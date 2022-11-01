Gap Insurance for Used Cars (2022)

Gap Insurance for Used Cars

Is gap insurance worth it? Depending on the value of your car, gap insurance can help you cover costs after an accident.

The “gap” in gap insurance stands for “guaranteed asset protection.” It’s a type of auto insurance that activates in the event of a total loss to cover the difference between what you owe on your car and what it’s worth.

It’s typically optional coverage. However, your lender may require you to purchase it if you lease or finance your vehicle, whether buying a used car from a dealership, auction, or private party. It’s especially helpful if you buy a car, truck, or SUV that depreciates at a faster rate than normal, like luxury sedans or SUVs.

Gap insurance protects you in case of a total loss after an accident or theft. Rather than paying out of your own pocket, your policy can cover your loan balance after the insurance company issues the claim payout.

