’t forget: insurance companies refer to your driving record both when establishing your policy and upon renewal.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$149
|Speeding Ticket
|$204
|At-Fault Accident
|$189
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$161
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you aren’t already actively managing your credit score, here’s one reason you should: your insurance rates could depend on it. While things like age and ZIP code all go into calculating your risk, so does credit score. Studies have shown that the better someone manages their money, the lower the insurance risk they pose. That said, the higher the insurance score, the lower your risk and rates. Drivers in Fayetteville with an average credit score can expect to pay $165 in insurance premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$162
|Good
|$151
|Average
|$166
|Poor
|$160
Fayetteville, NC DMV Information
Fayetteville has at least 10 locations to serve you. Most are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. You can find offices in Eutaw, South Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Stedman, Raeford, and St. Pauls.
Public Transportation in Fayetteville, NC
Most folks in Fayetteville drive, but the city also provides public transportation. Amtrak has passenger rail service, and Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) gets passengers around the Fayetteville and Spring Lake areas. They also give paratransit to eligible riders. If the bus is not your thing, you can opt for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxis are also available from companies such as Checker Yellow Cab and Sam's Taxi Service.
For more detailed North Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville, NC
It seems like there's always a festival going on in Fayetteville. Perhaps, your car insurance price will give you one more reason to get outdoors and dance in the street. Try Insurify to find the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
North Carolinians are a responsible bunch, but there's still over 6 percent of drivers with no insurance. Instead of risking it, use Insurify to get an auto insurance price sweeter than the Coffee Scene's gelato.
FAQs - Fayetteville, NC Car Insurance
There are more than half a million people in the Fayetteville metro. High-traffic areas will have higher rates, and North Carolina's repair costs also have risen. Insurers raise rates to match the risk level.
People who choose the state minimum coverage get the cheapest rates. It's the lowest amount of protection the North Carolina law allows. If you've financed your car, your lender may require comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to reduce your bill, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Car insurance premiums differ by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve and a rate you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Fayetteville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fayetteville, North Carolina below:
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Fayetteville
#35
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in North Carolina
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in North Carolina
#66
City with the Most DUIs Rank in North Carolina
#50
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in North Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fayetteville drivers rank 61 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with an accident: 9.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fayetteville drivers rank 66 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in North Carolina, Fayetteville drivers rank 37 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in North Carolina, Fayetteville drivers rank 40 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in North Carolina, Fayetteville drivers rank 35 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a speeding ticket: 9.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fayetteville drivers rank 53 in clean driving records across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with clean record: 76.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fayetteville drivers rank 58 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in North Carolina.
- Rank within state: #58
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.48%
Sources
- North Carolina Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022