DWI Car Insurance in North Carolina (2025)

Drivers in North Carolina with a DWI pay an average rate of $136 per month for car insurance.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
State farm LogoProgressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoFarmers LogoThe General Logo120+ more

Cheapest recent rates in North Carolina for drivers with a DUI

Recent North Carolina car insurance prices for Nissan, Chevrolet , and more.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from North Carolina within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from North Carolina within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 5, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

The cheapest car insurance you can get with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) conviction in North Carolina is $71 per month. Car insurance companies take DWIs and DUIs seriously, and you can expect your insurance rate to increase. In some cases, your insurance company may even refuse to renew your policy.

But you can still secure affordable car insurance with a DWI if you take the time to compare quotes.

Quick Facts

  • Nationwide offers the cheapest car insurance in North Carolina for drivers with a DWI.

  • If you refuse an alcohol test in North Carolina, you’ll lose your license for one year.[1]

  • The average cost of car insurance with a DWI in North Carolina is $136 per month.

Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DWI in North Carolina

For North Carolina drivers with a DWI, Nationwide has the cheapest car insurance rates, on average, but it might not be your best option. While you may not necessarily be able to find “cheap” rates, the table below shows some of the lowest quotes after a DWI, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Erie$71
Nationwide$71
Travelers$90
Allstate$97
Progressive$99
Direct Auto$102
Dairyland$105
Safeco$105
National General$109
Liberty Mutual$112
State Farm$117
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Car Insurance in North Carolina

Liability rates start at $71 per month for drivers with a DWI

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How a DWI affects car insurance rates in North Carolina

A DWI significantly affects your car insurance rates, regardless of your location. Since insurers consider you a high-risk driver, you’ll automatically face a high rate increase from your car insurance company.

Here are the average rates drivers pay in North Carolina with and without a DWI.

 
With DWI
Without DWI
Average driver$136$76
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get car insurance with a DWI in North Carolina

If you’re caught driving while intoxicated in North Carolina, you’ll need to file a DL-123 form — also known as an SR-22 form — to get car insurance again.[2] The DL-123 (SR-22) form provides proof that you have the minimum insurance coverage required in North Carolina. Ask your current car insurance company to file it for you if it agrees to renew your coverage.

If your current car insurance company won’t file an SR-22 for you, you’ll need to find a high-risk or non-standard insurance company that can insure you and file this form on your behalf. To lower your rates, check for discounts, raise your deductible, or remove comprehensive and collision coverage if your car is paid for.

DWI laws in North Carolina

North Carolina requires drivers with a DWI conviction to carry a DL-123 form (known as an SR-22 form in most other states) after a DWI conviction. This form proves you have the minimum liability car insurance North Carolina requires.

If you’re pulled over for suspected DWI, you can choose to take a test to determine your blood alcohol content (BAC). If your BAC exceeds 0.08%, the state will automatically suspend your license for 30 days. If you refuse to take the test, the state will suspend your license for one year.

The consequences of a DWI conviction in North Carolina are as follows:

  • cut card

    1st DWI conviction

    • License revoked for one year

    • A fine of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to two years

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f77dd73f2/money-96x96-orange_042-invoice.svg

    2nd DWI conviction

    • License revoked for four years if within three years of your first offense

    • A fine of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to two years

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/001e1e2a4c/legal-protection.svg

    3rd DWI conviction

    • Permanent license revocation if one of your first two convictions occurred within the last five years

    • A fine of up to $10,000 and jail time of up to three years

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/4d9670276d/law-and-justice-96x96-green_009-arrested.svg

    4th DWI conviction

    • Permanent license revocation without even limited driving privileges for 10 years

    • If your three previous convictions occurred within the last 10 years, you could face prison time of up to 59 months

Minimum car insurance requirements in North Carolina

North Carolina requires every driver to carry car insurance.[3] These are the minimum car insurance requirements you’ll need before you get behind the wheel:

  • $30,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage

  • $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

A DWI can’t be expunged from your record in North Carolina and may increase your car insurance rates for years.[4] How much it affects your rates depends on your car insurance company.

Compare North Carolina Car Insurance Quotes

Monthly rates start at $71 for drivers with a DWI

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

DWI car insurance in North Carolina FAQs

If you’re struggling to find affordable insurance after a DWI, take a look at the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about DWI insurance in North Carolina.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance company in North Carolina after a DWI?

    Nationwide is the cheapest car insurance company, on average, in North Carolina after a DWI.

  • How long will a DWI affect your car insurance premium?

    In North Carolina, a DWI remains on your record permanently. How long it affects your car insurance premium depends on the severity of your DWI conviction. While some insurance companies may be more forgiving, you’ll need to compare quotes to find the best insurer for your needs.

  • How much is DWI insurance in North Carolina?

    DWI insurance in North Carolina costs an average of $136 per month, Insurify data shows.

  • How long does it take for a DWI to come off your record in North Carolina?

    In North Carolina, a DWI remains on your record permanently.

  • Do you have to tell your insurance you got a DUI?

    You’re not legally required to tell your car insurance company that you got a DUI, but it’s a good idea to do so. Insurance companies routinely check your driving record when your policy renews, so if you don’t inform your insurance company, it’ll likely choose not to renew your policy.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Wilmington, NC, From $44

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Wilmington, NC, From $44

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC, From $44

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC, From $44

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC, From $44

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC, From $44

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Greenville, NC, From $44

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Greenville, NC, From $44

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC, From $40

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC, From $40

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in High Point, NC, From $43

Best Cheap Car Insurance in High Point, NC, From $43

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC, From $49

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gastonia, NC, From $49

May 5, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC, Starting at $49

Cheap Car Insurance in Fayetteville, NC, Starting at $49

May 5, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Durham, NC, From $43

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Durham, NC, From $43

May 5, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina, From $53

Cheap Car Insurance in Charlotte, North Carolina, From $53

May 5, 2025
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Chapel Hill, NC,

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Chapel Hill, NC,

May 5, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Cary, NC, Starting at $37

Cheap Car Insurance in Cary, NC, Starting at $37

May 5, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Asheville, NC, Starting at $35

Cheap Car Insurance in Asheville, NC, Starting at $35

May 5, 2025

Sources

  1. North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program. "Booze It & Lose It.."
  2. North Carolina DMV Website. "Proving Liability Insurance."
  3. North Carolina DMV Website. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. UNC School of Government. "Relief from a Criminal Conviction (2025 Edition)."
  5. Experian. "How to Get Car Insurance After a DUI."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate