Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in North Carolina: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in North Carolina

How much is gap insurance in North Carolina? The average policyholder in North Carolina pays $149 per month for a car insurance policy with gap insurance. However, what you pay for car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, such as your age and your driving record.

Not all insurance providers in North Carolina offer gap insurance. To help you narrow down your options, below are the top gap insurance companies and the average overall cost that North Carolina drivers who lease pay at each company.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in North Carolina Midvale $106 Travelers $192 Dairyland $208

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

You can also get gap insurance in North Carolina from Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, or Progressive. In addition, State Auto offers auto replacement cost coverage, which is similar to gap insurance but provides more coverage for the purchase of a new vehicle.

